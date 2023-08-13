Vic Metro celebrates a goal against Vic Country in the AFL Under-18 National Championships on August 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

VICTORIA Metro has finished its 2023 Girls U18 Championships campaign in style, posting a 16-point win over Victoria Country on Saturday.

After an inaccurate start, Vic Metro gathered momentum after the first quarter to run away victors 7.10 (52) to Vic Country's 5.6 (36) at Trevor Barker Beach Oval.

Vic Metro worked to show off its skill with the footy, playing an uncontested possession game around the ground, meanwhile Vic Country looked best when it forced the contest and brought the pressure.

Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner was seriously influential for Vic Metro with her 17 disposals, working hard as a high half-forward and linking the midfield and attack. Save for a little more composure with the footy, she could have made it a much tougher day for her opponents, finishing the day with one goal from five scoring shots.

Underager Emma McDonald starred once more for Vic Metro up forward, taking some strong contested marks and kicking two goals from as many set shots, while small forward Ava Jordan kicked two goals of her own and set up opportunities for teammates with some quick thinking.

Emma McDonald kicks the ball during Vic Metro's clash against Vic Country in the AFL Under-18 National Championships on August 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Kayley Kavanagh (14 disposals, seven tackles) was prominent early, while Kiera Whiley (15 disposals, six clearances, six tackles) was important at the contest.

For Vic Country, Ash Centra was a standout, moving through congestion like the most experienced of players, winning 23 disposals and three clearances. At the contest Elli Symonds was dominant with 17 disposals, 16 hitouts and eight tackles, pushing through a concerning elbow injury on the eve of half-time. Both Centra and Symonds are underagers, so won't be eligible for the draft until 2024.

Lila Keck (23 disposals, four inside 50s, one goal) was her lively self, playing higher up the field than she has of recent, but still able to impact the scoreboard. At the other end of the ground, Chloe Adams (eight tackles, five rebound 50s) played an important role in setting up play out of defence.

Lila Keck kicks the ball during Vic Country's clash against Vic Metro in the AFL Under-18 National Championships on August 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

And strong through the middle, Mikayla Williamson (23 disposals, four clearances) proved her ability to win the footy and move into space with her speed.

Vic Metro's U18 Championships are now complete, with two wins and one loss, while Vic Country will travel to Western Australia to finish its campaign on August 19.

VICTORIA COUNTRY 1.1 3.3 3.4 5.6 (36)

VICTORIA METRO 0.3 3.5 6.9 7.10 (52)

GOALS

Victoria Country: Sophie Butterworth 2, Lila Keck, Lily Jordan, Chantel Mason

Victoria Metro: Ava Jordan 2, Emma McDonald 2, Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner, Alyssia Pisano, Tamara Henry

BEST

Victoria Country: Ash Centra, Mikayla Williamson, Elli Symonds, Chloe Adams, Lila Keck

Victoria Metro: Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner, Ava Jordan, Kiera Whiley, Kayley Kavanagh, Emma McDonald