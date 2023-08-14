Western Australia cruised to a 77-point win over the Allies in the under 18 championships

Western Australia players celebrate their win after the AFL National Championships U18 match between Allies and Western Australia at Blacktown International Sportspark on August 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Australia has put the Allies to the sword in its second outing for the 2023 Girls Under 18 Championships, posting a 77-point victory on Sunday afternoon.

Bolstered by a host of bottom age talent, WA scored freely, albeit inaccurately, to register 11.14 (80) to the Allies' 0.3 (3) at Blacktown International Sportspark.

The West Australians peppered the goals early, putting through six behinds before landing their first goal off the boot of Noa McNaughton. They were able to show off some impressive transition play featuring neat skills and plenty of run and carry.

Noa McNaughton marks during the AFL National Championships U18 match between Allies and Western Australia at Blacktown International Sportspark on August 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Arguably the highest rated Western Australian for the coming AFLW Draft, the visitors were led by Kaitlyn Srhoj, with 23 disposals, nine marks and five inside 50s, moving expertly from line to line.

Underage trio Zipporah Fish (21 disposals, seven inside 50s, one goal), Olivia Wolmerans (12 disposals, two goals), and Evie Cowcher (22 disposals, seven marks, four inside 50s) were imposing, with the latter pair not eligible for the draft until at least 2025.

In attack South Fremantle product Rosie Anderson kicked three neat goals from her nine disposals.

Despite the scoreline, the Allies were able to put together some neat passages of play, only breaking down when attempting to move the ball into attack. After the opening quarter they became more aggressive in their rebound, looking to move by hand rather than pick off targets coming out of defence.

Tasmanian Mackenzie Ford brought plenty of pressure, laying 14 tackles for the day, and Serina Baukes (11 disposals, five marks) stood tall in defence despite the onslaught.

Olivia Wolmarans contests the ball with Serina Baukes during the AFL National Championships U18 match between Allies and Western Australia at Blacktown International Sportspark on August 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

In the ruck Tunisha Kikoak battled well to register six clearances, 11 disposals and 11 hitouts, while Asha Turner Funk continued an impressive Championships campaign with 16 disposals, and five tackles.

Western Australia now has one final hitout against Victoria Country coming on Saturday at home, while it's all done and dusted for the Allies.

ALLIES 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.3 (3)

WESTERN AUSTRALIA 2.6 4.10 8.12 11.14 (80)

GOALS

Allies: Nil

Western Australia: Rosie Anderson 3, Maddison Dodd 2, Olivia Wolmarans 2, Zipporah Fish, Grace Freeman, Noa McNaughton, Anjelique Raison

BEST

Allies: Asha Turner-Funk, Serina Baukes, Tunisha Kikoak, Mackenzie Ford

Western Australia: Kaitlyn Srhoj, Evie Cowcher, Olivia Wolmarans, Rosie Anderson, Zipporah Fish