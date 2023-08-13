Adelaide's Ebony Marinoff looks on against Fremantle in R8, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

MIDFIELDERS score the most Fantasy points. The difference in AFLW Fantasy is the top players in the middle of the ground generally score more than those in other positions by a significant margin.

In season seven, 15 players listed as midfielders averaged more than the top forward (Chelsea Randall, 83.8 average), 19 averaged more than the top ruck (Breann Moody, 77.1 average) and 37 averaged more than the top defender (Emma Kearney, 65.1 average).

The engine room is where most captain picks will come from to gain the all important double points.

Tackles and disposals boost Fantasy stat lines as most of the season seven leaders in key Fantasy statistics came from midfielders.

Top 20 averaging midfielders in S7

Since debuting in 2019, Kiara Bowers (MID, $1,703,000) has been the top averaging Fantasy player for each of the five seasons she's played. In season three, she managed an average of 100.6, backed it up with 110.4, 108.7, 108.5 and a record 121 at the end of 2022.

Ebony Marinoff (MID, $1,585,000) has enjoyed multiple 100-plus seasons and ranked in the top three for Fantasy in every AFLW season since inception.

Player

Team

S8 Price

S7 Games

S7 Avg

Kiara Bowers

Dockers

$1,703,000

10

121

Ebony Marinoff

Crows

$1,585,000

10

112.6

Anne Hatchard

Crows

$1,375,000

10

97.7

Georgie Prespakis

Cats

$1,337,000

8

95

Jasmine Garner

Kangaroos

$1,320,000

10

93.8

Amy McDonald

Cats

$1,313,000

10

93.3

Ally Anderson

Lions

$1,289,000

10

91.6

Alyce Parker

Giants

$1,289,000

10

91.6

Emma Swanson

Eagles

$1,267,000

10

90

Charlie Rowbottom

Suns

$1,257,000

10

89.3

Madison Prespakis

Bombers

$1,257,000

10

89.3

Monique Conti

Tigers

$1,227,000

10

87.2

Ashleigh Riddell

Kangaroos

$1,219,000

10

86.6

Tilly Lucas-Rodd

Hawks

$1,209,000

10

85.9

Ellie Blackburn

Bulldogs

$1,185,000

10

84.2

Alison Drennan

Suns

$1,168,000

10

83

Abbie McKay

Blues

$1,130,000

10

80.3

Olivia Purcell

Demons

$1,117,000

10

79.4

Emily Bates

Hawks

$1,088,000

10

77.3

Mimi Hill

Blues

$1,050,000

10

74.6


Scores of 120 or more in S7

Last season, 20 players managed to score 120 points or more in a game.

Bowers and Marinoff had five games each where they finished with scores Fantasy coaches would've been stoked with getting their double points as captains.

Fremantle's Kiara Bowers against Collingwood in AFLW season six. Picture: AFL Photos

Every player who achieved scores of 120 or more are listed as midfielders in AFLW Fantasy.

Player

Team

Round

Opposition

Fantasy

Points

Kiara Bowers

Dockers

10

vs Hawks

184

Kiara Bowers

Dockers

7

vs Crows

164

Ebony Marinoff

Crows

5

vs Giants

148

Kiara Bowers

Dockers

8

vs Magpies

141

Ally Anderson

Lions

3

vs Suns

138

Abbey Dowrick

Power

4

vs Swans

134

Jasmine Garner

Kangaroos

8

vs Power

132

Ebony Marinoff

Crows

3

vs Kangaroos

131

Georgie Prespakis

Cats

4

vs Kangaroos

131

Ebony Marinoff

Crows

7

vs Dockers

131

Kiara Bowers

Dockers

9

vs Swans

129

Kiara Bowers

Dockers

6

vs Demons

128

Amy McDonald

Cats

5

vs Saints

127

Ebony Marinoff

Crows

6

vs Power

127

Ebony Marinoff

Crows

10

vs Saints

127

Alyce Parker

Giants

2

vs Lions

126

Anne Hatchard

Crows

5

vs Giants

124

Monique Conti

Tigers

9

vs Giants

124

Tilly Lucas-Rodd

Hawks

2

vs Saints

121

Ashleigh Riddell

Kangaroos

2

vs Demons

120


Biggest improvers in S7

Breakout players can help coaches succeed in Fantasy and last season, there were a plenty of players who improved their output from the previous season.

It's even better when a mid-priced player pushes themselves to premium status.

Geelong's Georgie Prespakis (MID, $1,337,000) took her average of just under 60 to an impressive 95 which ranked her as the fourth highest averaging player in the competition.

Georgie Prespakis in action during round 10, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Ally Anderson (MID, $1,289,000) enjoyed a similar rise, ranking seventh, while Charlie Rowbottom (MID, $1,257,000) rounded out the top 10 players in the game when she took her average to 89.3, a 21.7 point increase on season six numbers.

Player

Team

Price

S6 Avg

S7 Avg

S6-S7

Difference

Georgie Prespakis

Cats

$1,337,000

59.8

95

35.2

Abbie McKay

Blues

$1,130,000

48.4

80.3

31.9

Aisling McCarthy

Eagles

$971,000

38.3

69

30.7

Ally Anderson

Lions

$1,289,000

64.9

91.6

26.7

Maria Moloney

Power

$849,000

34

60.3

26.3

Chloe Dalton

Giants

$863,000

47.3

73

25.7

Courtney Rowley

Eagles

$645,000

21.8

45.8

24

Jacqui Yorston

Tigers

$891,000

41.1

63.3

22.2

Charlie Rowbottom

Suns

$1,257,000

67.6

89.3

21.7

Ellie McKenzie

Tigers

$830,000

39.3

59

19.7

Tait Mackrill

Giants

$656,000

35.9

55.5

19.6

Madison Prespakis

Bombers

$1,257,000

70.9

89.3

18.4

Olivia Purcell

Demons

$1,117,000

61.5

79.4

17.9

Jacqueline Vogt

Bombers

$785,000

38.2

55.8

17.6

Eliza West

Demons

$963,000

51.6

68.4

16.8


Best midfielder debutants in S7

With a top score of 134, the sixth best return of all players in season seven, Abbey Dowrick (MID, $953,000) was Port Adelaide's best Fantasy player based on average in their inaugural season. She averaged 14.4 disposals, two marks and six tackles in her debut season.

Abbey Dowrick is tackled by Amber Clarke during round 10, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The No.1 draft pick in the 2022 draft was Montana Ham (MID, $881,000). She was an important member of the Swans' side, finishing runner-up in the club champion in her first season. Ham played predominantly as a midfielder with high usage at centre bounces.

Player

Squad

Price

7 GMS

7 AVG

Abbey Dowrick

Power

$953,000

10

67.7

Montana Ham

Swans

$881,000

7

62.6

Hannah Ewings

Power

$863,000

10

61.3

Tamara Smith

Hawks

$843,000

10

59.9

Jasmine Fleming

Hawks

$830,000

9

59

Hannah Stuart

Saints

$777,000

10

55.2

 