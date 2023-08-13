Who were the best Fantasy midfielders from the last AFLW season?

Adelaide's Ebony Marinoff looks on against Fremantle in R8, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

MIDFIELDERS score the most Fantasy points. The difference in AFLW Fantasy is the top players in the middle of the ground generally score more than those in other positions by a significant margin.

In season seven, 15 players listed as midfielders averaged more than the top forward (Chelsea Randall, 83.8 average), 19 averaged more than the top ruck (Breann Moody, 77.1 average) and 37 averaged more than the top defender (Emma Kearney, 65.1 average).

The engine room is where most captain picks will come from to gain the all important double points.

Tackles and disposals boost Fantasy stat lines as most of the season seven leaders in key Fantasy statistics came from midfielders.

Top 20 averaging midfielders in S7

Since debuting in 2019, Kiara Bowers (MID, $1,703,000) has been the top averaging Fantasy player for each of the five seasons she's played. In season three, she managed an average of 100.6, backed it up with 110.4, 108.7, 108.5 and a record 121 at the end of 2022.

Ebony Marinoff (MID, $1,585,000) has enjoyed multiple 100-plus seasons and ranked in the top three for Fantasy in every AFLW season since inception.

Player Team S8 Price S7 Games S7 Avg Kiara Bowers Dockers $1,703,000 10 121 Ebony Marinoff Crows $1,585,000 10 112.6 Anne Hatchard Crows $1,375,000 10 97.7 Georgie Prespakis Cats $1,337,000 8 95 Jasmine Garner Kangaroos $1,320,000 10 93.8 Amy McDonald Cats $1,313,000 10 93.3 Ally Anderson Lions $1,289,000 10 91.6 Alyce Parker Giants $1,289,000 10 91.6 Emma Swanson Eagles $1,267,000 10 90 Charlie Rowbottom Suns $1,257,000 10 89.3 Madison Prespakis Bombers $1,257,000 10 89.3 Monique Conti Tigers $1,227,000 10 87.2 Ashleigh Riddell Kangaroos $1,219,000 10 86.6 Tilly Lucas-Rodd Hawks $1,209,000 10 85.9 Ellie Blackburn Bulldogs $1,185,000 10 84.2 Alison Drennan Suns $1,168,000 10 83 Abbie McKay Blues $1,130,000 10 80.3 Olivia Purcell Demons $1,117,000 10 79.4 Emily Bates Hawks $1,088,000 10 77.3 Mimi Hill Blues $1,050,000 10 74.6



Scores of 120 or more in S7

Last season, 20 players managed to score 120 points or more in a game.

Bowers and Marinoff had five games each where they finished with scores Fantasy coaches would've been stoked with getting their double points as captains.

Fremantle's Kiara Bowers against Collingwood in AFLW season six. Picture: AFL Photos

Every player who achieved scores of 120 or more are listed as midfielders in AFLW Fantasy.

Player Team Round Opposition Fantasy Points Kiara Bowers Dockers 10 vs Hawks 184 Kiara Bowers Dockers 7 vs Crows 164 Ebony Marinoff Crows 5 vs Giants 148 Kiara Bowers Dockers 8 vs Magpies 141 Ally Anderson Lions 3 vs Suns 138 Abbey Dowrick Power 4 vs Swans 134 Jasmine Garner Kangaroos 8 vs Power 132 Ebony Marinoff Crows 3 vs Kangaroos 131 Georgie Prespakis Cats 4 vs Kangaroos 131 Ebony Marinoff Crows 7 vs Dockers 131 Kiara Bowers Dockers 9 vs Swans 129 Kiara Bowers Dockers 6 vs Demons 128 Amy McDonald Cats 5 vs Saints 127 Ebony Marinoff Crows 6 vs Power 127 Ebony Marinoff Crows 10 vs Saints 127 Alyce Parker Giants 2 vs Lions 126 Anne Hatchard Crows 5 vs Giants 124 Monique Conti Tigers 9 vs Giants 124 Tilly Lucas-Rodd Hawks 2 vs Saints 121 Ashleigh Riddell Kangaroos 2 vs Demons 120



Biggest improvers in S7

Breakout players can help coaches succeed in Fantasy and last season, there were a plenty of players who improved their output from the previous season.

It's even better when a mid-priced player pushes themselves to premium status.

Geelong's Georgie Prespakis (MID, $1,337,000) took her average of just under 60 to an impressive 95 which ranked her as the fourth highest averaging player in the competition.

Georgie Prespakis in action during round 10, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Ally Anderson (MID, $1,289,000) enjoyed a similar rise, ranking seventh, while Charlie Rowbottom (MID, $1,257,000) rounded out the top 10 players in the game when she took her average to 89.3, a 21.7 point increase on season six numbers.

Player Team Price S6 Avg S7 Avg S6-S7 Difference Georgie Prespakis Cats $1,337,000 59.8 95 35.2 Abbie McKay Blues $1,130,000 48.4 80.3 31.9 Aisling McCarthy Eagles $971,000 38.3 69 30.7 Ally Anderson Lions $1,289,000 64.9 91.6 26.7 Maria Moloney Power $849,000 34 60.3 26.3 Chloe Dalton Giants $863,000 47.3 73 25.7 Courtney Rowley Eagles $645,000 21.8 45.8 24 Jacqui Yorston Tigers $891,000 41.1 63.3 22.2 Charlie Rowbottom Suns $1,257,000 67.6 89.3 21.7 Ellie McKenzie Tigers $830,000 39.3 59 19.7 Tait Mackrill Giants $656,000 35.9 55.5 19.6 Madison Prespakis Bombers $1,257,000 70.9 89.3 18.4 Olivia Purcell Demons $1,117,000 61.5 79.4 17.9 Jacqueline Vogt Bombers $785,000 38.2 55.8 17.6 Eliza West Demons $963,000 51.6 68.4 16.8



Best midfielder debutants in S7

With a top score of 134, the sixth best return of all players in season seven, Abbey Dowrick (MID, $953,000) was Port Adelaide's best Fantasy player based on average in their inaugural season. She averaged 14.4 disposals, two marks and six tackles in her debut season.

Abbey Dowrick is tackled by Amber Clarke during round 10, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The No.1 draft pick in the 2022 draft was Montana Ham (MID, $881,000). She was an important member of the Swans' side, finishing runner-up in the club champion in her first season. Ham played predominantly as a midfielder with high usage at centre bounces.