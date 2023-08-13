MIDFIELDERS score the most Fantasy points. The difference in AFLW Fantasy is the top players in the middle of the ground generally score more than those in other positions by a significant margin.
In season seven, 15 players listed as midfielders averaged more than the top forward (Chelsea Randall, 83.8 average), 19 averaged more than the top ruck (Breann Moody, 77.1 average) and 37 averaged more than the top defender (Emma Kearney, 65.1 average).
The engine room is where most captain picks will come from to gain the all important double points.
Tackles and disposals boost Fantasy stat lines as most of the season seven leaders in key Fantasy statistics came from midfielders.
Top 20 averaging midfielders in S7
Since debuting in 2019, Kiara Bowers (MID, $1,703,000) has been the top averaging Fantasy player for each of the five seasons she's played. In season three, she managed an average of 100.6, backed it up with 110.4, 108.7, 108.5 and a record 121 at the end of 2022.
Ebony Marinoff (MID, $1,585,000) has enjoyed multiple 100-plus seasons and ranked in the top three for Fantasy in every AFLW season since inception.
|
Player
|
Team
|
S8 Price
|
S7 Games
|
S7 Avg
|
Kiara Bowers
|
Dockers
|
$1,703,000
|
10
|
121
|
Ebony Marinoff
|
Crows
|
$1,585,000
|
10
|
112.6
|
Anne Hatchard
|
Crows
|
$1,375,000
|
10
|
97.7
|
Georgie Prespakis
|
Cats
|
$1,337,000
|
8
|
95
|
Jasmine Garner
|
Kangaroos
|
$1,320,000
|
10
|
93.8
|
Amy McDonald
|
Cats
|
$1,313,000
|
10
|
93.3
|
Ally Anderson
|
Lions
|
$1,289,000
|
10
|
91.6
|
Alyce Parker
|
Giants
|
$1,289,000
|
10
|
91.6
|
Emma Swanson
|
Eagles
|
$1,267,000
|
10
|
90
|
Charlie Rowbottom
|
Suns
|
$1,257,000
|
10
|
89.3
|
Madison Prespakis
|
Bombers
|
$1,257,000
|
10
|
89.3
|
Monique Conti
|
Tigers
|
$1,227,000
|
10
|
87.2
|
Ashleigh Riddell
|
Kangaroos
|
$1,219,000
|
10
|
86.6
|
Tilly Lucas-Rodd
|
Hawks
|
$1,209,000
|
10
|
85.9
|
Ellie Blackburn
|
Bulldogs
|
$1,185,000
|
10
|
84.2
|
Alison Drennan
|
Suns
|
$1,168,000
|
10
|
83
|
Abbie McKay
|
Blues
|
$1,130,000
|
10
|
80.3
|
Olivia Purcell
|
Demons
|
$1,117,000
|
10
|
79.4
|
Emily Bates
|
Hawks
|
$1,088,000
|
10
|
77.3
|
Mimi Hill
|
Blues
|
$1,050,000
|
10
|
74.6
Scores of 120 or more in S7
Last season, 20 players managed to score 120 points or more in a game.
Bowers and Marinoff had five games each where they finished with scores Fantasy coaches would've been stoked with getting their double points as captains.
Every player who achieved scores of 120 or more are listed as midfielders in AFLW Fantasy.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Round
|
Opposition
|
Fantasy
Points
|
Kiara Bowers
|
Dockers
|
10
|
vs Hawks
|
184
|
Kiara Bowers
|
Dockers
|
7
|
vs Crows
|
164
|
Ebony Marinoff
|
Crows
|
5
|
vs Giants
|
148
|
Kiara Bowers
|
Dockers
|
8
|
vs Magpies
|
141
|
Ally Anderson
|
Lions
|
3
|
vs Suns
|
138
|
Abbey Dowrick
|
Power
|
4
|
vs Swans
|
134
|
Jasmine Garner
|
Kangaroos
|
8
|
vs Power
|
132
|
Ebony Marinoff
|
Crows
|
3
|
vs Kangaroos
|
131
|
Georgie Prespakis
|
Cats
|
4
|
vs Kangaroos
|
131
|
Ebony Marinoff
|
Crows
|
7
|
vs Dockers
|
131
|
Kiara Bowers
|
Dockers
|
9
|
vs Swans
|
129
|
Kiara Bowers
|
Dockers
|
6
|
vs Demons
|
128
|
Amy McDonald
|
Cats
|
5
|
vs Saints
|
127
|
Ebony Marinoff
|
Crows
|
6
|
vs Power
|
127
|
Ebony Marinoff
|
Crows
|
10
|
vs Saints
|
127
|
Alyce Parker
|
Giants
|
2
|
vs Lions
|
126
|
Anne Hatchard
|
Crows
|
5
|
vs Giants
|
124
|
Monique Conti
|
Tigers
|
9
|
vs Giants
|
124
|
Tilly Lucas-Rodd
|
Hawks
|
2
|
vs Saints
|
121
|
Ashleigh Riddell
|
Kangaroos
|
2
|
vs Demons
|
120
Biggest improvers in S7
Breakout players can help coaches succeed in Fantasy and last season, there were a plenty of players who improved their output from the previous season.
It's even better when a mid-priced player pushes themselves to premium status.
Geelong's Georgie Prespakis (MID, $1,337,000) took her average of just under 60 to an impressive 95 which ranked her as the fourth highest averaging player in the competition.
Ally Anderson (MID, $1,289,000) enjoyed a similar rise, ranking seventh, while Charlie Rowbottom (MID, $1,257,000) rounded out the top 10 players in the game when she took her average to 89.3, a 21.7 point increase on season six numbers.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Price
|
S6 Avg
|
S7 Avg
|
S6-S7
Difference
|
Georgie Prespakis
|
Cats
|
$1,337,000
|
59.8
|
95
|
35.2
|
Abbie McKay
|
Blues
|
$1,130,000
|
48.4
|
80.3
|
31.9
|
Aisling McCarthy
|
Eagles
|
$971,000
|
38.3
|
69
|
30.7
|
Ally Anderson
|
Lions
|
$1,289,000
|
64.9
|
91.6
|
26.7
|
Maria Moloney
|
Power
|
$849,000
|
34
|
60.3
|
26.3
|
Chloe Dalton
|
Giants
|
$863,000
|
47.3
|
73
|
25.7
|
Courtney Rowley
|
Eagles
|
$645,000
|
21.8
|
45.8
|
24
|
Jacqui Yorston
|
Tigers
|
$891,000
|
41.1
|
63.3
|
22.2
|
Charlie Rowbottom
|
Suns
|
$1,257,000
|
67.6
|
89.3
|
21.7
|
Ellie McKenzie
|
Tigers
|
$830,000
|
39.3
|
59
|
19.7
|
Tait Mackrill
|
Giants
|
$656,000
|
35.9
|
55.5
|
19.6
|
Madison Prespakis
|
Bombers
|
$1,257,000
|
70.9
|
89.3
|
18.4
|
Olivia Purcell
|
Demons
|
$1,117,000
|
61.5
|
79.4
|
17.9
|
Jacqueline Vogt
|
Bombers
|
$785,000
|
38.2
|
55.8
|
17.6
|
Eliza West
|
Demons
|
$963,000
|
51.6
|
68.4
|
16.8
Best midfielder debutants in S7
With a top score of 134, the sixth best return of all players in season seven, Abbey Dowrick (MID, $953,000) was Port Adelaide's best Fantasy player based on average in their inaugural season. She averaged 14.4 disposals, two marks and six tackles in her debut season.
The No.1 draft pick in the 2022 draft was Montana Ham (MID, $881,000). She was an important member of the Swans' side, finishing runner-up in the club champion in her first season. Ham played predominantly as a midfielder with high usage at centre bounces.
|
Player
|
Squad
|
Price
|
7 GMS
|
7 AVG
|
Abbey Dowrick
|
Power
|
$953,000
|
10
|
67.7
|
Montana Ham
|
Swans
|
$881,000
|
7
|
62.6
|
Hannah Ewings
|
Power
|
$863,000
|
10
|
61.3
|
Tamara Smith
|
Hawks
|
$843,000
|
10
|
59.9
|
Jasmine Fleming
|
Hawks
|
$830,000
|
9
|
59
|
Hannah Stuart
|
Saints
|
$777,000
|
10
|
55.2