THE 2023 AFLW season is just around the corner and with so much change during the long off-season, many questions loom.

So, what are 10 of the biggest questions swirling ahead of the season's launch on September 1.

1) Is Adelaide's stranglehold on the competition loosening?

The Crows have been the standard-setters since the competition began, winning a premiership in every second Grand Final. If the pattern is to continue, 2023 will once again be Adelaide's year. But, with player movement, steady equalisation, and impressive challengers across other states it is only becoming more difficult for the Crows to maintain that gap on other teams.

2) Did Hawthorn overperform last year?

In its inaugural season the Hawks registered three wins – arguably more than most anticipated – to be the second-best performing expansion side. They did so despite averaging the third-fewest points per game and conceding the third-most. Wins, instead, came off the back of smart footy and above all, persistence. Although impressive, it isn't a style of play that will generate long term success, hence their targeted off-season recruiting to add class to the work rate.

3) Will the Pies' inclusions balance out balance out their losses?

With Steph Chiocci, Jaimee Lambert, Chloe Molloy, and Jordan Membrey out the door, many-a-Collingwood fan went into panic mode. But with the addition of Tarni White, Nell Morris-Dalton, Grace Campbell, Eleri Morris, and Selena Karlson the club has looked toward long-term growth. As a club that has repeatedly challenged but faltered when it came to finals, this is Collingwood's chance to refresh and, hopefully, break past that barrier.

4) Can the Saints make a stamp on the competition for the first time?

After stumbling through their first four seasons, never winning more than three games in one campaign, the Saints went big during the trade period to re-establish themselves. Bringing in an All-Australian forward in Jesse Wardlaw, experienced players in Steph Chiocci, Jaimee Lambert, and Natalie Plane, and emerging talent Serene Watson offers the club the potential to find some genuine growth with a highly versatile list.

5) How do the Dees replace Daisy the player?

Daisy Pearce's impact as a leader and coach has been discussed at length, and is something Melbourne has been working to cover since the star retired in January. Her impact as a player, however, has been largely forgotten. Playing her final seasons as a forward, Pearce was often tasked with roles on damaging opposition defenders, while also kicking 19 goals across both 2022 seasons. A combination of new captain Kate Hore, experienced player Eden Zanker, emerging star Alyssa Bannan and new recruit Aimee Mackin may just be enough to cover the loss of Daisy on-field.

6) Will the Dogs justify their quiet trade period?

The Western Bulldogs were eerily quiet throughout the most recent trade period, not making a peep except to announce the re-signing of the bulk of their list. Just three players joined the club, all via the supplementary draft, instead they chose to focus on consolidation for the first time in their history. It is reasonable to expect that this settling of the list, a newfound consistency, will prove fruitful for the Dogs this season.

7) Who will be the second-best expansion side behind Essendon?

With a stacked midfield and forward line, Essendon was clearly the best of the four expansion sides last season and is reasonably expected to be so again this year. Coming in second of the four was Hawthorn, but will that be the same story in 2023? The Hawks have brought in some top end talent. Port Adelaide has consolidated, adding specific players to solve its problems of last season. And the Swans have added some real dynamism and versatility. It really is a three-horse race to second spot.

8) Who could make the big four a big five?

The big four AFLW clubs of Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and North Melbourne seem quite comfortable atop the ladder, remaining the teams to beat. There is, however, a next rung of teams challenging to join that group at the top, namely Collingwood, Richmond, and Geelong. Each has the potential to push to a preliminary final this year if they play their cards right, but it will take one hell of a season to knock the top four off their perch.

9) Will the Swans' busy off-season pay off and help them post their maiden win?

Let's face it, last season was a struggle for the Swans who had to build a women's program in the toughest state in just four months. But now with some time under their belts, some game experience, and the addition of some talented players it's time for the side to start to find some on-field success. A win in the weekend's match simulation is one thing, but that attacking, controlled style of play simply must transition to the season proper.

10) How much will the loss of three former All-Australians hurt Brisbane?

Arguably the most discussed story of the player movement period, Brisbane bid goodbye to reigning Best and Fairest winner Emily Bates and All-Australian forwards Greta Bodey and Jesse Wardlaw. Now, it must work to avenge last season's Grand Final loss without the trio in tow. Losing three players of that calibre would hurt any team, but a side like Brisbane with talent waiting in the wings is more capable than most to recover from such a loss.