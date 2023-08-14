The next instalment of Sarah Black's top 30 features a tackling machine, a highflying forward and a bona fide match-winner

(L-R): Charlie Rowbottom, Maddy Prespakis, Tayla Harris, Ellie Blackburn and Kiara Bowers. Picture: AFL Media

THE NEXT instalment of the 2023 edition of the annual top 30 AFLW player countdown is here.

The players ranked from 30-21 were released last week, with this drop unveiling those sitting from 20-11.

Players have been picked based on their form in season seven, with a number of factors taken into consideration in the ordering, including finishing position in the AFLW and club best and fairests, the All-Australian side, AFLCA and AFLPA award counts, statistics and feedback from club officials.

Don’t forget, you’ll get your own chance at naming your own list of the best AFLW players once Sarah’s full list has been revealed – with 540 players to select from, it’s harder than you think!

All statistical averages and goalkicking tallies used are inclusive of rounds 1-10, not finals.

20. Greta Bodey (Hawthorn, formerly Brisbane)

Just in case there was any doubt, Bodey cemented her position as one of the premier small forwards in the competition in season seven.

The ex-Lion moved to Hawthorn in the Trade Period, following an All-Australian season seven, kicking 11.13 in the first nine games of the season, but going scoreless for the final four (including finals).

Her pace and smarts around goal set her apart, averaging 10.8 disposals, 4.0 score involvements and 2.3 marks.

Greta Bodey poses for a photo during Hawthorn's official team photo day on August 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

19. Charlie Rowbottom (Gold Coast)

Rowbottom thrived in her second AFLW season, placing herself firmly in the next-gen midfielder tier.

Her power and footy nous coming to the fore in the stoppages, Rowbottom averaged 22.5 disposals at 56 per cent efficiency from her 10 matches, including 13.7 contested possessions, 6.9 tackles and 6.2 clearances.

The bullocking Sun took out her club's best and fairest award and finished equal fifth in the AFLW best and fairest after a series of dominant performances.

Charlie Rowbottom in action during round five, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

18. Ellie Blackburn (Western Bulldogs)

The skipper put the Dogs on her back and hauled them to the finish line on a few occasions in season seven.

While her numbers were a little lower than some of the most prolific midfielders across the competition, her impact and leadership cannot be questioned, taking out the Bulldogs' best and fairest.

Blackburn averaged 19.9 disposals at 58.8 per cent efficiency, 6.2 clearances and 6.9 tackles, kicking four goals in the process. She finished equal ninth in the AFLW best and fairest.

Ellie Blackburn kicks the ball during the Western Bulldogs' elimination final against Collingwood on November 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

17. Tayla Harris (Melbourne)

Harris might have finally got her AFLW premiership after four attempts, but her work in the home and away season had a big part in getting the Dees to the finish line.

The key forward's contested marking remains her one wood, but she grew into a supporting ruck role, averaging 8.1 hitouts in a season that saw a fifth placing in Melbourne's best and fairest.

In attack, Harris averaged 11.6 disposals, 4.7 score involvements and 3.8 marks, kicking 10.8 in the home and away season.

Tayla Harris holds the premiership cup aloft after Melbourne's Grand Final win on November 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

16. Liv Purcell (Melbourne)

The quietly determined Purcell came third in Melbourne's stacked best and fairest, named on the bench in the All-Australian team and fifth in the AFLW best and fairest.

She averaged 24.3 disposals at 57.6 per cent efficiency, 10.2 contested possessions, 4.0 clearances and 3.9 score involvements.

A strong ball-winner, Purcell is both tough and agile around the contest and a reliable cog in the Dees' midfield.

Olivia Purcell knocks the ball away from Cathy Svarc during the S7 Grand Final between Melbourne and Brisbane at Brighton Homes Arena on November 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

15. Jesse Wardlaw (St Kilda, formerly Brisbane)

The leading goalkicker for season seven, Wardlaw kicked 19.5 from her nine matches playing for Brisbane, before moving to St Kilda in the trade period.

The tall forward's overhead reach makes her a difficult opponent for defenders and she's a very steady set shot once in scoring range.

Wardlaw averaged 8.4 disposals, 4.3 score involvements and 2.9 marks in season seven.

Jesse Wardlaw poses for a photo during St Kilda's official team photo day on August 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

14. Kiara Bowers (Fremantle)

The ever-dependable Bowers had a slower start to the season by her lofty standards after a disrupted pre-season with illness, but came home like a steam train to finish with a bang.

It affected her ranking here somewhat given the high calibre of midfielders to choose from, but she still won Fremantle's best and fairest and finished equal-ninth in the AFLW's count.

Bowers averaged 21.6 disposals at 50.9 per cent efficiency, her usual astonishing 14.6 tackles, 7.2 clearances and kicked one goal.

Fremantle's Kiara Bowers against Collingwood in AFLW season six. Picture: AFL Photos

13. Tyla Hanks (Melbourne)

Hanks slips under the radar of fans from other clubs sometimes, but opposition coaches say she is the most difficult of Melbourne midfielders to shut down.

She averaged 18.1 disposals at 65.2 per cent efficiency (among the very best of the top midfielders), 5.4 tackles, 3.9 score involvements and 2.7 clearances.

Hanks finished second in the Dees' best and fairest, and her running power and ability to link up disposal chains were key to the club's success.

12. Nat Grider (Brisbane)

Grider's versatility as a defender sets her apart, one of the few who are equally strong in shut-down roles and as a rebounder.

The Lions' vice-captain averaged 12.3 touches at 67.5 per cent efficiency, 7.0 intercepts, 3.2 marks and 4.0 tackles.

Grider is a great user of the footy off half-back, was named All-Australian and finished third in Brisbane's best and fairest in season seven.

Nat Grider celebrates Brisbane's win in the preliminary final against Adelaide on November 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

11. Maddy Prespakis (Essendon)

Prespakis was back to her best in her first season at Essendon, thriving in the red sash of her childhood team.

Her ball-winning ability is elite, averaging 23.7 disposals at 60.3 per cent efficiency, as well as 12.7 contested possessions and 4.6 clearances, kicking 6.3.

The tough midfielder was named All-Australian, finished first in Essendon's best and fairest and fourth in the AFLW count.

Madison Prespakis celebrates a goal during the round five AFLW match between Collingwood and Essendon at AIA Centre on September 23, 2022. Picture: Getty images

THE COUNT SO FAR…

30. Alice Edmonds

29. Mimi Hill

28. Breann Moody

27. Breanna Koenen

26. Emma Swanson

25. Chelsea Randall

24. Chloe Scheer

23. Chelsea Biddell

22. Eilish Sheerin