The 2022 AFLW All-Australian team, Brisbane members in absence, November 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL is pleased to announce former AFLW player Katie Loynes and commentator Jason Bennett will join the AFLW All Australia Selection Panel for the 2023 NAB AFLW Season.

Loynes debuted for Carlton in 2017 and was named the club’s best and fairest in 2018 before joining the GWS Giants for her final season of AFLW in 2022.

Bennett has worked as a sports broadcaster for several years, including roles at Triple M, FOX FOOTY and now Channel Seven.

Loynes and Bennett replace Sam Virgo, who leaves to take up a coaching role at the Port Adelaide Football Club and the AFLPA’s Tim Harrington.

AFL General Manager Women's Football and Chair of the AFLW All Australian Panel Nicole Livingstone welcomed Loynes and Bennett to the Panel.

"We are thrilled both Katie and Jason accepted our invitation to be part of the selection panel," Ms Livingstone said.

"Both will bring with their unique and extensive experience in footy that will help us recognise the best players in our competition.

"Katie has a wonderful record in AFLW and will be able to provide a unique perspective to the panel through the lens of a former elite player.

"Jason has had many years of experience analysing and commentating footy at the highest level and his understanding of the game will be a valuable addition to the panel.

"The AFL would also like to thank Sam Virgo and Tim Harrington for their contributions to the panel over a number of years, as well as Brad Scott who was on the panel in his former role as AFL General Manager Football."

2023 AFLW Rising Star Panel

The AFL has also announced the Rising Star Panel for the 2023 NAB AFLW Season.

After each round, two players will be nominated as the weekly Rising Star nominee. At the conclusion of the season, the All Australian panel will vote on the winner from the group of 20 nominees.

The 2023 AFLW Rising Star panel has added AFL Talent Ambassador, Kevin Sheehan OAM and AFL.com.au Reporter and ABC Grandstand Analyst, Gemma Bastiani.

Loynes and Bennett have also joined the Rising Star Nomination Panel.

The AFL has also confirmed changes to the eligibility criteria for the 2023 AFLW Rising Star.

Previously players were ineligible to be nominated if they had been nominated previously, irrespective of how many matches they had played.

Players will be eligible to be nominated for the Rising Star award if:

They are under the age of 21 on 31 December; and

Have not previously been nominated for the Rising Star award unless they have played a total of 10 or less matches at the beginning of the season, and;

Have not previously won the AFLW Rising Star award.

The change in eligibility will add depth to the Rising Star pool and provide scope for those players who had limited exposure to the AFLW system during Season Seven due to balancing school commitments.

CLICK HERE TO SEE LIST OF PLAYERS ELIGIBLE FOR THE 2023 RISING STAR

Please note, the list of eligible players is subject to change pending any Injury Replacement Players being signed that meet the Rising Star eligibility criteria.

The last day to sign an injury replacement player is Tuesday, August 29.