The captains of all 18 clubs have had their say ahead of the 2023 season

AFLW captains look on during the season launch at Marvel Stadium on August 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The reigning Premiers are predicted to have another strong year in the 2023 NAB AFLW Season, according to the eighteen AFLW Captains who are gathering in Melbourne today.

As all 18 club representatives make their way to Melbourne to officially launch the 2023 NAB AFLW Season, they were anonymously polled on five key questions on how they believe the season will unfold, with Melbourne (fourteen votes), Adelaide Crows (two votes), Geelong Cats (one vote) and North Melbourne (one vote) drawing nominations for which other club apart from their own is most likely to push into this year’s Grand Final.

Five-time Club Best and Fairest winner, Monique Conti (Richmond), was tipped to be the stand-out player of the competition ahead of Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne) and Anne Hatchard (Adelaide Crows) to win this season's league Best and Fairest.

North Melbourne's newest recruit, Kate Shierlaw, is set to make impact where it counts as she is tipped to kick the most goals in the competition with five votes, followed by last year's leading goal kicker and St Kilda recruit Jess Wardlaw (St Kilda), Caitlin Greiser (Richmond), Chloe Scheer (Geelong Cats) and Aine Tighe (Fremantle) all taking two votes each.

The 2023 NAB AFLW Rising Star is predicted to be wide open with Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide), Jas Fleming (Hawthorn) and Alana Gee (Gold Coast SUNS) level on two votes each.

Which team aside from your own is most likely to reach the NAB AFLW Grand Final?

(Eight Captains correctly picked Melbourne in Season Seven)

14 – Melbourne

2 – Adelaide Crows

1 – Geelong Cats

1 – North Melbourne

Who will win the competition Best and Fairest?

(No Captains predicted Ally Anderson, Brisbane Lions, to win the 2022 Season Seven AFLW Best and Fairest)

7 - Monique Conti (Richmond)

3 - Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne)

2 - Anne Hatchard (Adelaide Crows)

1 - Ash Riddell (North Melbourne)

1 - Kiara Bowers (Fremantle)

1 - Georgie Prespakis (Geelong Cats)

1 - Maddy Prespakis (Essendon)

1 - Alyce Parker (GWS GIANTS)

1 - Bri Davey (Collingwood)

Who will kick the most goals in the competition?

(One Captain predicted Jesse Wardlaw, formerly Brisbane Lions, to kick the most goals in Season Seven)

5 - Kate Shierlaw (North Melbourne)

2 - Jesse Wardlaw (St Kilda)

2 - Caitlin Greiser (Richmond)

2 - Chloe Scheer (Geelong Cats)

2 - Aine Tighe (Fremantle)

1 – Tayla Harris (Melbourne)

1 - Kate Hore (Melbourne)

1 - Ash Woodland (Port Adelaide)

1 - Dakota Davidson (Brisbane Lions)

1 - Ella Roberts (West Coast Eagles)

Who will win the NAB AFLW Rising Star?

(One Captain predicted Hannah Ewings, Port Adelaide, to win the 2022 NAB AFL Season Seven Women's Rising Star Award)

2 - Alana Gee (Gold Coast SUNS)

2 - Jasmine Fleming (Hawthorn)

2 - Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide)

1 - Sarah Goodwin (Adelaide Crows)

1 - Charlie Mullins (Brisbane Lions)

1 - Mia Austin (Carlton)

1 - Amber Clarke (Essendon)

1 - Charlotte Baskaran (Hawthorn)

1 - Zarlie Goldsworthy (GWS GIANTS)

1 - Bridie Hipwell (Hawthorn)

1 - Tess Craven (North Melbourne)

1 - Stella Reid (Richmond)

1 - Abby Bushby (West Coast Eagles)

1 - Sofia Hurley (Sydney)

1 - Charlotte Blair (Collingwood)

If you could recruit another player from any AFLW Club who would it be?

4 - Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne)

3 - Kate Hore (Melbourne)

2 - Montana Ham (Sydney Swans)

1 - Bri Davey (Collingwood)

1 - Tahlia Randall (North Melbourne)

1 - Ruby Schleicher (Collingwood)

1 - Tyla Hanks (Melbourne)

1 - Mimi Hill (Carlton)

1 - Monique Conti (Richmond)

1 - Courtney Hodder (Brisbane Lions)

1 - Danielle Ponter (Adelaide Crows)

1 - Alyce Parker (GWS GIANTS)

The full survey results were polled by:

Adelaide Crows – Sarah Allan

Brisbane Lions – Bre Koenen

Carlton – Kerryn Peterson

Collingwood – Bri Davey

Essendon – Stephanie Cain

Fremantle – Hayley Miller

Geelong Cats – Meghan McDonald

Gold Coast SUNS – Tara Bohanna

GWS GIANTS – Alicia Eva

Hawthorn – Tilly Lucas-Rodd

Melbourne – Kate Hore

North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos – Emma Kearney

Port Adelaide – Erin Phillips

Richmond – Katie Brennan

St Kilda – Hannah Priest

Sydney Swans – Chloe Molloy

West Coast Eagles – Emma Swanson

Western Bulldogs – Ellie Blackburn