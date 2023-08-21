Australian drummer-singer and proud AFLW supporter G Flip will be the 2023 NAB AFLW Premiership Cup Ambassador

2023 NAB AFLW Cup Ambassador G Flip at the AFLW season launch on August 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL is pleased to announce Australian drummer-singer and proud AFLW supporter G Flip will be the 2023 NAB AFLW Premiership Cup Ambassador.

Officially announced at the 2023 NAB AFLW Season Launch event on Monday night, G Flip will become the eighth person to hold the prestigious role, following Abbey Holmes (Season 7), Lisa Hardeman (2022), Jamie Howell (2021), Amanda Farrugia (2020*), Jan Cooper (2019), Sam Mostyn (2018) and Susan Alberti (2017).

G Flip came onto the music scene in 2018, following the release of their breakout single About You from their debut album About Us.

The Melbourne-born singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has received a host of music accolades including a Best New Music nod from Pitchfork, coverage from iconic publications Rolling Stone and L.A Times and has sold out headline shows in Australia and overseas.

G Flip – a proud Collingwood fan – said they were honoured to be part of the biggest day on the AFLW calendar.

"I'm extremely honored to be the AFLW Premiership Cup Ambassador. I have been a die-hard footy fan since birth and I'm extremely passionate about the AFLW competition. This means so much to me and I can't wait for the season ahead!" G Flip said.

G Flip is no stranger to Australian football, previously headlining the pre-match entertainment at the 2021 NAB AFLW Grand Final, performing at the MCG for the annual Queen's Birthday clash between Collingwood and Melbourne and was part of the Telstra Half-Time Entertainment for the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final last year.

Learn More 19:10

AFL General Manager Womens Football, Nicole Livingstone said G Flip's passion for the game was one to be celebrated.

"G Flip has been a longtime supporter of our great game and in particular AFLW and they represent the boldness, passion, joy and inclusive nature that our NAB AFLW competition is all about," Ms Livingstone said.

"The AFL is proud to have G Flip as our NAB AFLW Premiership Cup Ambassador and we are looking forward to honouring them as part of the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final Day later this year."

G Flip was joined by all 18 AFLW club captains, coaches, officials, AFL leaders including CEO Gillon McLachlan and General Manager of Women's Football Nicole Livingstone, AFLPA CEO Paul Marsh and key members of the media and football industry to celebrate the launch of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season.