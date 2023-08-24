(L-R): Steph Chiocci, Jess Allan and Amy Franklin. Picture: AFL Media

WITH every off-season comes player movement, so as the season approaches, predicting each club's best team becomes the challenge.

Ignoring injury clouds looming over players and round one availability, we've put together our expected best 21s for each team should every listed player be fit and ready.

B: C.Biddell, Z.Prowse

HB: M.Newman, S.Allan, N.Allen

C: S.Thompson, T.Charlton, E.Jones

HF: C.Randall, D.Ponter, A.Ballard

F: C.Gould, Y.Bonner

Foll: J.Allan, E.Marinoff, A.Hatchard

I/C: R.Martin, S.Goodwin, J.Waterhouse, N.Kelly, K.Mueller

Depth: K.Kustermann, L.Whiteley, B.Tonon, D.Varnhagen, A.Ward, B.Smith, M.McKinnon, H.Munyard, T.Levy

The balance of Adelaide's talls will be the main question in how they line up. Jess Allan and Caitlin Gould seem to have settled into a groove, sharing the bulk of the ruck duties and each hitting the scoreboard. As a result, Montana McKinnon gets squeezed out of the side. Kiera Mueller makes it in because of her defensive efforts, but Brooke Tonon, Hannah Munyard or Keeley Kustermann could feasibly take that fifth spot on the bench.

Caitlin Gould in action during Adelaide's practice match against Geelong on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

B: S.Campbell, J.Pregelj

HB: N.Grider, B.Koenen, P.Monahan

C: O.O'Dwyer, A.Anderson, S.Conway

HF: M.Pauga, D.Davidson, L.Postlethwaite

F: C.Hodder, T.Smith

Foll: T.Hickie, I.Dawes, C.Svarc

I/C: C.Mullins, E.Hampson, J.Ellenger, R.Svarc, P.Boltz

Depth: J.Dunne, A.McKee, C.Wendland, D.Heslop, K.Hillier, C.Murphy, B.Smith, E.Smith, B.Sheridan

All eyes will be on the Brisbane forward line this year, without Jesse Wardlaw, Greta Bodey or Zimmorlei Farquharson, but a returning Lily Postlethwaite and developing Mikayla Pauga will certainly help. The latter also showed a proficiency up around the footy in the club's practice match. Belle Dawes becomes a starter at the centre, while Ellie Hampson will no doubt be used through the middle when fit, and Charlotte Mullins is primed for a breakout year as a midfielder. Poppy Boltz has the potential to break into the first-choice team this year, while Analea McKee and Jennifer Dunne will plead their case for regular selection at either end of the ground.

Charlotte Mullins in action during the practice match between Brisbane and Gold Coast at Brighton Homes Arena on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

B: V.Laloifi, H.Cordner

HB: G.Pound, K.Peterson, A.Velardo

C: B.Vickers, K.Sherar, M.Anthony

HF: E.Fitzpatrick, M.Austin, K.Skepper

F: J.Good, D.Vescio

Foll: B.Moody, M.Hill, A.McKay

I/C: P.McWilliams, J.Dal Pos, M.Hendrie, D.Walker, A.Lee

Depth: C.Wrigley, P.Trudgeon, T.Read, D.Finn, T.Ortlepp, I.Milford, L.Goss, G.Lawson-Tavan

Keeley Sherar looks set to become a regular face at the contest this season alongside duo Mimi Hill and Abbie McKay, while Brooke Vickers and Marianna Anthony will make the wings their own. Mia Austin will become the focal point up forward, with support from rucks Jess Good and Breann Moody. Erone Fitzpatrick will grow in her role at half forward and Maddy Hendrie will become a valuable utility to be used across the ground. Taylor Ortlepp is the stiffest to miss out, and may well find herself regularly in the best team this year.

Abbie McKay kicks the ball during the practice match between Sydney and Carlton at the SCG on August 19, 2023. Picture: Getty Images via AFL Photos

B: S.Livingstone, S.Casey

HB: L.Butler, R.Schleicher, J.Allen

C: T.White, M.Cann, S.Rowe

HF: E.James, N.Morris-Dalton, A.Porter

F: E.Morris, G.Campbell

Foll: S.Frederick, B.Davey, B.Bonnici

I/C: A.Sheridan, S.Sansonetti, A.Brazill, T.Brown, L.Brazzale

Depth: S.Karlson, O.Barber, E.Fowler, I.Barnett, C.Blair, E.Smith, I.Evans, J.Lin, C.Taylor

With Brianna Davey and Brit Bonnici back, the Pies have a solid contingent of onballers, particularly with the addition of Tarni White and development of Tarni Brown. Stacey Livingstone remains their rock down back, but Selena Karlson becomes the obvious choice should the former become unavailable for any reason, while Sabrina Frederick is primed to take over the No.1 ruck role with Alison Downie now retired. Alana Porter looks set for a positional change, now ready to line up in attack, while Nell Morris-Dalton and Eleri Morris will become the key targets inside 50.

Sabrina Frederick during Collingwood's official team photo day at AIA Centre on August 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

B: E.Gamble, D.Marshall

HB: B.Walker, B.Brown, S.Van De Heuvel

C: S.Cain, A.Barba, A.Clarke

HF: G.Gee, P.Scott, S.Alexander

F: B.Toogood, D.Bannister

Foll: S.Wales, M.Prespakis, J.Vogt

I/C: K.Jacques, J.Wuetschner, M.Busch, G.Nanscawen, M.Dyke

Depth: J.Doonan, R.Tierney, A.Radford, A.Van Loon, L.Williamson, A.Morcom, L.Cutting, M.Van Dyk, G.Clarke

Recruits Brooke Brown and Brooke Walker become sure starters in Essendon's backline this year, while Georgia Nanscawen will get her first look at the AFLW in Bombers colours. Matilda Dyke and Leah Cutting will fight for the second spot in the ruck, with Steph Wales likely to take the No.1 role, meanwhile Bonnie Toogood, Sophie Alexander and Daria Bannister will remain the targets up forward.

Daria Bannister in action during round nine, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

B: E.O'Driscoll, M.Hyde

HB: O.Lally, J.Low, L.Pugh

C: A.Runnalls, G.O'Sullivan, E.Antonio

HF: M.Kauffman, A.Tighe, A.Stannett

F: S.Weilstra, M.Tuhakaraina

Foll: M.Strom, K.Bowers, H.Miller

I/C: M.Scanlon, S.Verrier, D.East, N.Nield, P.Seth

Depth: R.Roux, S.Gibbs, J.Cregg, T.Mulder, E.Fiedler, J.Flynn, A.Mulholland, T.Stribley, A.Hetherington

Under new coach Lisa Webb the Dockers could line up in a myriad of ways, with several players able to have an impact on multiple lines. Mikayla Hyde is set for a move into defence, essentially swapping places with Ange Stannett who is being trialled up forward. Sarah Weilstra and Aine Tighe will become the tall forward duo, with the former able to support Mim Strom in the ruck when needed. This unfortunately leaves Roxy Roux on the outer. Should Emma O'Driscoll and Laura Pugh need more key defensive support Serena Gibbs becomes the obvious choice.

Emma O'Driscoll poses for a photo during Fremantle's official team photo day at Cockburn ARC on August 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

B: M.McDonald, C.Gunjaca

HB: R.Webster, A.Johnson, C.Emonson

C: M.Bowen, N.Morrison, J.Crockett-Grills

HF: D.Moloney, C.Scheer, K.Surman

F: S.Scott, A.Moloney

Foll: E.Hoare, Am.McDonald, G.Prespakis

I/C: Z.Friswell, K.Darby, G.Rankin, O.Fuller, R.Kearns

Depth: J.Parry, A.Kennedy, B.Plummer, M.Skinner, R.Garing, I.Houtsma, Ab.McDonald, G.Featherston, M.Bragg

Similar to Adelaide, how Geelong's tall options fit together will be the biggest question for the season. Aishling Moloney seems to have shown enough to make it into the side alongside Kate Darby, Chloe Scheer and Shelley Scott. As a result, Jackie Parry may be left fighting for her place in the forward line. Erin Hoare comes in as the main ruck option, leaving Liv Fuller to impact on other lines. Zali Friswell's work out on the wing last season keeps her in the team, while any of Brooke Plummer, Renee Garing and Abbey McDonald could feasibly make their case to push into the best team.

Chloe Scheer celebrates a goal during the R9 match between Geelong and Adelaide at Unley Oval on October 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

B: V.Saad, L.Ahrens

HB: W.Randell, C.Fitzpatrick, D.D'Arcy

C: A.Gee, C.Whitfort, B.Keaney

HF: K.Howarth, J.Dupuy, J.Stanton

F: T.Bohanna, J.Membrey

Foll: L.Bella, C.Rowbottom, A.Drennan

I/C: N.McLaughlin, D.Davies, M.Brancatisano, L.Single, T.Meyer

Depth: G.Davies, G.Clayden, A.Bush, C.McCrossan, G.Biedenweg-Webster, M.Girvan, E.Maurer, J.Smith

As the Suns search for more outside run to complement the contested work of Charlie Rowbottom and Claudia Whitfort, the availability of Alana Gee on the wing would be a blessing. Also adding to this run is Lucy Single, Tahlia Meyer and Bess Keaney. Irishwoman Niamh McLaughlin looks composed and skilful coming off half back, while Jamie Stanton's return from an ACL injury likely sees her slot in at half forward. Teenager Darcie Davies will provide support to Lauren Bella in the ruck, while also able to aid at either end of the ground, and Jordan Membrey essentially replaces Courtney Jones up forward.

Lucy Single in action during the S7 match between Gold Coast and Melbourne at Metricon Stadium in round seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

B: G.Hill, K.Smith

HB: C.Dalton, P.Randall, T.Evans

C: M.Brazendale, N.Barr, A.Eva

HF: G.Garnett, Z.Goldsworthy, C.Miller

F: J.Doyle, I.Huntington

Foll: F.Davies, A.Parker, R.Beeson

I/C: J.Hicks, A.Lister, H.Zreika, B.Mowbray, A.Dallaway

Depth: T.Cattle, J.Grierson, I.McLeay, T.Germech, C.McCormick, A.Bradfield, Z.Hamilton, E.Pease

Grace Hill comes in for a retired Tanya Hetherington in defence, and Fleur Davies will finally take her place as the Giants ruck this year. Nicola Barr and Bec Beeson look set to spend plenty of minutes at the contest, while Alicia Eva, Ally Dallaway, Zarlie Goldsworthy and Annalyse Lister will likely spin through the midfield as well. Alyce Parker will reprise her role leading the midfield group, while also spending time deep in the forward line alongside Georgia Garnett, Caitlin Miller and, once-fit, Isabel Huntington.

Alyce Parker celebrates a goal during the S7 R2 match between GWS and Brisbane at Manuka Oval on September 4, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

B: T.Luke, C.Brown

HB: J.Richardson, T.Cunningham, A.Gilroy

C: K.Ashmore, J.Fleming, A.Makur Chuot

HF: S.Locke, A.McDonagh, T.Fellows

F: B.Hipwell, G.Bodey

Foll: L.Wales, E.Bates, T.Lucas-Rodd

I/C: T.Smith, M.Eardley, C.Baskaran, M.Breed, L.Stephenson

Depth: J.Baird, Z.Barbakos, K.Stratton, B.Deed, C.Dumont, L.Elliott, E.Everist, A.Kemp, S.Perkins

The Hawks will welcome back Tamara Luke with open arms as she prepares to play across the backline and ruck, while Catherine Brown, Jenna Richardson, Tegan Cunningham and Aileen Gilroy hold down the defence. Now with a myriad of midfield options, Emily Bates will lead the line alongside captain Tilly Lucas-Rodd and Jasmine Fleming, with Charlotte Baskaran, Tamara Smith and Louise Stephenson all likely to run through the middle. Meanwhile Bridie Hipwell and Greta Bodey become the main targets in attack.

Emily Bates poses during Hawthorn's official team photo day at Bunjil Bagora, Waverley Park on August 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

B: T.Gillard, L.Birch

HB: S.Lampard, M.Chaplin, S.Heath

C: E.McNamara, O.Purcell, L.Mithen

HF: Paxman, K.Hore, A.Bannan

F: E.Zanker, T.Harris

Foll: L.Pearce, T.Hanks, E.West

I/C: M.Fitzsimon, S.Goldrick, B.Mackin, M.Gay, C.Sherriff

Depth: S.Johnson, G.Campbell, G.Colvin, G.Fowler, G.Gall, J.Ivey, A.Mackin, S.Taylor, R.Watt, C.Wilson

Melbourne's premiership defence literally begins with its premiership defence of Tahlia Gillard, Libby Birch, Sarah Lampard, Maeve Chaplin, and Shelley Heath, although both Lampard and Heath are likely to spend time higher up the field. Blaithin Mackin and Megan Fitzsimon will be used both through the forward line and midfield, while Eden Zanker and Tayla Harris will continue to be targets inside 50. And Eliza McNamara returns from a serious back injury to take back her place on the wing.

B: S.Wright, J.Ferguson

HB: N.Bresnehan, E.Kearney, E.O'Shea

C: T.Gatt, J.Bruton, L.Pullar

HF: A.O'Loughlin, K.Shierlaw, I.Eddey

F: T.Randall, E.King

Foll: K.Rennie, J.Garner, A.Riddell

I/C: E.Gavalas, M.King, T.Craven, A.Smith, E.Shannon

Depth: A.Considine, H.Bowey, L.Burke, C.Granville, C.Mailer, N.Martin, S.McCarthy, E.McGrath, R.Tripodi

North Melbourne will unleash its three-pronged attack this year with Tahlia Randall and Emma King to be joined by Kate Shierlaw, while Kim Rennie will retain control of the ruck. Bella Eddey, Alice O'Loughlin and Tess Craven will lead the small forwards, while Taylah Gatt, Lulu Pullar and Amy Smith will make the wings theirs. The powerhouse midfield of Jasmine Garner, Ash Riddell and Jenna Bruton will once again be supported by Ellie Gavalas and Mia King and Eliza Shannon looks likely to break into the best team coming off the half back line.

Emma King marks the ball during the practice match between the Western Bulldogs and North Melbourne at Arden Street on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

B: A.Ballard, J.Cuthbertson

HB: C.Hammond, A.Borg, Y.Duursma

C: A.Foley, M.Moloney, E.Boag

HF: H.Ewings, G.Houghton, J.Mules

F: J.Teakle, A.Saint

Foll: M.Scholz, A.Dowrick, E.Phillips

I/C: H.Dunn, E.O'Dea, J.Stewart, I.Tahau, K.Pope

Depth: J.De Melo, J.Simmons, M.MacLachlan, La.Cockatoo-Motlap, Li.Cockatoo-Motlap, M.Keryk, L.Johnson, G.Jaques, O.Levicki, S.Syme, J.Halfpenny

New recruits Janelle Cuthbertson and Ashleigh Saint will be walk-up starters at each end of the ground, and teenage ruck Matilda Scholz is ready to take charge in the middle. Julia Teakle, Jade Halfpenny and Olivia Levicki will be fighting for a place in the forward line alongside Gemma Houghton and Justine Mules. Last year's rising star seems likely to play more time up forward this year, leaving Erin Phillips, Abbey Dowrick, Maria Moloney, Hannah Dunn and Jasmin Stewart to carry the load in the middle. Indy Tahau has also been slated for a role up forward this year.

Janelle Cuthbertson poses during Port Adelaide's official team photo day at the Flour Shed on August 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

B: L.Graham, R.Miller

HB: E.Sheerin, M.Shevlin, J.Hosking

C: E.McKenzie, S.Hosking, K.Dempsey

HF: C.Jones, K.Brennan, S.Reid

F: C.Greiser, S.D'Arcy

Foll: G.Seymour, M.Conti, G.Egan

I/C: P.Kelly, K.Cox, B.Lynch, L.McClelland, E.Yassir

Depth: J.Woods, L.Pearce, C.Ryan, C.Wicksteed, A.Peck, M.Kiely, S.Knoll, M.Macdonald, M.Eastman

Richmond's new-look forward line will be built around new recruits Caitlin Greiser and Courtney Jones, with Stella Reid and Katie Brennan both to continue their important roles in attack. Eilish Sheerin will likely continue to start off half back, but push further into the midfield, while the rotation of Mon Conti, Grace Egan, Sarah Hosking and Ellie McKenzie through the middle continues. Gabby Seymour will likely continue as the Tigers' main ruck, with Poppy Kelly in tandem, and the speed of Emelia Yassir and Katelyn Cox will come in handy in the forward half.

Monique Conti handballs during the practice match between Greater Western Sydney and Richmond at Blacktown International Sports Park on August 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

B: B.Jakobsson, R.Ott

HB: A.Burke, H.Priest, S.Chiocci

C: N.Exon, T.Smith, M.McDonald

HF: D.Guttridge, J.Wardlaw, N.Stevens

F: E.Friends, N.Xenos

Foll: E.McKinnon, G.Patrikios, O.Vesely

I/C: J.Lambert, R.Dillon, G.Kelly, H.Stuart, N.Plane

Depth: S.Watson, B.Pinchin, C.Matthews, A.Richards, R.Saulitis, S.Nalder, D.Jolliffe, J.Anderson, M.Boyd

With so many players who can run through the midfield, the puzzle of St Kilda's best team will be put together as the season wears on. Tyanna Smith, Georgia Patrikios, Jaimee Lambert, Liv Vesely and Nat Exon will presumably be the main midfield starters, but Rosie Dillon and Hannah Stuart are sure to impact the line as well. Recruits Steph Chiocci and Serene Watson are arguably fighting for one spot in the backline, as are Bec Ott and Beth Pinchin. Jesse Wardlaw looms as the main target it attack, but Ella Friend's physicality means she'll spend time playing out of the goalsquare, while Nic Stevens also offers a marking presence.

Jesse Wardlaw and Ella Boag during the practice match between Port Adelaide and St Kilda at Alberton Oval on August 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

B: A.Mitchell, B.Smith

HB: T.Kennedy, B.Tarrant, L.McEvoy

C: A.Whelan, C.Molloy, M.Ham

HF: A.Newman, C.Hamilton, B.Lochland

F: R.Privitelli, A.Hamilton

Foll: A.Morphett, L.Gardiner, S.Hurley

I/C: L.Szigeti, E.Heads, B.Kennedy, P.Sheppard, L.Steane

Depth: P.McCarthy, J.Anthony, S.Ford, J.Higgins, J.O'Sullivan, K.Reynolds, R.Sargent-Wilson, E.Vale, A.Woodward, K.Beesley, M.Beruldsen

In unfortunate news for former No.1 draft pick Montana Ham, she is set to spend an extended period on the sidelines, but when fit is undoubtedly in the Swans first-choice side. Chloe Molloy, Sofia Hurley and Laura Gardiner are shaping to be the big three through the middle, while Cynthia Hamilton, Lauren Szigeti, Paige Sheppard and Aimee Whelan will likely see minutes on the ball. With Alice Mitchell now available to play down back and support Ally Morphett in the ruck, Lexi Hamilton will likely settle into a forward role, and co-captain Lucy McEvoy's cool head behind the ball will be welcomed.

Sofia Hurley is tackled by Mia Austin during the practice match between Sydney and Carlton at the SCG on August 19, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

B: S.McDonald, C.Thomas

HB: B.Smith, E.Gooch, J.Sedunary

C: C.Rowley, A.McCarthy, J.Britton

HF: A.Schmidt, E.Roberts, K.Gibson

F: K.Bartlett, A.Franklin

Foll: L.Wakfer, E.Swanson, I.Lewis

I/C: S.Davison, S.Lakay, M.Western, D.Hooker, A.Bushby

Depth: I.Simmons, Z.Wakfer, B.Schilling, E.Humphries, E.Hartill, K.Petrevski, S.Goranova, E.Smith, E.Elkington

The Eagles' quartet returning from long-term injuries all look set to become regular fixtures once again, with Evie Gooch in defence, Lauren Wakfer in the ruck, Kellie Gibson up forward and Shanae Davison in a new role down back. Ella Roberts is ready to take the competition by storm, able to be a marking target up forward and also impact higher up the ground, while Amy Franklin can be a deep forward option. Bella Lewis, Aisling McCarthy and Emma Swanson will be supported by Courtney Rowley and Abbygail Bushby, and Sarah Lakay has proven her contested marking strength around the ground.

Ella Roberts is tackled by Alana Barba during the practice match between West Coast and Essendon at Mineral Resources Park on August 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

B: N.Ferres, K.Lynch

HB: I.Grant, E.Brown, B.Hunt

C: I.Pritchard, J.Fitzgerald, E.Bennetts

HF: R.Wilcox, G.Newton, D.Berry

F: C.Moody, R.Cranston

Foll: A.Edmonds, E.Blackburn, K.Lamb

I/C: S.Hartwig, K.Coyne, E.Georgostathis, K.McLeod, A.Smith

Depth: M.Brown, G.Lagioia, B.McFarlane, M.Gorham, D.Carruthers, B.Gutknecht, D.Bateman, H.Woodley, E.Snell

Alice Edmonds will continue her dominance in the ruck this year for the Bulldogs, leaving Celine Moody and Gabby Newton as their tall targets up forward once more. Ellie Blackburn, Kirsty Lamb and Jess Fitzgerald still appear to be Nathan Burke's first-choice midfield, although Dom Carruthers and Britt Gutknecht certainly have the potential to break in. Tall defensive trio Katie Lynch, Issy Grant and Eleanor Brown is a reliable group to build the backline around, while Naomi Ferres and Bailey Hunt each offer a calm head. Keely Coyne is looming as an important option on the wing, rotating with Isabelle Pritchard and Elle Bennetts, while Rylie Wilcox is slated for more time at half forward.