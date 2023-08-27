We've got you covered with the perfect spine to build your AFLW Fantasy team around

Chelsea Randall poses for a photo during Adelaide's official team photo day on August 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IF YOU have left your AFLW Fantasy selections to the last minute, don't fear – we've got you covered with the perfect spine to build your team around.

Focusing on value players, rookies and a few solidified Fantasy stars, this list is your perfect fail safe.

Serene Watson (DEF, $508,000)

Not quite bottom price, but she doesn't deserve to be. Priced based on an average of 36.1, Watson reached heights of up to 63 while at Gold Coast last season. Keep an eye on teams ahead of round one to ensure she's picked.

Ownership: 2.7%

Serene Watson in action during St Kilda's practice match against Port Adelaide on August 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Georgie Prespakis (MID, $1.3M)

Back in 2011, Jessie J taught us all to "Forget about the price tag". We need to apply that here. In her second season, Prespakis reached new and great heights – improving upon her previous average by 30 points. She will only continue to grow among a strong midfield. I'd spend the money before she becomes unreachable.

Ownership: 33.5%

Georgie Prespakis kicks the ball during the S7 R9 match between Geelong and Adelaide at Unley Oval on October 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Georgia Nanscawen (MID, $300,000)

There will always be doubt as players return from ACL injuries – but, if Nanscawen can find the same form that led her to back-to-back Lambert-Pearce medals in the VFLW, I say lock it in. At bottom price, she's a must have.

Ownership: 16.01%

Georgia Nanscawen of the Bombers is tackled by Olivia Robinson of the Southern Saints during the 2022 VFLW Grand Final between Essendon and the Southern Saints at ETU Stadium on July 03, 2022. Picture: Dylan Burns/AFL Photos

Fleur Davies (RUC, $300,000)

Showing her strength in the air during the Giants' practice match, Davies will finally hit the big league following her return from a shoulder injury. Once again a bottom-priced player with plenty of potential, the U18 All-Australian ruck will provide great value for money.

Ownership: 24.3%

Fleur Davies during Greater Western Sydney's official team photo day at VAILO Community Centre on July 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Erin Hoare (RUC, $336,000)

Hoare was back to her hitout-dominant ways in the Cats' pre-season tussle with the Crows, complementing a strong midfield group. Achieving an average of 25 hitouts in season three, if Hoare returns in a similar fashion – if not better – she should be a lock in your side as a bottom-priced pick. I have her down as my Utility.

Ownership: 13.4%

Erin Hoare poses at GMHBA Stadium on April 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Chelsea Randall (FWD, $1.2M)

Registering 75 per cent CBAs before a short injury stint, Randall will be able to provide more value than pure forward options. Once again, ignore the price tag – her ownership is up to 51% now, so if you haven't solidified her in your side, you'll be left behind.

Ownership: 51%

Chelsea Randall in action during Adelaide's practice match against Geelong on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Erone Fitzpatrick (FWD, $300,000)

Fitzpatrick emerged as one to watch following a strong performance in the Blues' practice match. The Irish import has transferred the skills which saw her named in the 2017 and 2021 Ladies Football Team of the League, and at bottom price, she is great value for money and looks likely to hold her spot.

Ownership: 4.5%

Dayna Finn and Erone Fitzpatrick pose for a photo during Carlton's official team photo day on August 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Chloe Molloy (FWD, $958,000)

Despite currently averaging 55.4 Fantasy points across her career, Molloy's much-anticipated move to the Swans has made her a top pick for 27 per cent of owners. Notching up 63 per cent of CBAs at the Pies, Molloy has huge scoring potential as she sets out to lead her new team.

Ownership: 27%