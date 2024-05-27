All the action from the state leagues around the country

Hannah Bowey in action for Carlton during VFLW round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AS ALL state league competitions ramp up toward their respective finals series', some players are certainly making their impact known.

West Australian draft prospect Lily Paterson reminded the footy world just how valuable an addition she will be to any AFLW program come the end of the year, and Zippy Fish continued her impressive run of form.

VFLW

Collingwood v North Melbourne

North Melbourne kept its finals hopes alive with a hard-fought five-point win over Collingwood on Saturday.

Former Essendon forward Renee Tierney was among the Roos' best with 20 disposals, six tackles, and six clearances for the day.

Meanwhile the Magpies enjoyed an injection of young talent with draft hopefuls Sarah Poustie (23 disposals, nine tackles), Jacinta Baxter (13 disposals, four marks), and Emma Stark (five disposals, two marks) all being promoted from the talent leagues.

Port Melbourne v Essendon

Port Melbourne's win-loss streak continued with a 12-point loss to Essendon on Saturday, in an inaccurate showing.

Former Richmond midfielder Sophie Molan (22 disposals, six marks) showed her strength, particularly late, to get Essendon over the line, while Olivia Manfre kicked three goals.

The only AFLW-listed player on the field was Gabby Seymour who gathered 16 disposals and laid four tackles in Port Melbourne's loss.

Carlton v Hawthorn

After defeating Carlton by 60 points at Ikon Park on Saturday, Box Hill remains firmly locked into the top spot on the ladder.

Former North Melbourne-listed forward Grace Matser kicked three goals the Hawks' big win, while Isla Baldwin was Carlton's best with 24 disposals and six tackles.

Western Bulldogs v Southern Saints

The Western Bulldogs' finals credentials remain solid, after defeating the Southern Saints by 10 points on Saturday afternoon.

Keeley Hardingham was the star for the Dogs with 23 disposals, 29 hitouts, seven clearances and a goal, while Chloe Hunt was once again the main avenue to goal for the Saints, kicking two of the side's three majors.

Darebin v Casey

Darebin has made it three wins straight, after defeating Casey by 21 points on Saturday.

Monique De Matteo was unstoppable in attack with three goals from 14 disposals, while Western Bulldogs premiership player Ange Gogos dominated once again with 25 disposals, 12 tackles, and a goal.

Former Richmond and Collingwood forward Sarah D'Arcy performed well in attack for the Demons, with two goals from 10 disposals.

Williamstown v Geelong

Williamstown piled on the pain for a struggling Geelong outfit, beating the Cats by points to close out the round.

Teagan Brett (four goals, 16 disposals) was a star inside 50 for Williamstown, while Emily Eaves (23 disposals, five clearances) was strong around the ground.

AFLW-listed Cats Abbey McDonald (23 disposals, five marks), and Brooke Plummer (eight disposals, four marks) worked hard in the loss.

SANFLW

South Adelaide v West Adelaide

South Adelaide maintained its second spot on the ladder with a tight one-point win over West Adelaide on Saturday.

Former Fremantle and Adelaide midfielder Nikki Nield was dominant with 28 disposals, 12 tackles and five clearances for South Adelaide, while Nicole Hooper kicked two of West Adelaide's four goals.

North Adelaide v Glenelg

North Adelaide handed Glenelg just its second loss of the season, in an upset nine-point victory on Saturday.

In the case of the bottom-placed side beating the ladder leaders, Julia Clark and Ella Quinn each won 16 disposals for the Roosters, as five different players hit the scoreboard for the winners.

Jess Bates was tireless once again for Glenelg with 30 disposals, nine clearances, and eight tackles.

Sturt v Woodville-West Torrens

Sturt broke a three-game losing streak by defeating Woodville-West Torrens by 27 points on Saturday afternoon.

Top draft prospect India Rasheed had 24 touches and eight inside 50s in the win, while Georgia Swan kicked two goals.

Grace Martin was Woodville-West Torrens' leading ball-winner with 21, and 10 tackles.

Central District v Norwood

Norwood defeated reigning premier Central District by nine points to keep its place in the top four alive.

Former Port Adelaide forward Jade Halfpenny was important in Norwood's win, gathering 25 disposals and seven tackles across the game. Meanwhile Shelby Smith (21 disposals, wight tackles) left it all on the field for the Bulldogs.

WAFLW

Peel Thunder v Subiaco

Subiaco handed Peel a 43-point loss on Saturday afternoon.

Hayley Corlett was seriously influential for Subiaco, kicking three goals from seven scores, as well as leading her side for disposals with 22.

Intercepting defender Evie Cowcher, who will be eligible for the 2025 AFLW draft, gathered 24 disposals for Peel.

South Fremantle v West Perth

West Perth narrowly held onto the second place on the ladder after beating South Fremantle by just two points on Saturday.

Kayla Van Den Heever (three goals) and former AFLW Eagle and Demon Imahra Cameron (22 disposals, five inside 50s) were important in the win for West Perth.

Draft prospects Noa McNaughton (14 disposals, one goal), and Molly O'Hehir (14 disposals, five tackles) were both handy for the Bulldogs, despite the latter copping a knock to her knee last week.

East Fremantle v Claremont

East Fremantle posted an important 21-point win over Claremont to stake its claim on the minor premiership on Saturday evening.

Once again led by potential No.1 draft pick Zippy Fish (25 disposals, one goal), the Sharks also enjoyed dominance in the ruck by the hand of former Docker Emmelie Fiedler (44 hitouts, 13 disposals).

Top draft prospect Claudia Wright had a quieter day for Claremont, registering eight disposals and three inside 50s in the loss.

East Perth v Swan Districts

Swan Districts posted a devastating 101-point win over East Perth on Sunday afternoon.

Promising potential draftee Lily Paterson starred with a game-high 33 disposals and five inside 50s, playing through the middle for Swan Districts. Meanwhile her teammate Courtney Zappara kicked an impressive seven goals.

Havana Milner and Alessia Schmiedgen were the goalkickers for East Perth.

QAFLW

The QAFLW had a bye