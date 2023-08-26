Who were the best Fantasy forwards from the last AFLW season?

Chelsea Randall poses for a photo during Adelaide's official team photo day on August 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S nothing better than seeing one of your Fantasy players kick a goal for a +9 (three points for the kick, six points for the goal) but goals aren't a big source of Fantasy score builds for forwards.

More midfield time is a catch phrase that gets thrown around in pre-seasons and Fantasy coaches like a player with an increase in their time around the ball at stoppages as there is a greater avenue to points.

Jesse Wardlaw (FWD, $704,000) kicked 22 goals to be the competition's leading goalkicker. An impressive effort, but a player named as a forward who pushes up the ground more can match the points for the goals with a couple of extra tackles or a bonus kick-mark.

Melbourne's Kate Hore (FWD, $1,002,000) ranked second for goals in season seven with 17 majors. The differential of her Fantasy average of 71.2 compared to Wardlaw's 50 was due to an average five more disposals per game and more than three times the number of tackles.

Top 20 averaging players in S7

Coming off the best Fantasy season of her career dating back to season one, Chelsea Randall (FWD, $1,179,000) was the top Fantasy forward, averaging an impressive 83.8. With four scores over 90, and a top score of 107, Randall attended 59 per cent of centre bounces.

Karen Paxman (FWD, $1,053,000) has played in each AFLW season for an average of 76.1 from 64 matches. A big drop in centre bounces from season six was the reason for the FWD status but she still managed to rank first for Fantasy points of all available forwards.

Player Team Price S7 Games S7 Avg Chelsea Randall Crows $1,179,000 8 83.8 Karen Paxman Demons $1,053,000 10 74.8 Nina Morrison Cats $1,019,000 10 72.4 Kate Hore Demons $1,002,000 10 71.2 Ebony Antonio Dockers $810,000 2 68.5 Chloe Molloy Swans $958,000 10 68.1 Tayla Harris Demons $939,000 9 66.7 Georgia Garnett Giants $888,000 9 63.1 Bonnie Toogood Bombers $887,000 10 63 Megan Kauffman Dockers $833,000 10 59.2 Ella Roberts Eagles $813,000 10 57.8 Erin Phillips Power $788,000 10 56 Daria Bannister Bombers $775,000 9 55.1 Jacqueline Dupuy Suns $773,000 10 54.9 Dana Hooker Eagles $771,000 10 54.8 Courtney Hodder Lions $763,000 10 54.2 Greta Bodey Hawks $753,000 10 53.5 Dana East Dockers $750,000 9 53.3 Sophie Conway Lions $746,000 10 53 Orla O'Dwyer Lions $737,000 10 52.4



Biggest improvers in S7

Randall enjoyed a huge season-on-season increase after an injury affected season six. Her 83.8 return was a whopping 57.3 points better than the previous season which included an injury affected score of eight.

Georgia Garnett (FWD, 888,000) and Daria Bannister (FWD, $775,000) had 20-plus point increases on their average to rank them eighth and 13th last season.

In her last season at Collingwood prior to her move to the Swans, Chloe Molloy (FWD, $958,000) enjoyed her best Fantasy season, returning to a 60-plus average that she achieved in 2018 and 2020 in the back and white.

Player Team Price S6 Avg S7 Avg S6-S7 Difference Chelsea Randall Crows $1179,000 26.5 83.8 57.3 Indy Tahau Power $657,000 18.7 46.7 28 Daria Bannister Bombers $775,000 28.4 55.1 26.7 Imogen Barnett Magpies $587,000 15.5 41.7 26.2 Deanna Berry Bulldogs $723,000 28.3 51.4 23.1 Georgia Garnett Giants $888,000 40.5 63.1 22.6 Jacqueline Dupuy Suns $773,000 35 54.9 19.9 Chloe Molloy Swans $958,000 49.9 68.1 18.2 Tayla Harris Demons $939,000 51.2 66.7 15.5 Alice O'Loughlin Kangaroos $588,000 26.3 41.8 15.5



Best forward debutants in S7

It was an impressive debut season for Megan Kauffman (FWD, $833,000) who played all 10 games for the Dockers and averaged 59.2. As the season rolled on, the former tennis player enjoyed added midfield time, finishing the season with a top Fantasy score of 84 against the Hawks in the last game.

Ella Roberts (FWD, $813,000) also had her best score in round 10 with 85 against the Demons after playing every possible game in her debut season. Roberts ranked seventh for Fantasy points scored in season seven.