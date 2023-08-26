Chelsea Randall poses for a photo during Adelaide's official team photo day on August 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S nothing better than seeing one of your Fantasy players kick a goal for a +9 (three points for the kick, six points for the goal) but goals aren't a big source of Fantasy score builds for forwards.

More midfield time is a catch phrase that gets thrown around in pre-seasons and Fantasy coaches like a player with an increase in their time around the ball at stoppages as there is a greater avenue to points.

PLAY AFLW FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Jesse Wardlaw (FWD, $704,000) kicked 22 goals to be the competition's leading goalkicker. An impressive effort, but a player named as a forward who pushes up the ground more can match the points for the goals with a couple of extra tackles or a bonus kick-mark.

Melbourne's Kate Hore (FWD, $1,002,000) ranked second for goals in season seven with 17 majors. The differential of her Fantasy average of 71.2 compared to Wardlaw's 50 was due to an average five more disposals per game and more than three times the number of tackles.

Top 20 averaging players in S7

Coming off the best Fantasy season of her career dating back to season one, Chelsea Randall (FWD, $1,179,000) was the top Fantasy forward, averaging an impressive 83.8. With four scores over 90, and a top score of 107, Randall attended 59 per cent of centre bounces.

Karen Paxman (FWD, $1,053,000) has played in each AFLW season for an average of 76.1 from 64 matches. A big drop in centre bounces from season six was the reason for the FWD status but she still managed to rank first for Fantasy points of all available forwards.

Player

Team

Price

S7 Games

S7 Avg

Chelsea Randall

Crows

$1,179,000

8

83.8

Karen Paxman

Demons

$1,053,000

10

74.8

Nina Morrison

Cats

$1,019,000

10

72.4

Kate Hore

Demons

$1,002,000

10

71.2

Ebony Antonio

Dockers

$810,000

2

68.5

Chloe Molloy

Swans

$958,000

10

68.1

Tayla Harris

Demons

$939,000

9

66.7

Georgia Garnett

Giants

$888,000

9

63.1

Bonnie Toogood

Bombers

$887,000

10

63

Megan Kauffman

Dockers

$833,000

10

59.2

Ella Roberts

Eagles

$813,000

10

57.8

Erin Phillips

Power

$788,000

10

56

Daria Bannister

Bombers

$775,000

9

55.1

Jacqueline Dupuy

Suns

$773,000

10

54.9

Dana Hooker

Eagles

$771,000

10

54.8

Courtney Hodder

Lions

$763,000

10

54.2

Greta Bodey

Hawks

$753,000

10

53.5

Dana East

Dockers

$750,000

9

53.3

Sophie Conway

Lions

$746,000

10

53

Orla O'Dwyer

Lions

$737,000

10

52.4


Biggest improvers in S7

Randall enjoyed a huge season-on-season increase after an injury affected season six. Her 83.8 return was a whopping 57.3 points better than the previous season which included an injury affected score of eight.

Georgia Garnett (FWD, 888,000) and Daria Bannister (FWD, $775,000) had 20-plus point increases on their average to rank them eighth and 13th last season.

In her last season at Collingwood prior to her move to the Swans, Chloe Molloy (FWD, $958,000) enjoyed her best Fantasy season, returning to a 60-plus average that she achieved in 2018 and 2020 in the back and white.

Player

Team

Price

S6 Avg

S7 Avg

S6-S7

Difference

Chelsea Randall

Crows

$1179,000

26.5

83.8

57.3

Indy Tahau

Power

$657,000

18.7

46.7

28

Daria Bannister

Bombers

$775,000

28.4

55.1

26.7

Imogen Barnett

Magpies

$587,000

15.5

41.7

26.2

Deanna Berry

Bulldogs

$723,000

28.3

51.4

23.1

Georgia Garnett

Giants

$888,000

40.5

63.1

22.6

Jacqueline Dupuy

Suns

$773,000

35

54.9

19.9

Chloe Molloy

Swans

$958,000

49.9

68.1

18.2

Tayla Harris

Demons

$939,000

51.2

66.7

15.5

Alice O'Loughlin

Kangaroos

$588,000

26.3

41.8

15.5


Best forward debutants in S7

It was an impressive debut season for Megan Kauffman (FWD, $833,000) who played all 10 games for the Dockers and averaged 59.2. As the season rolled on, the former tennis player enjoyed added midfield time, finishing the season with a top Fantasy score of 84 against the Hawks in the last game.

Ella Roberts (FWD, $813,000) also had her best score in round 10 with 85 against the Demons after playing every possible game in her debut season. Roberts ranked seventh for Fantasy points scored in season seven.

Player

Team

Price

S7 Games

S7 Avg

Megan Kauffman

Dockers

$833,000

10

59.2

Ella Roberts

Eagles

$813,000

10

57.8

Keeley Skepper

Blues

$709,000

9

50.4

Vikki Wall

Kangaroos

$667,000

10

47.4

Rylie Wilcox

Bulldogs

$664,000

9

47.2

Cynthia Hamilton

Swans

$636,000

9

45.2

Paige Scott

Bombers

$583,000

10

41.4

Zarlie Goldsworthy

Giants

$581,000

8

41.3

Cambridge McCormick

Giants

$566,000

10

40.2

Amber Clarke

Bombers

$557,000

10

39.6