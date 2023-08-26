THERE'S nothing better than seeing one of your Fantasy players kick a goal for a +9 (three points for the kick, six points for the goal) but goals aren't a big source of Fantasy score builds for forwards.
More midfield time is a catch phrase that gets thrown around in pre-seasons and Fantasy coaches like a player with an increase in their time around the ball at stoppages as there is a greater avenue to points.
PLAY AFLW FANTASY Pick your team NOW
Jesse Wardlaw (FWD, $704,000) kicked 22 goals to be the competition's leading goalkicker. An impressive effort, but a player named as a forward who pushes up the ground more can match the points for the goals with a couple of extra tackles or a bonus kick-mark.
Melbourne's Kate Hore (FWD, $1,002,000) ranked second for goals in season seven with 17 majors. The differential of her Fantasy average of 71.2 compared to Wardlaw's 50 was due to an average five more disposals per game and more than three times the number of tackles.
Top 20 averaging players in S7
Coming off the best Fantasy season of her career dating back to season one, Chelsea Randall (FWD, $1,179,000) was the top Fantasy forward, averaging an impressive 83.8. With four scores over 90, and a top score of 107, Randall attended 59 per cent of centre bounces.
Karen Paxman (FWD, $1,053,000) has played in each AFLW season for an average of 76.1 from 64 matches. A big drop in centre bounces from season six was the reason for the FWD status but she still managed to rank first for Fantasy points of all available forwards.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Price
|
S7 Games
|
S7 Avg
|
Chelsea Randall
|
Crows
|
$1,179,000
|
8
|
83.8
|
Karen Paxman
|
Demons
|
$1,053,000
|
10
|
74.8
|
Nina Morrison
|
Cats
|
$1,019,000
|
10
|
72.4
|
Kate Hore
|
Demons
|
$1,002,000
|
10
|
71.2
|
Ebony Antonio
|
Dockers
|
$810,000
|
2
|
68.5
|
Chloe Molloy
|
Swans
|
$958,000
|
10
|
68.1
|
Tayla Harris
|
Demons
|
$939,000
|
9
|
66.7
|
Georgia Garnett
|
Giants
|
$888,000
|
9
|
63.1
|
Bonnie Toogood
|
Bombers
|
$887,000
|
10
|
63
|
Megan Kauffman
|
Dockers
|
$833,000
|
10
|
59.2
|
Ella Roberts
|
Eagles
|
$813,000
|
10
|
57.8
|
Erin Phillips
|
Power
|
$788,000
|
10
|
56
|
Daria Bannister
|
Bombers
|
$775,000
|
9
|
55.1
|
Jacqueline Dupuy
|
Suns
|
$773,000
|
10
|
54.9
|
Dana Hooker
|
Eagles
|
$771,000
|
10
|
54.8
|
Courtney Hodder
|
Lions
|
$763,000
|
10
|
54.2
|
Greta Bodey
|
Hawks
|
$753,000
|
10
|
53.5
|
Dana East
|
Dockers
|
$750,000
|
9
|
53.3
|
Sophie Conway
|
Lions
|
$746,000
|
10
|
53
|
Orla O'Dwyer
|
Lions
|
$737,000
|
10
|
52.4
Biggest improvers in S7
Randall enjoyed a huge season-on-season increase after an injury affected season six. Her 83.8 return was a whopping 57.3 points better than the previous season which included an injury affected score of eight.
Georgia Garnett (FWD, 888,000) and Daria Bannister (FWD, $775,000) had 20-plus point increases on their average to rank them eighth and 13th last season.
In her last season at Collingwood prior to her move to the Swans, Chloe Molloy (FWD, $958,000) enjoyed her best Fantasy season, returning to a 60-plus average that she achieved in 2018 and 2020 in the back and white.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Price
|
S6 Avg
|
S7 Avg
|
S6-S7
Difference
|
Chelsea Randall
|
Crows
|
$1179,000
|
26.5
|
83.8
|
57.3
|
Indy Tahau
|
Power
|
$657,000
|
18.7
|
46.7
|
28
|
Daria Bannister
|
Bombers
|
$775,000
|
28.4
|
55.1
|
26.7
|
Imogen Barnett
|
Magpies
|
$587,000
|
15.5
|
41.7
|
26.2
|
Deanna Berry
|
Bulldogs
|
$723,000
|
28.3
|
51.4
|
23.1
|
Georgia Garnett
|
Giants
|
$888,000
|
40.5
|
63.1
|
22.6
|
Jacqueline Dupuy
|
Suns
|
$773,000
|
35
|
54.9
|
19.9
|
Chloe Molloy
|
Swans
|
$958,000
|
49.9
|
68.1
|
18.2
|
Tayla Harris
|
Demons
|
$939,000
|
51.2
|
66.7
|
15.5
|
Alice O'Loughlin
|
Kangaroos
|
$588,000
|
26.3
|
41.8
|
15.5
Best forward debutants in S7
It was an impressive debut season for Megan Kauffman (FWD, $833,000) who played all 10 games for the Dockers and averaged 59.2. As the season rolled on, the former tennis player enjoyed added midfield time, finishing the season with a top Fantasy score of 84 against the Hawks in the last game.
Ella Roberts (FWD, $813,000) also had her best score in round 10 with 85 against the Demons after playing every possible game in her debut season. Roberts ranked seventh for Fantasy points scored in season seven.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Price
|
S7 Games
|
S7 Avg
|
Megan Kauffman
|
Dockers
|
$833,000
|
10
|
59.2
|
Ella Roberts
|
Eagles
|
$813,000
|
10
|
57.8
|
Keeley Skepper
|
Blues
|
$709,000
|
9
|
50.4
|
Vikki Wall
|
Kangaroos
|
$667,000
|
10
|
47.4
|
Rylie Wilcox
|
Bulldogs
|
$664,000
|
9
|
47.2
|
Cynthia Hamilton
|
Swans
|
$636,000
|
9
|
45.2
|
Paige Scott
|
Bombers
|
$583,000
|
10
|
41.4
|
Zarlie Goldsworthy
|
Giants
|
$581,000
|
8
|
41.3
|
Cambridge McCormick
|
Giants
|
$566,000
|
10
|
40.2
|
Amber Clarke
|
Bombers
|
$557,000
|
10
|
39.6