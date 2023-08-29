Emma Kearney, Gabby O'Sullivan and Anne Hatchard. Pictures: AFL Photos

WARNIE from The Traders and Gemma Bastiani have been hard at work preparing for the AFLW Fantasy season – and they have revealed their teams.

Warnie

THIS has been a fun, yet challenging, experience!

I've been playing Fantasy sports for a couple of decades. Whether that is the salary cap-based games or draft offerings, I can't get enough. It gives me extra incentive to watch games, even if my team isn't playing.

Over the first seven seasons of AFLW, I have been a casual fan. I might watch a game each weekend and will always take my daughter along to games in Tassie.

This year I will be lapping up every second!

It has been a steep learning curve getting to know more players outside of each team's stars, but super-exciting to be learning about the new Official AFLW Fantasy game. The game is familiar – pick a squad under the salary cap, picking players with upside, etc – however, there are a few differences which makes for a lot of fun and some challenges along the way.

With that in mind, I have put my Fantasy knowledge to the test to pick the first AFLW version of the mighty, mighty Warne Dawgs (maybe formerly 'mighty' based on my AFL Fantasy results this year).

Working with Gemma on the Official AFLW Fantasy Podcast has been great. She's a wealth of knowledge and while I am apparently the Fantasy 'expert', she has influenced a few of my selections.

After seeing what Kiara Bowers achieved in season seven (and her previous seasons), she is an absolute lock. I don't often pay up for the top-priced players in AFL Fantasy, but there is no way I want to take the gun Docker on as she's a walk-up captain every week for those all-important double points.

I didn't stop there with the high-priced players. I've got the three most expensive midfielders, two top forwards and the No.1 defender. While this goes against usual strategy and my Fantasy philosophy, I believe there is a 'must-have' element to the top players as they have runs on the board from multiple seasons.

Emma Kearney in the backline, Ebony Marinoff and Anne Hatchard joining Bowers in the midfield plus Chelsea Randall and Paxy Paxman as forwards have big expectations on them … and are all considered members of the 'leadership group' (mostly VC as I don't think Bowers will lose the captaincy job all year).

Chelsea Randall in action during Adelaide's practice match against Geelong on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

One of the first things I look at are discounted players and also those whose numbers dropped significantly from their prior outings. This means their price may not reflect their likely output in the new season.

Gabby O'Sullivan's price is equivalent to an average under 40 points, which is a long way from the average of 80 and 78 she posted in the two seasons prior. Solid outings in the pre-season games have given me confidence O'Sullivan is a good selection. Erin Phillips is similar and hopefully boosts her numbers with more midfield time.

That pre-season catch cry that makes my ears prick up in the AFL Fantasy pre-season is alive here in AFLW Fantasy, too! Laura Gardiner was down the pecking order at the Cats and should be one of the Swans' first-choice midfielders after making the move to the Harbour City in the off-season. A lock with forward status and at that mid-price value.

Obviously you can't just pick all the superstars. We're also looking for breakout players. I've been leaning on Gemma's tips here and have Amy Smith as a result. Gemma predicts the Roo will be one of the top five Fantasy defenders this year. At $625k, I have to back that in.

Amy Smith in action during North Melbourne's practice match against the Western Bulldogs on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

My most risky line is my rucks. I've chased value here. Not just any old value, basement-priced value!

Matilda Scholz, 18, is set to lead Port Adelaide's ruck division and she has the big job of lining up at the first ball up of the Warne Dawgs' season. With Fleur Davies as emergency and the experienced Erin Hoare, who I have on the bench as utility, I have the ability to flick the trio around.

This could be a risk as I like some other ruck options, but Gemma has been convincing that this is a good play!

I've got $225k in the bank going into round one. This might be handy if bench rookies aren't named or I need to make different moves over the rolling lockout. The cash may also prove to be beneficial for the first lot of trades after round one. We have three per week in AFLW Fantasy. Trading strategy will be different to what I am used to in what will be a fun, exciting … and aggressive game play!

Gemma

Consistency is the goal, and in order to achieve it a stacked midfield was the way to go. Given the opportunity to score Fantasy points is so much higher through the middle of the ground, loading up on big scorers through the middle, and then finding forwards and defenders who will get midfield time was key to my strategy.

Bowers and Marinoff are the obvious choices, and the two most expensive players, thanks to both their ability to win the footy and lay plenty of tackles. Hatchard (disposals and marks), Georgie Prespakis (disposals and tackles) and Jasmine Garner (disposals and goals) are all handy contributors.

Randall, Paxman and Gardiner, while all listed as forwards, will see plenty of time up the field, as will defenders Amy Smith, Lulu Pullar and Jordy Allen.

On the bench, Tyanna Smith will likely gain value in her return from an ACL injury, while new faces Poppy Boltz, Scholz and Erone Fitzpatrick are all set to have an impact in their debut seasons.