Bri Davey (left) and Kate Hore. Picture: AFL Photos

EIGHT months after Melbourne won its first AFLW premiership following seven seasons of hunting, it will open the season against Collingwood on Friday night.

The opening round of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season will also feature a host of new players, both to the competition and their clubs as Hawthorn prepares to unveil boom recruits Emily Bates and Greta Bodey, and the Swans unleash new captains Lucy McEvoy and Chloe Molloy.

Meanwhile, three different state rivalries will be reignited over the opening round, with Western Australia, South Australia and New South Wales teams going head-to-head.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Melbourne v Collingwood at Ikon Park, 7.20pm AEST

The Demons and the Pies will meet for the first time in 916 days, having last played in round five, 2021 which saw the latter run away 35-point victors. Significant change has happened since, however, with Melbourne winning 27 of 31 games, including its last nine and the flag, while the Pies have won 17 of 29. In their five matches to date, the Demons have won three and Collingwood two.

Returning players will feature heavily in this one. Magpie pair Bri Davey and Brit Bonnici are on the comeback trail from respective ACL injuries, and Melbourne winger Eliza McNamara will return from a devastating back injury that saw her miss all of season seven. Davey, who is still dealing with some minor hamstring discomfort, may end up spending more time in attack than we have become accustomed to, but her impact will still be felt, while McNamara and Bonnici's running capacity will be a welcome addition for their respective sides.

Tip: Melbourne's winning streak will roll on. Melbourne by 15 points.

Learn More 05:39

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Carlton v Gold Coast at Ikon Park, 1.05pm AEST

Carlton is the first – and only – inaugural side the Suns have beaten. The win, which took place in round nine last season, was a turning of the tide in the matchup, after Gold Coast lost its first two outings against the Blues by 60 and 30 points respectively. Star midfielder Charlie Rowbottom gathered 26 disposals and five clearances for the Suns, while former Blue Lucy McEvoy had 24 disposals.

Gold Coast, which will unveil exciting midfielder Alana Gee on Saturday, is coming off its most successful season to date in which it won five games and finished ninth on the ladder. From here, it must show improvement again, maintaining that positive trajectory and against a Blues side that is playing its first game under a new coach and leaning heavily on the talent of its youth, it is the perfect opportunity to start the season with a win.

Tip: Alana Gee will score a win on debut. Gold Coast by five points.

Alana Gee handballs during a Gold Coast training session on August 8, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Norwood Oval, 2.35pm ACST

When the two South Australian sides met in round six last season for the inaugural Showdown, the well-established Crows ran riot over little sibling Port Adelaide, led by captain Chelsea Randall. With 27 disposals, three goals, seven clearances and 380 metres gained, Randall was deservedly awarded the best-on-ground medal, 10 coaches votes and three AFLW best and fairest award votes. The 60-point win for Adelaide could have been even bigger had it kicked straighter, converting just eight goals from 23 scoring shots.

This year, however, looks a whole lot different. Port Adelaide has added to its newly fit forward line, with former Crow Ashleigh Saint (nee Woodland) making the jump across town during the off-season, ready to work alongside Gemma Houghton, Hannah Ewings, Justine Mules, and Erin Phillips. It will line up against a Crows defence that will be without three-time All-Australian Sarah Allan for the first time since round three 2017. Adelaide, as a result, has been forced to reshape its own attack, bringing in Yvonne Bonner and Jess Allan, the latter also to rotate through the ruck. Meanwhile, Danielle Ponter becomes even more important ahead of the footy.

Tip: The Crows will make it two from two, but not by nearly as much. Adelaide by 18 points.

Learn More 03:00

Geelong v Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium, 5.05pm AEST

The Cats nabbed their first ever win over the Bulldogs in round six last season, narrowly getting over the line by a solitary point in the face of a fast-finishing Dogs. Each side had an impressive midfield performance, Geelong led by Nina Morrison (21 disposals, 10 tackles, eight clearances), the Western Bulldogs by Ellie Blackburn (25 disposals, eight clearances, 467 metres gained), while Chloe Scheer kicked two goals for the Cats.

Geelong is coming off its best season of AFLW to date, winning seven games and making finals, but this year it needs to show it can bring its neat, attacking ball movement consistently, and that starts in round one. It needs to methodically move the ball down the field and acknowledge chances to go quickly to isolate the Dogs' defence. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs developed a knack of surging to the finish line last season, winning eight of their 11 final quarters and keeping their opponents goalless in six of those. Fortunately for the Cats, they were one of the few sides to goal in a fourth term against the Dogs.

Tip: The Bulldogs haven't had the best pre-season run, with a large rehab group, and that will cause them to start the season slowly. Geelong by 13 points.

Ellie Blackburn poses for a photo during the 2023 AFLW captains' day on August 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn v Essendon at Kinetic Stadium, 7.15pm AEST

Hawthorn and Essendon made their AFLW debuts against one another in an emotion packed evening at Marvel Stadium in front of more than 12,000 people a year ago. That night midfield star Maddy Prespakis won 26 disposals and Bombers co-captain Bonnie Toogood kicked two goals to lead the side, which would go on to be the most successful of the four expansion teams. This time things look a little different. Essendon must head to the Hawks' home in Frankston, which is more susceptible to the elements, and take on an outfit that has added two former All-Australians in Emily Bates and Greta Bodey.

The Bombers will look to play a front-half game, winning the ball at the source and keeping pressure on the Hawks' defensive line. It will be congested as Hawthorn often gets caught flooding the zone where the footy lives, but Essendon must be wary of space opening up out the back and maintain a deeper defensive presence should the ball get in the hands of speedsters like Aileen Gilroy or Tahlia Fellows.

Tip: The new Hawks will put on a show, but the Bombers will ultimately win out. Essendon by 11 points.

Maddy Prespakis celebrates a goal with teammates during the R1 clash between Essendon and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium on August 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

North Melbourne v St Kilda at Blundstone Arena, 1.05pm AEST

The Roos and Saints have only faced each other once before, back in round two of 2021 which saw the former run out 26-point winners. On that day, St Kilda midfielder Georgia Patrikios had 27 disposals while North Melbourne star Jasmine Garner had an impressive eight clearances.

Coming into this season, the Roos have added even more firepower to their already impressive attack by way of the Saints' season seven best-and-fairest winner and leading goalkicker Kate Shierlaw. With so many weapons for St Kilda to defend, particularly aerial targets like Tahlia Randall and Emma King, its midfield needs to hold strong and not allow the Kangaroos' onball contingent to attack quickly out of stoppages.

Tip: North Melbourne's push for its maiden flag begins now. Kangaroos by 30 points.

North Melbourne celebrates a goal during its practice match against the Western Bulldogs on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane v Richmond at Brighton Homes Arena, 3.05pm AEST

Richmond got the shock win in round five last season when these two met, but Brisbane claimed victory when it counted most: in finals. Both sides have had some significant list changes in the off-season months, but the memories of those two season seven games will certainly still burn.

On the fast deck of Brighton Homes Arena, the Lions will want to get the ball to their outside runners and move with speed, so it is imperative Richmond force a contested, messy game of footy. Belle Dawes looms as a game changer, with more responsibility in the midfield thanks to Emily Bates' departure and an exceptional record against the Tigers, averaging plus-7.9 disposals and plus-2.7 clearances against them compared to all other clubs.

Tip: Richmond will make life tough, but the Lions have too many weapons. Brisbane by 13 points.

Belle Dawes in action during Brisbane's qualifying final against Richmond in season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at North Sydney Oval, 3.05pm AEST

In the very first Sydney derby, round three last season, the Giants posted their highest ever score and their largest ever win, debuting young forward Zarlie Goldsworthy in the process. Goldsworthy, alongside that day's leading ball-winner Alyce Parker, present as two of the most important players for the Swans to contain if they are to snag their maiden win.

GWS wants to play attacking footy, applying immense forward pressure to trap the ball in its front half. What Sydney needs to be hyper aware of is remaining calm and composed in defence rather than allowing that Giants pressure to force poor skills and ill-discipline. New recruit and co-captain Lucy McEvoy will be key to leading this considered approach behind play.

Tip: While the Swans will show immense improvement, the Giants will still prove too strong. GWS by 15 points.

Zarlie Goldsworthy celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's practice match against Richmond on August 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Fremantle v West Coast at Fremantle Oval, 3.05pm AWST

Across AFLW history there have been five Western Derbies, all won by Fremantle, but the Eagles have never been closer to nabbing that first rivalry win. Last time they met in round five last season, West Coast got within three points despite impressive performances from Hayley Miller (26 disposals), Kiara Bowers (18 tackles) and Aine Tighe (two goals).

The Dockers will be aiming to bounce back from their first finals miss since 2018, while the Eagles are pushing toward a maiden finals berth. The latter now boasts a host of young guns including Ella Roberts, Lauren Wakfer, Courtney Rowley, and former Docker Amy Franklin. With both Roberts and Franklin in attack, alongside Kate Bartlett and Kellie Gibson, West Coast must engage its now stacked forward line by getting it into attack and keeping it there to put pressure on Fremantle's defence.

Tip: It's time for an upset. West Coast by one point.