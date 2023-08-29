Gemma Bastiani runs the rule over the highlights from the 2023 pre-season, in case you missed it

Clockwise from left: Alana Gee, Greta Bodey, Aine Tighe, Kate Shierlaw. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2023 NAB AFLW Season is almost upon us and after one of the most active off-seasons in the competition's history, there was plenty to be learned from practice matches and injury reports.

So, with matches just around the corner, what are some of the important things to know ahead of each game?

Each Monday of the AFLW season, Gemma Bastiani will touch on a key talking point from each game, just in case you missed it.

Sammie Johnson is back on Melbourne's primary list

Melbourne v Collingwood, 7:20pm AEST, Friday September 1, Ikon Park

A mere four months after giving birth to son Luca, Melbourne midfielder/winger Sammie Johnson is back on Melbourne's primary list and available for selection. Drafted with pick No.49 in last year's draft, Johnson played the first three games of the season before announcing her pregnancy and watching the remainder of her club's premiership run from the sidelines. Johnson already has some match time under her belt since giving birth, featuring in Melbourne's practice match victory over Hawthorn a fortnight ago.

Young gun midfields

Carlton v Gold Coast, 1:05pm AEST, Saturday September 2, Ikon Park

Typically playing outside the contest, Carlton teenager Keeley Sherar is destined to join Mimi Hill and Abbie McKay on the ball this year. There is no better round one test for the young trio than the contested beasts of Gold Coast's midfield group, including Charlie Rowbottom, Claudia Whitfort and last year's No.19 draft pick Alana Gee, who will finally make her AFLW debut after a back injury. For two sides working to take a step up this year – a potential finals berth for the Suns and re-establishing under a new coach for the Blues – round one is critical. And it all begins in the middle.

Keeley Sherar kicks the ball during the S7 R8 match between Carlton and Richmond at Ikon Park on October 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Crows without their vice-captain

Adelaide v Port Adelaide, 2:35pm ACST, Saturday September 2, Norwood Oval

Key Adelaide defender Sarah Allan will miss her first games since round three in 2017 with a severe hamstring injury. Set to be sidelined for at least eight weeks, the Crows will have to find a defensive set-up that remains organised and stingy behind the ball without their main leader on the line. The three-time premiers are well placed, however, with reigning All-Australian Chelsea Biddell and emerging key Zoe Prowse coming off strong pre-seasons, as they look to make it two wins from two Showdowns.

Sarah Allan and Maria Moloney compete for the ball during the S7 R6 match between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on September 30, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Irish recruit ready to make an immediate impact

Geelong v Western Bulldogs, 5:05pm AEST, Saturday September 2, GMHBA Stadium

Already nicknamed 'Lingy' after Geelong premiership captain Cameron Ling for her red hair and No.45 guernsey, Aishling Moloney looks set to make an immediate impact on the AFLW. Recruited from County Tipperary over the off-season, and in demand from other clubs, Moloney's leading patterns and understanding of the game as a key forward has already impressed teammates and opponents alike. In a side with strong contested marking forwards like Chloe Scheer, Shelley Scott, and Jackie Parry, Moloney offers a point of difference for the Cats in attack.

Aishling Moloney during a Geelong training session. Picture: Brad McGee/Geelong Cats

Hawks unveil big-name recruits at home

Hawthorn v Essendon, 7:15pm AEST, Saturday September 2, Kinetic Stadium

After pulling off a coup in the off-season by luring All-Australian Brisbane duo Emily Bates and Greta Bodey to the club, Hawthorn needs to go up a level this season and that begins in round one against Essendon. Unveiling the pair at home in Frankston, the Hawks have a chance at getting one back on the Bombers, who won by 28 points in their first meeting in round one last season. Bates will be injected into the midfield alongside captain Tilly Lucas-Rodd and young gun Jasmine Fleming, while Bodey will work to have a presence in attack with the likes of Bridie Hipwell and Tahlia Fellows.

Emily Bates poses during Hawthorn's official team photo day at Bunjil Bagora, Waverley Park on August 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Two new-look forward lines

North Melbourne v St Kilda, 1:05pm AEST, Sunday September 3, Blundstone Arena

Much has been made of reigning leading goalkicker Jesse Wardlaw's move to St Kilda during the off-season, as has the Saints' reigning best and fairest winner Kate Shierlaw's shift to North Melbourne. With such significant additions to each side, how each shapes its attack may make or break their fortunes for the season. Shierlaw will be flanked by Tahlia Randall, Emma King and smalls Alice O'Loughlin and Bella Eddey. Meanwhile Wardlaw is set to form a partnership with Ella Friend, while Nicola Stevens and Nicola Xenos will each feature.

Miki in the middle

Brisbane v Richmond, 3:05pm AEST, Sunday September 3, Brighton Homes Arena

In a Brisbane side that will need its next tier of midfielders to stamp their authority this year, small forward Mikayla Pauga looks like a surprise potential inclusion in that rotation. After playing seven of a possible 13 games last season, including all of the Lions' finals, Pauga becomes an important part of the side's attack, given Greta Bodey and Zimmorlei Farquharson will be absent. But in the club's practice match against Gold Coast, Pauga also showed off an agility and speed through the middle that hasn't yet been seen, so while her home is certainly in attack, she has the potential to pinch hit at the contest this year.

Mikayla Pauga in action during the S7 Grand Final between Brisbane and Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena on November 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Parker/Goldsworthy rotation

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney, 3:05pm AEST, Sunday September 3, North Sydney Oval

Midfield beast Alyce Parker and emerging forward Zarlie Goldsworthy look primed to spend more time on each other's line this season for the Giants. The pair showed just how effective the rotation can be in their practice match performances against Richmond a fortnight ago. Both boasting physical strength and sticky hands, Parker and Goldsworthy will give coach Cam Bernasconi plenty to work with as the side looks to further establish an attacking, front-half game and push for just its second finals series in eight seasons.

Alyce Parker is tackled by Monique Conti during a practice match between GWS and Richmond at Blacktown International Sports Park on August 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Watch out for Aine

Fremantle v West Coast, 3:05pm AWST, Sunday September 3, Fremantle Oval

Coming off her best season of AFLW where she kicked 11 goals and held up an injury-depleted forward line, Irishwoman Aine Tighe is ready to step it up a notch thanks to a big pre-season. Agile both in the air and on the deck, Tighe has a game awareness and vision that is rarely seen in converts to the game. While she can dob goals from a distance herself, what Tighe is even better at is setting up teammates in better positions and creating genuine opportunities for others.