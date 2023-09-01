Challenged early, Melbourne produced a stellar performance to get its premiership defence off to a flying start

Alyssa Bannan celebrates a goal during round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

A THIRD-TERM masterclass from Melbourne has seen the reigning premier sail away to a 42-point win over Collingwood at Ikon Park to open the 2023 NAB AFLW season.

The Demons had started the night unfurling the premiership flag with retired skipper Daisy Pearce watching on, but it was the Pies who got the first proper break, leading by 14 points halfway through the second quarter before the Dees made their charge.

Collingwood skipper Bri Davey made a sparkling return to football after rupturing her ACL in January last year, picking up 11 disposals and three clearances in the first quarter alone, but she needed more help as the Demons pulled clear to win 10.13 (73) to 4.7 (31).

Learn More 05:16

Her clearance work and drive into attack – coupled with the hard running of fellow ACL returnee Brit Bonnici – gave fresh life to a Pies side which made a semi-final last year.

The Dees had the best defence in the competition last year, but the Pies were able to catch them with a shaky structure on a few occasions in the first quarter, creating plenty of space for Tarni Brown, who took an excellent mark with the flight and ran on to convert.

DEMONS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

Eden Zanker cut the margin to just one point in the opening minute of the second half with a high floating snap over her head, and she kicked 2.3 for the night.

Zanker's first was quickly followed by arguably the best passage of play for the night, the Dees' sharp overlap run coming to the fore for Shelley Heath's first to take back the lead.

Learn More 02:12

The Pies were without two star defenders in Ruby Schleicher and Lauren Butler (both foot injuries), and their absence was exposed in the third term as the Dees put the foot to the pedal, piling on 5.4 as the longer quarters in 2023 kicked in properly for the first time.

After shaking off some rust, Melbourne's stingy defence held Collingwood to just three behinds for the second half.

Collingwood sharpshooter Eliza James played one quarter before a foot injury ended her night early, while Ash Brazill copped a whack across the nose in the last.

Dazzling Davey stars on return

The Pies had three players coming back from a torn ACL – Davey, Bonnici and recruit Grace Campbell – and it was the captain Davey who was simply superb. Melbourne's midfield is talented, but Tyla Hanks, Liv Purcell and Lily Mithen are on the shorter side, and Davey used her power to her advantage. She finished with 35 disposals, 11 clearances and a goal for the match and surely the three best and fairest votes from the umpire.

Learn More 00:39

Fresh Pies forward line

After significant change over the off-season – including losing the likes of Chloe Molloy, Jaimee Lambert and Steph Chiocci to other teams – Collingwood rejigged its attack for 2023. Ex-Dog Nell Morris-Dalton was a strong presence at centre-half forward in the first half, with the versatile Ash Brazill staying close to goal. Draftee Eleri Morris was a constant target (but would have liked her marks to have been 5m closer to goal) while former small defender Alana Porter created plenty of pressure inside 50.

Learn More 00:30

Up next

Melbourne has its first road trip for the season, travelling to Canberra to face Greater Western Sydney. Round two will see Collingwood host its first game for 2023, coming against Fremantle at Victoria Park.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:33 Superb scenes as Demons unfurl flag Melbourne has unfurled its premiership flag in style ahead of their opening game in the 2023 NAB AFLW competition

00:38 Brilliant Bannan bags season's opening goal Alyssa Bannan does what she does best and finds the big sticks with class to snare the first major of the new campaign

00:39 Brown back in town with rousing running major Tarni Brown reels in a super grab on the burst and makes no mistake with the finish

00:30 New Pie catches the eye with silky soccer finish Collingwood recruit Nell Morris-Dalton gets swarmed by her new teammates after snaring this dazzling goal

00:39 Returning Davey feels the love with well-deserved goal Magpies skipper Brianna Davey adds to her stunning start to the season with a major in her comeback game

00:48 Hore shows what's in store with first as skipper New Demons captain Kate Hore starts to hit her straps in the third term with some important plays including a goal

00:27 Heath brings the heat with sizzling second goal Shelley Heath caps off a stunning first game of the season with this cracking major in the last

05:16 AFLW Highlights: Melbourne v Collingwood The Demons and Magpies clash in round one of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

05:08 AFLW full post-match, R1: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after round one's match against Melbourne

02:12 Skipper produces ripper in Dees' delight Kate Hore stands up when needed most in her first game as captain, proving pivotal in Melbourne's second-half onslaught

05:08 AFLW full post-match, R1: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after round one's match against Collingwood

MELBOURNE 1.4 2.7 7.11 10.13 (73)

COLLINGWOOD 2.0 4.3 4.4 4.7 (31)

GOALS

Melbourne: Bannan 3, Heath 2, Zanker 2, Campbell, Hore, Harris

Collingwood: Cann, Brown, Morris-Dalton, Davey

BEST

Melbourne: Hanks, Mithen, Bannan, Purcell, Zanker, Heath, Hore

Collingwood: Davey, Bonnici, Rowe, Cann, Morris-Dalton, Brazill

INJURIES

Melbourne: Nil

Collingwood: James (foot), Brazill (nose)

Crowd: 8,412 at Ikon Park