HAWTHORN midfielder Tamara Smith has been offered a one game ban for rough conduct, while four other players have been issued fines following round one.
The 23-year-old has been charged by the Match Review Officer for the incident involving Essendon co-captain Bonnie Toogood that was graded careless, medium impact and high contact, leading to the one-match suspension.
Meanwhile, four other players have been slapped with fines for rough conduct - Adelaide's Niamh Kelly, Port Adelaide's Hannah Ewings, West Coast's Shanae Davison and the Western Bulldogs' Katie Lynch, who was issued with two fines for seperate incidents.