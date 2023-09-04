The match review is in for round one of the 2023 NAB AFLW season

Tamara Smith in action during the match between Hawthorn and Essendon at Kinetic Stadium in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN midfielder Tamara Smith has been offered a one game ban for rough conduct, while four other players have been issued fines following round one.

The 23-year-old has been charged by the Match Review Officer for the incident involving Essendon co-captain Bonnie Toogood that was graded careless, medium impact and high contact, leading to the one-match suspension.

Meanwhile, four other players have been slapped with fines for rough conduct - Adelaide's Niamh Kelly, Port Adelaide's Hannah Ewings, West Coast's Shanae Davison and the Western Bulldogs' Katie Lynch, who was issued with two fines for seperate incidents.