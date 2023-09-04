West Coast's Ella Roberts and Sydney's Ally Morphett are the AFLW Rising Star nominees for round one

Ally Morphett and Ella Roberts are the Rising Star nominees for AFLW R1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ELLA Roberts and Ally Morphett have received the first AFLW Rising Star nominations for 2023 after strong performances in round one.

Eighteen-year-old Roberts won the Derby Medal for her best-on-ground performance in West Coast's Western Derby loss against Fremantle, where she picked up a career-high 24 disposals, four tackles and four marks.

Roberts was previously nominated for the Rising Star award in round six, season seven.

Morphett received a perfect 10 coaches' association votes for her 29-hitout and one-goal game against Greater Western Sydney which was instrumental in Sydney securing its first-ever AFLW win.

The former Giant also recorded a career-high 18 disposals and seven clearances, and appears set for a breakout season in the red and white.