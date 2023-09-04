ELLA Roberts and Ally Morphett have received the first AFLW Rising Star nominations for 2023 after strong performances in round one.
Eighteen-year-old Roberts won the Derby Medal for her best-on-ground performance in West Coast's Western Derby loss against Fremantle, where she picked up a career-high 24 disposals, four tackles and four marks.
Roberts was previously nominated for the Rising Star award in round six, season seven.
Morphett received a perfect 10 coaches' association votes for her 29-hitout and one-goal game against Greater Western Sydney which was instrumental in Sydney securing its first-ever AFLW win.
The former Giant also recorded a career-high 18 disposals and seven clearances, and appears set for a breakout season in the red and white.