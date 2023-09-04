Who made Sarah Black's Team of the Week in round one?

Bonnie Toogood, Niamh Kelly, Harriet Cordner. Pictures: Niamh Kelly

BOTH THE Showdown and Western Derby medallists have worked their way into AFL.com.au's team of the week for round one.

Niamh Kelly was simply outstanding on the wing, while West Coast's Ella Roberts had a strong showing both up forward and through the middle.

Two outstanding performances from Ally Morphett and Alice Edmonds led to a rare double-ruck selection.

The team is selected to mirror the All-Australian side: five defenders, six midfielders (including a ruck), five forwards and five interchange players, trying to get as even a spread of playing positions on the bench as possible.

DEFENDERS

Najwa Allen (Adelaide), Harriet Cordner (Carlton), Tarni Evans (GWS), Breanna Koenen (Brisbane), Laura Pugh (Fremantle),

Pugh (19 disposals, 15 intercepts), was simply outstanding despite having missed the final weeks of pre-season with a wrist fracture, while Evans (20, eight intercepts) held firm for the Giants.

Allen (13, seven) kept the Crows in touch in the first half when Port Adelaide was dominating play, Cordner (14 and nine) settled in well in her new colours, coming off a torn ACL, and Koenen (10 and seven) was simply ferocious in defence.

Breanna Koenen under pressure from Monique Conti during the match between Brisbane and Richmond at Brighton Homes Arena in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MIDFIELDERS

Ally Morphett (Sydney, ruck), Brianna Davey (Collingwood), Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne), Niamh Kelly (Adelaide), Georgie Prespakis (Geelong), Maddy Prespakis (Essendon)

Ruck Morphett (29 hitouts, 18 disposals, seven clearances) was simply outstanding in the Sydney Derby, while Davey (35 touches, 11 clearances) made an impact on return from a torn ACL.

Kelly (28 and six clearances) was seemingly everywhere, winning the Showdown medal, and Garner (29, 11 and a goal) simply picked up where she left off.

The Prespakis sisters were raring to go, Georgie running rampant with 34 and 10 clearances, while Maddy recovered from a heavy hit to the ribs to finish with 31 and seven.

FORWARDS

Kate Hore (Melbourne), Chloe Molloy (Sydney), Jackie Parry (Geelong), Bonnie Toogood (Essendon), Darcy Vescio (Carlton)

Parry thrived on consistent delivery inside 50, kicking three goals, while Hore (17 and one goal) was one of a few Demons who broke the game open against Collingwood.

Toogood (23, two goals, eight marks) covered both ends of the ground, particularly late in the game, Molloy (two goals) could not be stopped in her first Sydney game and Vescio (three goals) thrived back as a full-time forward.

INTERCHANGE

Monique Conti (Richmond), Alice Edmonds (Western Bulldogs), Jasmine Ferguson (North Melbourne), Ella Roberts (West Coast), Charlie Rowbottom (Gold Coast)

Edmonds (31 hitouts, 16 disposals, eight tackles) was one of the Western Bulldogs' best in a tough game, Ferguson (six intercepts, three AFLCA votes) provided a steadying influence in North Melbourne's backline and Roberts (24 disposals) impressed both in the middle and up forward.

Rowbottom (25, 12 tackles, nine clearances) was a force to be reckoned with against Carlton, and Conti (26 and eight clearances) was the match-winner in Richmond's win over Brisbane.