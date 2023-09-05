Two goals plus shutdown roles on both Bri Davey and Brit Bonnici kept Shelley Heath very busy in round one's season opener. Gemma Bastiani broke down how the small defender did it

Melbourne players congratulate Shelley Heath after she kicked a goal during round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AMID numerous storylines heading into last Friday's season opener, it was a small defender-turned-midfielder that had a big say in Melbourne's commanding second half.

Shelley Heath went toe-to-toe with Collingwood's big guns and came out on top.

Initially tasked with a role on the Pies' season seven leading goalkicker Eliza James, Heath was released higher up the ground in the second half after James was ruled out with a foot injury.

Shelley Heath's game by the numbers

Disposals Tackles Clearances Score Involvements Disposal Efficiency (%) Goals Round 1, 2023 11 11 3 4 72.7 2 2022 S7 Avg 10.3 4.2 0.6 1.2 64.9 0.1 2022 S6 Avg 9.1 4.6 0.2 1.0 63.0 0.0

After half time Heath regularly started at stoppages, often going head-to-head with star Collingwood midfielder Brianna Davey, but once the ball moved to the outside the Demon picked up Pies returnee Brit Bonnici.

Learn More 00:47

In doing so Heath was able to somewhat limit Davey's clearance efficiency, while also all but shutting out Bonnici's impact around the ground.

A tale of two halves: Davey and Bonnici

FIRST HALF SECOND HALF Disposals Clearances Inside 50s Disposals Clearances Inside 50s Davey 20 6 5 15 (-5) 5 (-1) 1 (-4) Bonnici 13 2 2 4 (-9) 0 (-2) 0 (-2)

Heath wasn't simply focused on stopping her direct opponents, however, becoming a genuine attacking option once her side had won the ball, using her speed to find space and provide a kick or handball option for her teammates.

Often Heath would make the decision to stay a handball away from congestion, ready to act as the outlet should her side win the footy or be quick to respond if they didn't.

This meant she was able to impact the play both defensively and in attack, but her impact has flown under the radar given Melbourne's wealth of dangerous options right across the ground.

No passage of play made this clearer than the lead up to Heath's first goal in the third term.

Collingwood's Grace Campbell won a free kick in the forward half and sent the ball forward. At this stage Heath is still largely running alongside Davey, while Bonnici sets up in the middle of the ground.

Following Campbell's kick inside the Pies' forward 50 a contest occurs. Both Bonnici and Davey are drawn into the play where they typically thrive, but Heath stays a couple of metres off the contest, just outside the field of vision.

Once Melbourne wins the footy, Heath immediately starts to run straight up the corridor, the most direct path to her side's attacking goal.

While Bonnici runs hard to make up ground and work defensively, she is draw to the football, while Heath maintains her width from the play to remain a free option in attack, resulting in the handball receive and goal.

Although it is unlikely Heath will maintain such a role throughout every game this season, her versatility to move from a shutdown role in defence, to a damaging midfield option provides coach Mick Stinear with plenty of tools to react come gameday.

Looking ahead, Melbourne is preparing to face Greater Western Sydney in Canberra on Sunday in the 400th AFLW match, and a role on star midfielder Alyce Parker is a likely match-up to keep an eye on.