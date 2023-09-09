The Cats have made a fast start before closing out a win over the Swans

Chloe Scheer celebrates a goal during Geelong's clash against Sydney in round two, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG has made another early-season statement as Chloe Scheer booted five goals in a 27-point triumph over Sydney.

The Cats made the most of their opportunities in a blistering five-goal opening term then held the spirited Swans at arm's length to clinch a 10.8 (68) to 5.11 (41) victory on Saturday.

The classy Scheer took advantage of some slick ball use from the Cats with three of the team's five majors in the first term to light up North Sydney Oval in front of 2,878 fans.

With Scheer on fire early and Jackie Parry also hitting the scoreboard with three goals, the Cats again showed they have the firepower to be considered among the leading contenders this season.

Nina Morrison (21 disposals, one goal), Amy McDonald (20, one) and Darcy Moloney (16) were also crucial to the Cats' performance, especially with Georgie Prespakis restricted to 15 touches.

Cats star Prespakis had nine disposals to the first change, after having 34 last week, but was limited from there by some close checking from the Swans' Irish recruit Tanya Kennedy.

While the Cats (2-0) piled on the goals for a second straight week, the Swans (1-1) at least backed up their breakthrough victory to fight out the contest without truly threatening another comeback.

The Swans carried the momentum of their win last week to start brightly against the Cats but failed to make the most of their opportunities with four early behinds while the visitors soon took control.

Prized-recruit Chloe Molloy (22 disposals, one goal) again impressed for the Swans, whether battling hard around the stoppages or adding X-factor in the forward half, while Aliesha Newman booted three goals in her 50th AFLW game.

Laura Gardiner also stood up to keep the Swans within touching distance for much of the contest with 27 disposals and eight tackles in a tireless performance against her former side.

The Swans' blossoming young ruck Ally Morphett backed up her dominant display and Rising Star nomination last week with 14 disposals, 34 hitouts and a goal but the Cats ultimately had too much polish across the field.

Cats overcome clamp on Prespakis

Georgie Prespakis was on track for another bag of possessions with nine disposals to the first change after gathering 34 last week. But the Swans successfully turned to second-gamer Tanya Kennedy to clamp down on the Cats star from quarter-time. Prespakis only had another six touches from there while instead playing a selfless, more defensive role with 13 tackles as the Cats' other midfielders stepped up.

Molloy almost sparks another Swans surge

The Swans' boom recruit Chloe Molloy found the going tougher this week after her heroics inspired the rousing victory over Greater Western Sydney in round one. The Cats' midfielders marked Molloy closely throughout the contest but the co-captain still got off the leash to almost spark another Swans surge. Molloy booted the Swans' first goal with a long bomb from outside the 50m arc that was quickly followed by a major to Aliesha Newman on the cusp of half-time, but unlike last week's opponents the Cats were able to respond after the break.

Up next

Geelong faces a tougher test to continue its winning start to the season when it hosts North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium on Friday from 5.05pm AEST. Sydney will be on the road for the first time this year to face Brisbane at Brighton Homes Arena on Sunday from 5.05pm AEST.

SYDNEY 0.4 2.6 4.8 5.11 (41)

GEELONG 5.0 6.1 8.6 10.8 (68)

GOALS

Sydney: Newman 3, Morphett, Molloy

Geelong: Scheer 5, Parry 3, Morrison, Am.McDonald

BEST

Sydney: Gardiner, Molloy, Morphett, Newman, Heads

Geelong: Scheer, Morrison, Parry, Am.McDonald, Prespakis, Emonson

INJURIES

Sydney: Nil

Geelong: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Sydney: Nil

Geelong: Annabel Johnson replaced in selected side by Rachel Kearns

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 2,878 at North Sydney Oval