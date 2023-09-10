The Kangaroos have proven far too strong for the Blues

Tahlia Randall celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Carlton in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

JASMINE Garner has led North Melbourne to a 60-point win over Carlton to ensure the Kangaroos remain unbeaten after two rounds of the season.

Garner dominated from the opening bounce as the Kangaroos kept the Blues scoreless until the dying stages in a 10.6 (66) to 1.0 (6) win at Arden Street Oval.

She racked up 36 disposals, eight clearances, and 10 inside 50s, plus kicked a goal.

Former St Kilda player Kate Shierlaw (two goals, 10 disposals) opened the scoring for North in kicking the only goal of the first term.

The Kangaroos added two more goals in the second term, despite Abbie McKay (25 disposals, six clearances) and Mimi Hill (30, six) working hard to lift the Blues.

North's veteran skipper Emma Kearney stood tall in the backline, collecting 19 disposals, six intercept possessions and four marks and it was much the same story in the second half, with the Blues playing on the Kangaroos' terms.

Tahlia Randall (four goals, 15 disposals) added to the Kangaroos' haul with two majors as the Blues remained scoreless in the third term.

Carlton's under-fire defence was led by Harriet Cordner, who took three contested marks and had an equal game-high nine intercept possessions.

Gaelic football star Erone Fitzpatrick (one goal, nine disposals, two clearances) ended the Blues' scoring drought in the final stanza in kicking their only goal of the match.

It was nothing but a consolation for the Blues as the Kangaroos kicked a further four goals.

Ash Riddell (36 disposals, six clearances, six inside 50s) starred for North while Emma King (two goals) and Bella Eddey (one) also slotted majors.

North Melbourne is on top of the ladder after opening the season with a 40-point win over St Kilda.

It will next meet Geelong, also unbeaten after two rounds, at GMHBA Stadium.

Carlton will take on the bottom-of-the-table West Coast in Perth.

NORTH MELBOURNE 1.1 3.1 5.4 10.6 (66)

CARLTON 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 (6)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Randall 4, Shierlaw 2, E.King 2, Garner, Eddey

Carlton: Fitzpatrick

BEST

North Melbourne: Garner, Riddell, Randall, Eddey, Kearney

Carlton: Hill, McKay, Cordner, Sherar, Pound

INJURIES

North Melbourne: Nil

Carlton: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 2,788 at Arden Street