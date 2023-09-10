Essendon has notched its second win of the 2023 season, while the Saints have slipped to 0-2

Bonnie Toogood celebrates a goal with her Essendon teammates during round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has marked its historic first AFLW fixture at Windy Hill with a 12-point win over St Kilda, continuing its unbeaten start to the season.

Prolific midfielder Madison Prespakis starred again with a game-high 29 disposals in the Bombers' 6.4 (40) to 4.4 (28) victory on Sunday.

It was Essendon's first game at its spiritual home in a national competition - either men's or women's - since August 1991.

BOMBERS v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

Prespakis continued her hot form, winning 15 contested possessions and five clearances to lead her side to victory.

Georgia Gee (19 touches, one goal), co-captain Bonnie Toogood (17, one), Sophie Alexander (19 disposals) and Brooke Walker (15, six clearances) were also strong contributors the Bombers.

"There hasn't been a game of footy here for so many years and for us to create our own history and get our first win here is incredible," childhood Bombers fan Prespakis told the Seven Network after the game.

"I love the Essendon footy club and this is our home and this is our journey, so I'm really proud to be a part of it."

Learn More 00:37

The Bombers' win came at a cost, with co-captain Steph Cain undergoing a concussion test during the final quarter after her head met the turf in a dump tackle from Jaimee Lambert.

Cain (13 disposals) also hurt her right shoulder earlier in a physical encounter.

Lambert starred for St Kilda with 25 touches, six clearances and a goal, while Tyanna Smith (13 disposals, five clearances) and Georgia Patrikios (15, two) worked hard.

Learn More 00:32

Essendon was dominant early and grabbed the ascendancy with three straight goals in the opening 10 minutes.

The Saints gradually dragged their way back into the contest, kicking four of the next five majors to level the scores midway through the third quarter.

But the Bombers steadied late in the third term and turned for home 12 points in front.

Neither side managed to score in a hard-fought final period, leaving St Kilda winless from the opening two rounds.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:30 Vogt finds opener against former team with fantastic finish Jacqui Vogt gives Essendon the early lead with a brilliant major in the first quarter

00:29 Clarke creates more spark with silky snap Amber Clarke shows all her skill with a terrific pick up and finish for goal

00:32 Lambert slots it as Saints raise the pressure Jaimee Lambert crumbs it to perfection before kicking her first goal for St Kilda

00:37 Toogood meets the moment with a magnificent mark and finish Bonnie Toogood kicks her first as the Bombers extend the lead

00:25 St Kilda levels it through Vesely brilliance Olivia Vesely kicks a great goal from the stoppage as the Saints draw level with Essendon

02:48 AFLW full post-match, R2: Saints Watch St Kilda's press conference after round two's match against Essendon

04:32 AFLW Highlights: Essendon v St Kilda The Bombers and Saints clash in round two of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

04:19 AFLW full post-match, R2: Bombers Watch Essendon's press conference after round two's match against St Kilda

ESSENDON 3.1 3.3 6.4 6.4 (40)

ST KILDA 1.2 2.4 4.4 4.4 (28)

GOALS

Essendon: Vogt, Clarke, Gee, Toogood, Wuetschner, Radford

St Kilda: Xenos, Stevens, Lambert, Vesely

BEST

Essendon: Prespakis, Toogood, Gee, Walker, Alexander, Vogt

St Kilda: Xenos, Lambert, Smith, Vesely, Patrikios, McDonald

Crowd: TBC at Victoria Park