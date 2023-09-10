Melbourne's quest for back-to-back premierships is on course after an impressive win over GWS on Sunday

Kate Hore takes a mark for Melbourne against Greater Western Sydney in R2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE captain Kate Hore has put on a clinic to spearhead the reigning premiers to a 77-point win over Greater Western Sydney.

GIANTS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

The Dees reaffirmed their status as the team to beat yet again this season, proving too classy for the Giants at Manuka Oval, recording a 15.9 (99) to 3.4 (22) victory.

Hore put together one of the best first quarters in recent memory, booting three goals and racking up 13 disposals and five marks.

Learn More 02:00

The Giants defence had no answers for the Dees skipper, who ran rampant all evening and became just the second Demon after former skipper Daisy Pearce to kick five goals in a game.

The Giants got off to the perfect start with Georgia Garnett steaming into the open goal after the Giants won the centre clearance in textbook fashion, but two Hore goals within a minute gave Melbourne the lead and they never looked back.

Learn More 00:30

The Dees booted three unanswered goals in the second term, dominating the contested possession count (135-109) and winning the clearance battle (35-22).

GWS got the first goal of the second half through Alicia Eva but they were unable to convert their solid play into scoreboard reward.

Learn More 00:30

Hore continued to impress throughout the contest and has taken to the captaincy like a duck to water following Pearce's retirement at the end of last season.

"She's phenomenal, she's a great captain and you can see what she shows out on the field, she's amazing," defender Libby Birch told Fox Footy at half-time.

The Melbourne spearhead finished the match with 23 disposals, eight marks, six tackles and five majors and was the game-breaker when the heat was on early.

Learn More 05:57

Melbourne flexed their muscle in the final quarter, booting seven unanswered goals to run over the top of the Giants.

Midfield maestros Tyla Hanks (30 disposals) and Olivia Purcell (27 disposals, two goals) were busy throughout the contest, while Sarah Lampard (22 disposals, two goals) is a key cog for the Dees in their quest for back-to-back premierships.

Melbourne were dealt a big blow when Paxy Paxman was ruled out before the match, with the gun midfielder unable to play due to a minor quad strain. The club is "optimistic" Paxman will return for the round three clash against the Western Bulldogs.

McNamara building nicely

After suffering a season-ending spinal injury on the eve of season seven, Eliza McNamara is back doing her thing for the Dees on the big stage. The winger made her return to footy last week with 15 disposals in the season opener against the Pies but showed glimpses of her best against the Giants on Sunday. A chase-down tackle halfway through the third term and some signature gut-running highlighted her importance to Mick Stinear's side. McNamara also looked dangerous as a small forward and was lively around the ball, finishing with 18 touches and three shots on goal. She's back in a big way and ready to make her mark in this scarily good Melbourne outfit, who look likely to challenge again this season.

Up next

Melbourne will look to make it three wins in a row when they host the Western Bulldogs at Casey Fields next Saturday at 3:05pm, while the Giants will look to bounce back against the Tigers at Blacktown International Sports Park at 1:05pm AEST on Saturday.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:30 Garnett nets opener in less than 30 seconds GWS livewire Georgia Garnett gets her side off to the perfect start with this cracking first goal

00:45 Top drawer from Hore with two in a minute Melbourne skipper Kate Hore starts her game off in superb fashion with an early double

00:33 Bannan brings out the jets and leaves Giants for dust Alyssa Bannan showcases her stunning speed in a typically dazzling goal

00:30 Eva erupts with passion after landing sizzling snap Alicia Eva is pumped up after this clever major gives GWS some much-needed momentum

00:36 Purcell spells danger for GWS with lethal double Melbourne gun Olivia Purcell snares two goals in the final term to pile on more pain for the Giants

05:57 AFLW Highlights: GWS v Melbourne The Giants and Demons clash in round two of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

02:00 Skipper's stellar play results in five-star display Melbourne captain Kate Hore leads from the front for a second consecutive week with a stunning outing that included five goals

03:41 AFLW full post-match, R2: Giants Watch GWS's press conference after round two's match against Melbourne

02:08 AFLW full post-match, R2: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after round two's match against GWS

GWS GIANTS 2.1 2.1 3.3 3.4 (22)

MELBOURNE 4.1 7.5 8.7 15.9 (99)

GOALS

GWS Giants: Garnett, Doyle, Eva

Melbourne: Hore 5, Bannan 3, Purcell 2, Lampard 2, Zanker, Mackin, Mithen

BEST

GWS Giants: Barr, Eva, Evans, Parker, Beeson

Melbourne: Hore, Lampard, Hanks, Pearce, Purcell

INJURIES

GWS Giants: Nil

Melbourne: Nil

LATE CHANGES

GWS Giants: Annalyse Lister (calf) replaced in selected side by Caitlin Miller

Melbourne: Nil