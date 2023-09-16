The departures of some star firepower has meant some extra responsibility for Dakota Davidson this season

Dakota Davidson celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against Richmond in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NEW faces, a new challenge and some extra responsibility has Brisbane forward Dakota Davidson thriving in the first fortnight of the AFLW season.

With Jesse Wardlaw (St Kilda) and Greta Bodey (Hawthorn) departing from last year's Grand Final outfit, the Lions had some big shoes to fill entering 2023.

And Davidson, now in her fifth season, saw it as a great opportunity to step up as both a player and leader.

The 24-year-old has made a scintillating start, kicking six goals in two matches, and hauling in nine contested marks – six of which came against Port Adelaide last Saturday.

Speaking to AFL.com.au, the energetic key forward said the hot start came on the back of a strong pre-season and renewed focus.

"I guess you could say I'm happier than I was at this time last season when it took me seven games to kick my first goal," Davidson laughed.

"I had to step up after we lost some key players, so I took it upon myself to push and become a better player."

The biggest change has come with Davidson's leadership.

She's always been a popular figure since joining the club in late 2019, a character who can "talk the back legs off a donkey", is loads of fun away from the field, but someone who has also won respect from her teammates with her work ethic and determination on it.

With Analea McKee, Charlotte Mullins and Lily Postlethwaite now entering the forward line mix, Davidson knew her voice could be important.

Analea McKee celebrates a goal during the match between Port Adelaide and Brisbane at Alberton Oval on September 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The cohesion of previous years was no longer there, and after approaching forwards coach Phil Lovett, she knew now was the time to take more ownership forward of centre.

"To control the forward line and tell girls what to do as well as play my game is challenging … especially when you're cooked," Davidson said.

"I've never had to really think about that because I've always had girls around me doing that job.

"I knew exactly what Jesse was going to do, I knew what Greta was going to do, we knew each other's roles so well.

"There was chat, but no standout leader to take charge of that forward line, but I like to think we've got a more dynamic forward line now.

Dakota Davidson takes a mark during the R2 AFLW match between Brisbane and Port Adelaide at Alberton Oval on September 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Analea always provides a contest, Taylor Smith has got her fitness up and is getting up the ground - I wanted us to take a different approach.

"I felt we were becoming easier to play against, predictable.

"We've now got three key forwards that move around, and I wanted to work with Phil and see how we could evolve that.

"Someone had to take ownership and understand what a great forward line we could be."

Davidson heaped praise on Brisbane's midfield, saying they had made the forwards' job easy through two matches.

Brisbane players sing the team song after the R2 AFLW match against Port Adelaide at Alberton Oval on September 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

She said there was no specific reason she could point to for the improved contested marking, aside from a noticeable improvement in fitness helping her get to more contests.

The next challenge comes on Sunday afternoon comes against Sydney, where the Lions hope to win their first match ever at Brighton Homes Arena.

"We're trying to create a fortress. The blokes have the Gabba and we have Springers," she said.

"Round one (against Richmond) was not our best work, but we definitely learnt a lot from that game.

"We're capable of good footy, it's just a matter of showing up every week and doing it."