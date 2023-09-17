Brisbane jump to fifth with a thumping win over Sydney, its first at the club's new home base

Charlotte Mullins celebrates a goal for Brisbane against Sydney in R3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COURTNEY Hodder lit up Brighton Homes Arena on Sunday night as Brisbane won on its new ground for the first time with a 55-point rout of Sydney.

Hodder finished with three goals from 10 disposals, including a Goal of the Year contender during the second quarter, where she perfectly executed a right foot checkside from close to the boundary.

Brisbane kicked four unanswered goals in the first quarter and despite a spirited Swans fightback after half-time were never troubled in winning 14.3 (87) to 4.8 (32).

It was the first victory at their Springfield headquarters after falling to Melbourne in last season's Grand Final and Richmond in the opening round.

Although challenged by the Swans for large patches of the match, the Lions were simply too efficient inside their forward 50, with Sophie Conway kicking three goals and Dakota Davidson, Orla O'Dwyer and Charlotte Mullins two apiece.

But it was Hodder who stole the show.

After she kicked a clever right foot snap in the first term, the electric small forward pulled out her checkside party trick in the second before streaming into her third moments later following two bounces and running her full measure.

Brisbane led by 25 at the first change and 37 at both half and three quarter-time.

Ally Anderson (27 disposals) was again important in the middle of the ground, as was tenacious Belle Dawes (20, seven clearances and 11 tackles).

Sydney's Laura Gardiner was absolutely magnificent in defeat, racking up 41 disposals to just miss the AFLW record.

The Swans lost former No.1 draft pick Mon Ham for the second half after she left the field with the recurrence of a foot injury having missed the opening two games of the season due to the same issue.

Coach Scott Gowans would be pleased with his team's ability to stick to the task against the dead-eye Lions, with ruck Ally Morphett (17 disposals, one goal and 38 hit-outs) also tremendous.

