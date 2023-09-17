Sydney are unfazed by Montana Ham's early departure from the ground during Sunday's loss to Brisbane

SYDNEY coach Scott Gowans says there is nothing to worry about with Montana Ham after the former No.1 draft pick was taken from the field at half time in Sunday's loss to Brisbane.

Ham missed the opening two rounds with a foot injury and left Brighton Homes Arena with the same problem.

Gowans said his teenage midfielder was playing on reduced minutes and could have returned if the match was still up for grabs.

However, he said the Swans took a cautious approach and expected Ham to be fine.

"Mon's ok," Gowans said.

"She came off and felt a little sore, so we just took every precaution. We only had her in for a certain amount of game time and she was nearly at that anyway, so we thought 'why risk it?'

"She's walking around fine at the moment."

Ham was having a slow re-introduction to the top flight, but made an impact with an excellent set shot to kick Sydney's first goal in the second quarter.

Gowans said he was not second guessing Ham's selection for the match.

"We had a set of markers the medicos wanted to reach and she reached all those," he said.

"It's a bit of Russian Roulette with those sort of things anyway.

"We don't think she's had a setback, she had an awareness.

"We would have pushed through if we were up or the game was in the balance, but I just didn't see the need to."