The Match Review is in for round three of the AFLW season

Dakota Davidson celebrates a goal during the match between Brisbane and Richmond at Brighton Homes Arena on September 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE premiership player Dakota Davidson, Greater Western Sydney captain Alicia Eva, Geelong midfielder Julia Crockett-Grills and Carlton's Gen Lawson-Tavan have all been slapped with bans for rough conduct, while two other players have been issued with fines following round three.

Davidson has been charged by the Match Review Officer for the first-quarter incident involving Sydney's Brenna Tarrant that was graded careless, medium impact and high contact, leading to a one-match suspension.

Eva has also been issued with a one-game ban following a fourth quarter incident involving Richmond's Sarah Hosking, which was also graded as careless, medium impact and high contact by the Match Review Officer, while Crockett-Grills has been handed a one-game suspension for rough conduct for a third quarter incident with North Melbourne's Mia King.

Carlton recruit Gen Lawson-Tavan has been offered a two-match ban, with the Match Review Officer grading her third-quarter incident involving West Coast's Emily Elkington as careless, high impact and high contact, leading to the two-game suspension.

Meanwhile, two other players have been slapped with fines - Richmond's Molly Eastman (rough conduct) and Collingwood's Selena Karlson (misconduct).