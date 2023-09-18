Who made Sarah Black's Team of the Week in round three?

Kate Hore, Emma Kearney, Laura Gardiner. Pictures: AFL Photos

SHE'S been an under-the-radar Roo for several years, but Jasmine Ferguson is getting due recognition with successive selections in AFL.com.au's Team of the Week.

The no-nonsense defender was integral to North Melbourne's big win over Geelong, while second-year players Abbey Dowrick and Keeley Skepper also made the cut.

The team is selected to mirror the All-Australian side: five defenders, six midfielders (including a ruck), five forwards and five interchange players, trying to get as even a spread of playing positions on the bench as possible.

DEFENDERS

Chelsea Biddell (Adelaide), Jasmine Ferguson (North Melbourne), Emma Kearney (North Melbourne), Bec Miller (Richmond), Emma O'Driscoll (Fremantle)

Ferguson continued her rich vein of form, holding the dangerous Chloe Scheer to three disposals and one point, with teammate Kearney (22 disposals, 12 intercepts) providing plenty of drive off half-back.

Biddell (15, nine intercepts) continues to hold down the fort in the young Adelaide backline, Miller (11 and nine) controlled the air against the Giants, while O'Driscoll (17 and 10) held down a TOTW spot for a successive week.

Chloe Scheer is tackled by Jasmine Ferguson during the match between Geelong and North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MIDFIELDERS

Breann Moody (Carlton), Ellie Blackburn (Western Bulldogs), Abbey Dowrick (Port Adelaide), Laura Gardiner (Sydney), Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne), Tyla Hanks (Melbourne), Alyce Parker (GWS)

Moody was back as primary ruck for the first time this season, dominating a young West Coast combination to record 24 hitouts, 16 disposals and two goals.

Gardiner came ever-so-close to hitting the AFLW record for disposals, recording 41, Hanks (25, seven clearances and a goal) was instrumental in Melbourne's win over the Western Bulldogs, who were well led by Blackburn (29 and seven).

Garner (32, 12 clearances, 12 tackles) was simply sublime against a tough Geelong midfield, Parker (21, seven clearances, two goals) added some damage on the scoreboard as well as through the middle, and Dowrick (24 and nine clearances) played arguably her best AFLW game.

Abbey Dowrick in action during the match between St Kilda and Port Adelaide at RSEA Park in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FORWARDS

Sophie Conway (Brisbane), Courtney Hodder (Brisbane), Kate Hore (Melbourne), Keeley Skepper (Carlton), Aine Tighe (Fremantle)

The running and firepower of Conway (17 and three goals) could not be stopped, while teammate Hodder (three goals, six tackles) added her own goal of the year contender.

Teams are struggling to contain Hore (22 and two goals) this season, Tighe (three goals) was the match-winner against the Hawks, and Skepper (23 and three goals) was at the top of her game while playing the Eagles.

Learn More 02:40

INTERCHANGE

Kiara Bowers (Fremantle), Monique Conti (Richmond), Anne Hatchard (Adelaide), Bonnie Toogood (Essendon), Claudia Whitfort (Gold Coast)

It was a big week for the midfielders, with fewer stand-out performances from the defenders – Bowers (25, eight clearances, eight tackles) continued her high standards, Conti (22, seven clearances and a goal) once again led Richmond to victory and Whitfort (24, eight clearances) came out top against a much more fancied opposition.

Hatchard (27 and two goals) proved to be the difference against Essendon, whose co-captain Toogood (18, 10 marks and two) led from the front.