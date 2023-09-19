Katie Brennan at Burnside Heights Football Club

THE AFL has announced recipients of ‘2023 Women & Girls Community Grants Program’ funded by the Australian Women’s Football Fund, launched this year to benefit women and girls’ community football across the country.

The program, which is open to community clubs, leagues, and associations, has been set up to fund projects and initiatives of up to $5,000 (leagues and associations) and $2,500 (clubs).

26 projects have been announced as funding recipients. Consideration was given to applications for projects in three focus areas:

  • Creating safe and inclusive environments for women and girls
  • Increasing participation for women and girls (on and off the field)
  • Increasing participation for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women and girls, and women and girls from culturally diverse communities

The AFL established a panel to oversee and assess grant applications. The panel comprises Susan Alberti AC (Chair, Susan Alberti Medical Research Foundation), Nicole Livingstone OAM (AFL General Manager, Women’s Football), Debbie Lee (AFL National Women and Girls Action Plan Lead), and Liz Campbell (Social Policy and Inclusion Manager).

2023 recipients and the funding categories for their initiatives below:

NSW/ACT

Ballina Bombers Football Club  
Coaching and committees

Bermagui Football Club
Participation, environment, Indigenous

Bomaderry Junior Football Club
Participation, umpiring, coaching, committees

Orange Tigers Australian Rules Football Club
Participation and Indigenous

West Broken Hill Football Club
Participation, environment, Indigenous
NT

Jabiru Australian Rules Football Club
Participation, environment, Indigenous

Nightcliff Football Club
Participation and Indigenous

Rovers Football Club
Participation, environment, Indigenous
QLD

Bakers Creek Football Club
Participation and environment

Beenleigh Football Club
Participation, umpiring, coaching, committees

Carrara Football Club
Participation, environment, umpiring, coaching

Goondiwindi Football Club
Participation

Mt Gravat Football Club
Participation, umpiring, coaching

Redland-Victoria Point Football Club
Participation, environment, Indigenous
SA

Goodwood Saints Football Club
Participation, coaching

Limestone Coast Women's Football League
Umpiring

Payneham Norwood Union Football Club
Coaching
TAS

Channel Junior Football Club
Participation

East Launceston Junior Football Club
Participation, Indigenous

North Hobart Football Club
Committees
VIC

Heidelberg West Football Club
Environment

AFL Masters - Victorian Metropolitan Super Rules Football League
Participation

Western Region Football League
Umpiring
WA

Coolbinia Amateur Football Club
Participation

Kardinya Junior Football Club
Participation

Koongamia Football Club
Indigenous

