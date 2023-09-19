The AFL has announced recipients of 2023 Women & Girls Community Grants Program

Katie Brennan at Burnside Heights Football Club

THE AFL has announced recipients of ‘2023 Women & Girls Community Grants Program’ funded by the Australian Women’s Football Fund, launched this year to benefit women and girls’ community football across the country.

The program, which is open to community clubs, leagues, and associations, has been set up to fund projects and initiatives of up to $5,000 (leagues and associations) and $2,500 (clubs).

26 projects have been announced as funding recipients. Consideration was given to applications for projects in three focus areas:

Creating safe and inclusive environments for women and girls

Increasing participation for women and girls (on and off the field)

Increasing participation for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women and girls, and women and girls from culturally diverse communities

The AFL established a panel to oversee and assess grant applications. The panel comprises Susan Alberti AC (Chair, Susan Alberti Medical Research Foundation), Nicole Livingstone OAM (AFL General Manager, Women’s Football), Debbie Lee (AFL National Women and Girls Action Plan Lead), and Liz Campbell (Social Policy and Inclusion Manager).

2023 recipients and the funding categories for their initiatives below:

NSW/ACT

Ballina Bombers Football Club

Coaching and committees

Bermagui Football Club

Participation, environment, Indigenous

Bomaderry Junior Football Club

Participation, umpiring, coaching, committees

Orange Tigers Australian Rules Football Club

Participation and Indigenous

West Broken Hill Football Club

Participation, environment, Indigenous

_______________________________________________________________________________

NT

Jabiru Australian Rules Football Club

Participation, environment, Indigenous

Nightcliff Football Club

Participation and Indigenous

Rovers Football Club

Participation, environment, Indigenous

_______________________________________________________________________________

QLD



Bakers Creek Football Club

Participation and environment

Beenleigh Football Club

Participation, umpiring, coaching, committees

Carrara Football Club

Participation, environment, umpiring, coaching

Goondiwindi Football Club

Participation

Mt Gravat Football Club

Participation, umpiring, coaching

Redland-Victoria Point Football Club

Participation, environment, Indigenous

_______________________________________________________________________________

SA

Goodwood Saints Football Club

Participation, coaching

Limestone Coast Women's Football League

Umpiring

Payneham Norwood Union Football Club

Coaching

_______________________________________________________________________________

TAS

Channel Junior Football Club

Participation

East Launceston Junior Football Club

Participation, Indigenous

North Hobart Football Club

Committees

_______________________________________________________________________________

VIC

Heidelberg West Football Club

Environment

AFL Masters - Victorian Metropolitan Super Rules Football League

Participation

Western Region Football League

Umpiring

_______________________________________________________________________________

WA

Coolbinia Amateur Football Club

Participation

Kardinya Junior Football Club

Participation

Koongamia Football Club

Indigenous

