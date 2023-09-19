Dakota Davidson and Gen Lawson-Tavan were unsuccessful in their attempts to play this weekend

Dakota Davidson enters the field ahead of the AFLW R3 match between Brisbane and Sydney at Brighton Homes Arena on September 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE forward Dakota Davidson will miss her side's high-stakes clash against ladder leader North Melbourne after failing to overturn her one-match ban at the AFLW Tribunal.

Davidson was charged with rough conduct on Sydney's Brenna Tarrant, with the MRO grading it careless, medium impact and high contact.

The Lions star has been in excellent touch over the first three weeks of the season, kicking eight goals to help her team into fifth place on the ladder.

Dakota Davidson has received a one-match ban for rough conduct on Brenna Tarrant.



Full MRO findings: https://t.co/Z9A8JKgEox pic.twitter.com/gNWRPaExsy — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) September 18, 2023

There was also bad news for Carlton's Gen Lawson-Tavan, whose two-match suspension for rough conduct was upheld on Tuesday night.

The 26-year-old, who joined the Blues as a replacement player this season, was charged for an incident involving Emily Elkington during the Blues' win over West Coast.

She will now miss consecutive home games against Richmond and her old side Sydney.