Jade Pregelj and Hannah Stuart have been ruled out for the remainder of the season

Jade Pregelj in action during Brisbane's practice match against Gold Coast on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

A BRISBANE recruit and a quiet achieving Saint have been ruled out for the season, both injuring their ACLs last week.

Jade Pregelj, who was signed to the Lions as a delisted free agent from Gold Coast in the off-season, returned from an ACL injury incurred in season six last year with her round one Lions debut.

Unfortunately, she re-injured the knee in a scratch match on Saturday with other non-selected Lions.

Meanwhile, St Kilda midfielder Hannah Stuart will also spend the rest of the season on the sidelines after straining an existing ACL repair against Essendon in round two.

Stuart played out the game due to minimal pain, and could have feasibly played out the season, but with her long-term health in mind the club has taken a conservative approach which requires surgery.

The pair join Western Bulldogs utility Elle Bennetts, who injured her ACL in round one, on the sidelines for the season.