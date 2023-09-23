Adelaide has kicked the second-highest score in AFLW history to defeat Greater Western Sydney by 69 points on Saturday

Adelaide players celebrate a goal during round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has romped its way to a massive win against Greater Western Sydney, posting the second-highest score in competition history in a 69-point triumph.

A stellar 40-disposal outing from superstar midfielder Ebony Marinoff saw the Crows grind their way through the Giants’ early challenge and blow them away late in the piece for the 16.10 (106) to 5.7 (37) win.

In claiming their fourth straight win, the Crows still only led by two points midway through the second term, before piling on 10 goals without reply in the second half to thrash the hapless Giants.

Learn More 05:58

Four goals for Eloise Jones headlined a list of 11 individual goalkickers for Adelaide, who are the second team to go 4-0 for the season.

GIANTS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

Melbourne did the same with its win against Hawthorn on Friday night, while North Melbourne will get the chance to join them on Sunday against Brisbane.

GWS registered four consecutive behinds as it challenged the Crows in the third term, before Abbie Ballard, Jones and Rachelle Martin each then goaled for Adelaide to put the Crows 30 points clear at the final break.

That effectively wrapped things up but the Crows kept the hammer down, adding six goals in the last term.

Learn More 00:30

Without suspended captain Alicia Eva, the Giants looked to star on-baller Alyce Parker to go head-to-head with Marinoff, although her 31 touches perhaps lacked the same impact the Adelaide star had.

Desperate for their first win of the season, the Giants looked shellshocked early when the Crows found the opening two goals, but steadied nicely through Nicola Barr and Parker’s midfield grunt work.

That allowed Caitlin Miller and breakout youngster Zarlie Goldsworthy to cooly slot set shots and stay within eight points at the first break.

The final-quarter fadeout continues an alarming trend for the Giants, who have been outscored 115-1 in fourth terms this season having been held scoreless in three of them.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:50 Jones jumps highest in courageous clunk Eloise Jones reels in a superb pack mark and makes no mistake with the finish

01:37 Giant's impressive tackle ends in cruel injury blow GWS suffers an early injury concern as Teagan Germech is helped off the field after this contest with Chelsea Randall

00:38 Early gold-class showing from Goldsworthy GWS young gun Zarlie Goldsworthy catches fire in the first term with a pair of cracking marks to go alongside a terrific finish

00:30 Jones channels inner Kerr with sizzling soccer shot Eloise Jones is in the zone with a crafty goal off the deck in the second term

00:34 Hatchard finally creating havoc up forward Anne Hatchard nails a well-earned goal and sets up another in the final term after enduring a heavy tag from Annalyse Lister

05:58 AFLW Highlights: GWS v Adelaide The Giants and Crows clash in round four of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

02:57 Marinoff the machine never stops running for 40 Ebony Marinoff has a monster day in the Crows' massive win with a phenomenal 40-disposal outing that included 36 kicks

02:30 AFLW full post-match, R4: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after round four's match against GWS

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 2.0 5.2 5.7 5.7 (37)

ADELAIDE 3.2 7.6 10.7 16.10 (106)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Miller, Goldsworthy, Pease, Bonner, Mowbray

Adelaide: Jones 4, Ponter 2, Kelly 2, Bonner, Varnhagen, McKinnon, Martin, Ballard, Hatchard, Gould, Charlton

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Parker, Goldsworthy, Barr, Pease, Beeson

Adelaide: Marinoff, Hatchard, Jones, Charlton, Kelly

INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: Teagan Germech (TBC)

Adelaide: Nil