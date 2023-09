Who's still sore? Who's nearing a return? Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round five

Brianna Davey leaves the ground during round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD captain Brianna Davey is no certainty to play against Essendon on Saturday, with the star midfielder facing a fitness test after injuring her ankle during round four.

Richmond's injury list has blown out to seven players, and the Tigers may need to name a train-on player as an emergency for Friday's game.

North Melbourne defender Nic Bresnehan will miss at least six weeks after undergoing surgery on a syndesmosis injury.

Ruck Celine Moody will also miss the Western Bulldogs' Whitten Oval homecoming through a shoulder concern.

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW season.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sarah Allan Hamstring 4 weeks Najwa Allen Hamstring Test Stevie-Lee Thompson Back Test Updated: September 26, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jade Pregelj ACL Season Ruby Svarc Calf 1 week Updated: September 26, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Gen Lawson-Tavan Suspension Round 6 Paige Trudgeon Knee TBC Daisy Walker Shoulder Test Updated: September 20, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Imogen Barnett Ankle 6-10 weeks Lauren Butler Foot Test Brianna Davey Ankle Test Eliza James Syndesmosis Test Ruby Schleicher Foot 1-2 weeks Charlotte Taylor Knee 3-5 weeks Updated: September 27, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Daria Bannister Concussion Test Alana Barba Ankle TBC Amber Clarke Knee Test Sophie Van De Heuvel Concussion 2 weeks Lily-Rose Williamson Foot 4-5 weeks Updated: September 26, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kiara Bowers Knee TBA Gabby O’Sullivan Shoulder Test Updated: September 26, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Annabel Johnson Knee 4-6 weeks Anna-Rose Kennedy Foot 4-6 weeks Shelley Scott Calf Test Updated: September 26, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kalinda Howarth ACL Season Updated: September 26, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Annise Bradfield Foot and knee 5-6 weeks Madi Brazendale Ankle 5-7 weeks Teagan Germech Ankle 6 weeks Updated: September 26, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tegan Cunningham Hamstring 2-3 weeks Mackenzie Eardley Concussion 1 week Akec Makur Chuot Knee Test Sarah Perkins Calf 3-4 weeks Lou Stephenson Concussion Test Updated: September 26, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Maddi Gay Managed Test Sammie Johnson Calf 1 week Updated: September 26, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nicole Bresnehan Syndesmosis 6 weeks Cassidy Mailer Thigh 3-4 weeks Updated: September 27, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ella Boag Ankle 3-4 weeks Ashleigh Saint Suspension Round 6 Indy Tahau ACL Season Julia Teakle Foot 2-3 weeks Updated: September 25, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sarah D’Arcy Hamstring 6 weeks Jess Hosking Syndesmosis 8 weeks Meagan Kiely Back 1 week Ellie McKenzie Ankle 2-4 weeks Bec Miller Finger TBC Lilly Pearce Toe 1 week Charley Ryan Foot 1-2 weeks Updated: September 27, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN J’Noemi Anderson Concussion 1 week Bec Ott Achilles 4-5 weeks Hannah Stuart Knee Season Updated: September 25, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kiara Beesley Knee TBC Sarah Ford Finger 2-3 weeks Montana Ham Foot Test Jennifer Higgins ACL Season Kate Reynolds Foot TBC Updated: September 26, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Emily Elkington Concussion 1-2 weeks Eleanor Hartill Concussion Test Sarah Lakay Back 1-2 weeks Updated: September 26, 2023