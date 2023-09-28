The teams are in for round five's Friday and Saturday matches, as well as squads for Sunday

Lauren Butler, Kiara Bowers and Britney Gutknecht. Pictures: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has received a timely boost ahead of its must-win game against Essendon, with Lauren Butler named for her first game of the season after a foot injury.

Skipper Bri Davey (ankle) has held her spot, with Jo Lin also overcoming her own foot injury. Tarni Brown and Sarah Sansonetti have been dropped.

The Bombers have their own handy inclusions, with Daria Bannister (concussion) and Amber Clarke (knee) returning after a week on the sidelines. Sophie Van De Heuvel will miss with concussion, and Jo Doonan has been omitted.

Young Western Bulldog Brit Gutknecht will play her first AFLW game after badly breaking her leg in round two last season, with Rocky Cranston also returning.

The Dogs will be without forwards Celine Moody (shoulder) and Gemma Lagioia (concussion).

Erin McKinnon has been named for her first game for the season. The Saint missed a large chunk of last season with concussion, and up until this point, the now-omitted Simone Nalder was preferred in the ruck.

As confirmed earlier in the week, Kiara Bowers (bone bruising in knee) will miss the clash with Richmond, but Gabby O'Sullivan will return after dislocating her shoulder in round two.

The Tigers are unchanged, but have dipped into their train-on list in order to fill their emergencies, former Sun Shannon Danckert filling out the three.

Sydney will be boosted by the return of Montana Ham from her ongoing foot complaint, alongside veteran Alana Woodward.

Montana Ham poses ahead of the 2023 season at Sydney's official team photo day on July 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide has swung the selection changes, with two unforced moves to go with the absences of Indy Tahau (ACL) and Ash Saint (suspension).

Opponent West Coast has also made four changes, omitting Jess Sedunary, recruit Amy Franklin, Emma Humphries and Abby Bushby, with key defender Eleanor Hartill returning from concussion.

Maggie MacLachlan, Jade De Melo, Jade Halfpenny and Lily Johnson all come into the side, with Yasmin Duursma and Sachi Syme omitted.

Irishwoman Dayna Finn will play her first AFLW game, named for Carlton alongside club debutant Ciara Fitzgerald, while Daisy Walker will return from a shoulder injury.

Carlton's Daisy Walker tackles GWS' Nicola Barr in round eight, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Brisbane will regain Dakota Davidson from suspension, while GWS will make at least two changes, with Annalyse Lister and Teagan Germech (ankle) sidelined. The Giants will regain skipper Alicia Eva from suspension, while Rene Caris is a chance to play her first game for the club.

Gold Coast has opted to rest young tall Darcie Davies, with sister Giselle a possible inclusion, and Hawthorn is a chance to cover Mackenzie Eardley (concussion) with the returning Lou Stephenson.

North Melbourne has already confirmed Nicole Bresnehan is set for a stint on the sidelines with a syndesmosis injury, her possible replacements including Tess Craven and Lucy Burke.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Richmond v Fremantle at Ikon Park, 1.05pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: Nil

Out: Nil

FREMANTLE

In: M.Tuhakaraina, G.O'Sullivan

Out: K.Bowers (knee), A.Hetherington (omitted)

Carlton v Sydney at Ikon Park, 4.05pm AEST

CARLTON

In: D.Walker, D.Finn, C.Fitzgerald

Out: M.Anthony (knee), T.Ortlepp (omitted), M.Hendrie (managed)

SYDNEY

In: A.Woodward, M.Ham

Out: A.Mitchell (omitted), P.McCarthy (omitted)

Milestone: Brooke Lochland - 50 games

Western Bulldogs v St Kilda at Whitten Oval, 7.15pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: R.Cranston, B.Gutknecht

Out: C.Moody (shoulder), G.Lagioia (concussion)

ST KILDA

In: E.McKinnon

Out: S.Nalder (omitted)

West Coast v Port Adelaide at Mineral Resources Park, 7.15pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: S.Goranova, K.Bartlett, E.Smith, E.Hartill

Out: J.Sedunary (omitted), A.Franklin (omitted), E.Humphries (omitted), A.Bushby (omitted)

Milestone: Emma Swanson - 50 games

PORT ADELAIDE

In: M.MacLachlan, J.De Melo, J.Halfpenny, L.Johnson

Out: Y.Duursma (omitted), S.Syme (omitted), A.Saint (suspension), I.Tahau (knee)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Collingwood v Essendon at Punt Road Oval, 11.05am AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.Lin, L.Butler

Out: T.Brown (omitted), S.Sansonetti (omitted)

ESSENDON

In: D.Bannister, A.Clarke

Out: S.Van De Heuvel (concussion), J.Doonan (omitted)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1

North Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at Arden Street Oval, 1.05pm AEDT

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: A.Considine, L.McGrath, T.Craven, L.Burke

Out: N.Bresnehan (syndesmosis)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: C.McCormick, A.Eva, R.Caris, J.Grierson, T.Cattle

Out: A.Lister (calf), T.Germech (ankle)

Milestone: Katherine Smith - 50 games

Hawthorn v Brisbane at Kinetic Stadium, 3.05pm AEDT

HAWTHORN

In: L.Stephenson, Z.Barbakos, M.Breed, C.Dumont

Out: M.Eardley (concussion)

BRISBANE

In: D.Davidson, C.Wendland, E.Smith

Out: Nil

Adelaide v Gold Coast at Unley Oval, 4.35pm ACDT

ADELAIDE

In: S.Thompson, H.Munyard, L.Whiteley

Out: Nil

Milestone: Danielle Ponter - 50 games

GOLD COAST

In: E.Barwick, E.Maurer, C.McCrossan, G.Davies

Out: D.Davies (rested)