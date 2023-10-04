Brisbane vice-captain Nat Grider says Ally Anderson is even better in 2023 after claiming the League best and fairest last season

Ally Anderson in action during Brisbane's clash against Sydney in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER winning the League best and fairest last season, Ally Anderson is an even better player in 2023, says Brisbane vice-captain Nat Grider.

Anderson was as shocked as anyone to take out last year's top individual gong, when she outlasted Richmond's Mon Conti and Adelaide's Ebony Marinoff to claim victory.

Through five rounds this season, the hard-working midfielder is again the leading light for the 4-1 Lions.

She is averaging 29 disposals a game (up from 21 last season), along with six tackles and five clearances.

Grider said it was no surprise Anderson was even better in 2023, with an off-season of hard work driving her to become a better runner and all-around more complete player.

"She's one of our most consistent, reliable and competitive players on field and it shows in her performances week in and week out," Grider said on Wednesday.

"She's definitely improving every year.

"The competition gets better and she continues to level up as well, which is a credit to her and the training she does away from the club, particularly in the off-season.

"The age she is as well, it's pretty amazing to see that sort of improvement each year and I have no doubt she'll continue to do that in the next few seasons as well."

Isabel Dawes, Breanna Koenen, Natalie Grider, Sophie Conway, Cathy Svarc and Ally Anderson during the 2023 Brisbane official team photo day at Bighton Homes Arena on August 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Anderson, 29, was a primary catalyst for Brisbane's come-from-behind win against Hawthorn on Sunday, with her 30 disposals, eight clearances and eight tackles instrumental in overturning an eight-point half-time deficit.

She is again perched inside the top-10 of the AFL Coaches Association award, having polled in each of Brisbane's past four wins.

Anderson had a huge slate of off-field commitments last week, something that hadn't escaped Grider.

"Despite having such a massive week with the Brownlow and all the Grand Final parade commitments, she continued to put out an incredible performance."

Grider will play her 50th game for the Lions on Saturday when they host Collingwood at Brighton Homes Arena and the All-Australian defender says the best is yet to come from last season's runners-up.

"As a group we're probably still yet to play our best footy, especially for four quarters," she said.