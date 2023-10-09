The match review is in for round six's AFLW matches

Selena Karlson and Stacey Livingstone celebrate victory after the round six match between Brisbane and Collingwood at Brighton Homes Arena on October 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has been dealt a massive blow ahead of its clash with top-eight side Carlton on Sunday, with two of the Pies' key defenders handed suspensions by the AFLW Match Review for rough conduct.

Stacey Livingstone has been charged by the Match Review Officer for the first-quarter incident involving Brisbane's Sophie Conway that was graded careless, medium impact and high contact, leading to a one-match suspension.

Stacey Livingstone has been handed a one-match suspension for rough conduct following this tackle on Sophie Conway.



Selena Karlson has also been dealt a one-match ban for a second quarter incident involving Lion Courtney Hodder, which was also graded as careless, medium impact and high contact.

Selena Karlson has been handed a one-match suspension for rough conduct following this incident.



Meanwhile, Giants ruck Fleur Davies has been slapped with a one-match ban for rough conduct for a fourth-quarter incident involving West Coast's Dana Hooker.

The incident was graded by the Match Review Officer as careless, medium impact and high contact, with Davies is set to miss the Giants' round seven clash with St Kilda.

Fleur Davies has been handed a one-match suspension for rough conduct following this tackle on Dana Hooker.



Richmond's Beth Lynch has also been handed a one-game suspension.

The defender was charged with kneeing Gold Coast's Daisy D'Arcy, with the fourth-quarter incident graded as intentional and medium impact.

Beth Lynch has been handed a one-match suspension for kneeing following this incident with Daisy D'Arcy.



Five other players were handed financial sanctions arising from incidents in round six.

Port Adelaide's Gemma Houghton (striking) and Hannah Ewings (rough conduct), Sydney's Tanya Kennedy (rough conduct), Gold Coast's Elise Berwick (striking) and Richmond's Poppy Kelly (rough conduct) all received $400 fines.