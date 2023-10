The AFLCA votes are in for AFLW round six

Jasmine Garner celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Brisbane in round four, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne star Jasmine Garner has moved eight votes clear in the lead in the AFL Coaches' Association's AFLW champion player of the year award after polling eight votes in the Roos' big win over Fremantle.

Garner has polled in every game this season, and sits in top spot ahead of Laura Gardiner (43 votes), Ebony Marinoff (40) and Bonnie Toogood (40).

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD

Meanwhile, five players earned a perfect score of 10 for their performances on the weekend, including Keeley Sherar, Zarlie Goldsworthy, Ebony Marinoff, Emily Bates and Laura Gardiner.

With four rounds to go, only six votes seperate the top 10.

WESTERN BULLDOGS v CARLTON

10 Keeley Sherar (CARL)

5 Abbie McKay (CARL)

4 Jess Good (CARL)

4 Keeley Skepper (CARL)

4 Elisabeth Georgostathis (WB)

2 Gabriella Pound (CARL)

1 Ellie Blackburn (WB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:34 McWilliams opens show with daring mark and goal The Blues notch the first major of the match as Phoebe McWilliams finishes in style

00:57 Mimi runs for the Hill after goal cuts interview short Carlton's Mimi Hill throws off her headset in haste mid-interview after Abbie McKay's major sparks a rotation

00:34 McFarlane's ferocious tackle earns full reward Brianna McFarlane lays a brilliant tackle which results in a 50m penalty and first goal for the Dogs

00:52 Gutknecht swarmed after feel-good goal on the run Britney Gutknecht is surrounded by teammates after landing a terrific major, following a tough run with injury

00:43 Blues blow with important defender collected awkwardly Carlton suffers an injury concern as Vaomua Laloifi leaves the ground after this worrying contact

05:48 AFLW Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Carlton The Bulldogs and Blues clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

04:08 AFLW full post-match, R6: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after round six's match against Western Bulldogs

16:45 AFLW full post-match, R6: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after round six's match against Carlton

10:12 AFLW Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v Carlton Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Blues clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY v WEST COAST

10 Zarlie Goldsworthy (GWS)

8 Nicola Barr (GWS)

5 Ella Roberts (WCE)

5 Alyce Parker (GWS)

1 Haneen Zreika (GWS)

1 Belinda Smith (WCE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:33 Roberts' mighty mitts brings flying start Ella Roberts sticks an impressive contested grab and converts with class

00:37 Caris slams though special first as tensions rise Rene Caris runs onto a loose ball and kicks her first major for the Giants after some rough and tumble in the build-up

00:38 Electric Eva bender continues Giant surge Alicia Eva nails a slick running snap to lift the home crowd and maintain the momentum

00:30 Zarlie's strike of gold worthy of celebration Zarlie Goldsworthy drills her second major after the three-quarter time siren as GWS steps closer to its maiden win of the season

00:34 Goldsworthy sealer brings delight after bodies fly Zarlie Goldsworthy nails the door shut with her third major after a heavy aerial contest

04:33 AFLW Highlights: GWS v West Coast The Giants and Eagles clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

01:54 AFLW full post-match, R6: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after round six's match against GWS

06:20 AFLW full post-match, R6: Giants Watch GWS's press conference after round six's match against West Coast

10:08 AFLW Mini-Match: GWS v West Coast Extended highlights of the Giants and Eagles clash in round 6 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

MELBOURNE v CROWS

10 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)

8 Eden Zanker (MELB)

6 Anne Hatchard (ADEL)

4 Tyla Hanks (MELB)

2 Teah Charlton (ADEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:47 Zanker spells early danger with cracking double Eden Zanker takes a terrific contested grab and nails the opener before slotting a brilliant soccer finish amongst two opponents

00:34 Mighty Marinoff hook brings Crows back Ebony Marinoff finds a pocket of space and snaps through a superb major over her shoulder

00:32 Hatchard pulls in a ripper and goes bang Anne Hatchard drills her first major of the day after a well-judged contested mark

00:32 McNamara's silky running stunner brings late Dee-light Eliza McNamara curls through a gem from the angle to keep the door open

00:38 Zanker's cracking clunks keeps Crows on toes Eden Zanker brings Melbourne alive with a set of elite attacking grabs and composed finishes

00:47 Gould hits the clutch to sink Dees in epic finish Caitlin Gould breaks away and drills the sealer for Adelaide after a slick Rachelle Martin handball

04:27 AFLW full post-match, R6: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after round six's match against Adelaide

05:56 AFLW Highlights: Melbourne v Adelaide The Demons and Crows clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

02:09 AFLW full post-match, R6: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after round six's match against Melbourne

10:51 AFLW Mini-Match: Melbourne v Adelaide Extended highlights of the Demons and Crows clash in round 6 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

ST KILDA v HAWTHORN

10 Emily Bates (HAW)

8 Jaimee Lambert (STK)

5 Nat Exon (STK)

5 Tilly Lucas-Rodd (HAW)

1 Tyanna Smith (STK)

1 Charlotte Baskaran (HAW)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:33 Star Saint succumbs to knee injury as day ends early St Kilda recruit Steph Chiocci appears to injure her knee during this first-quarter contest which brings her day to a premature end

00:20 Slick Saints find the sticks through Smith Tyanna Smith nails this brilliant running goal to keep up her side's momentum

00:36 Burke on the board after brilliant tackle Alice Burke nails her first career goal after this fantastic tackle in her forward 50

00:19 Sensational Stratton finish gives Hawks life Kristy Stratton delivers this ripping finish to give her side a sniff early in the final term

05:42 AFLW Highlights: St Kilda v Hawthorn The Saints and Hawks clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

04:50 AFLW full post-match, R6: Saints Watch St Kilda's press conference after round six's match against Hawthorn

03:02 AFLW full post-match, R6: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round six's match against St Kilda

10:08 AFLW Mini-Match: St Kilda v Hawthorn Extended highlights of the Saints and Hawks clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

PORT ADELAIDE v SYDNEY

10 Laura Gardiner (SYD)

8 Abbey Dowrick (PORT)

5 Ally Morphett (SYD)

5 Chloe Molloy (SYD)

1 Lucy McEvoy (SYD)

1 Erin Phillips (PORT)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:41 Port on the board as Houghton leaves Swans for dust Gemma Houghton sprints clear and slams her side's first major of the afternoon

00:42 Swans catch fire with two in a minute Back-to-back goals from Rebecca Privitelli and Bella R. Smith extends their side's lead early in the second term

00:20 Saint gives Power much-needed settler Ashleigh Saint ends Sydney's run of goals with this quick reply to keep her side within striking range

00:25 Saint's soccer kicks Power in front Ashleigh Saint produces this ripping finish off the deck to put her side in front early in the third term

05:31 AFLW Highlights: Port Adelaide v Sydney The Power and Swans clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

03:56 AFLW full post-match, R6: Swans Watch Sydney's press conference after round six's match against Port Adelaide

02:34 AFLW full post-match, R6: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round six's match against Sydney

10:05 AFLW Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Sydney Extended highlights of the Power and Swans clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

BRISBANE v COLLINGWOOD

8 Brittany Bonnici (COLL)

8 Ally Anderson (BL)

7 Brianna Davey (COLL)

3 Sarah Rowe (COLL)

2 Sophie Conway (BL)

2 Natalie Grider (BL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:41 Morris-Dalton slips through traffic for cracking opener Collingwood snares the first goal of the game after Nell Morris-Dalton creates some space to land this crafty kick

00:52 Pies skipper in the wars early after multiple knocks Collingwood captain Bri Davey comes off the ground after enduring some heavy contact in these two contests

00:38 Orla's awesome soccer finish gets Lions roaring Brisbane gets on the scoreboard after Orla O'Dwyer chimes in with a flashy effort

01:01 Sparks fly after Pie's crunching contact on Hodder A brave Courtney Hodder bounces straight back to her feet to earn another goal after getting collected late by Selena Karlson

00:47 Luckless Magpie injures shoulder in cruel blow Selena Karlson lands awkwardly on her shoulder after this marking attempt

04:50 AFLW Highlights: Brisbane v Collingwood The Lions and Magpies clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

02:42 AFLW last two mins: Pies roll flag-fancy Lions in big upset The thrilling final moments between Brisbane and Collingwood in round six

06:23 AFLW full post-match, R6: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after round six's match against Brisbane

07:59 AFLW full post-match, R6: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after round six's match against Collingwood

10:14 AFLW Mini-Match: Brisbane v Collingwood Extended highlights of the Lions and Magpies clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

ESSENDON v GEELONG

9 Bonnie Toogood (ESS)

9 Madison Prespakis (ESS)

6 Georgie Prespakis (GEEL)

3 Amber Clarke (ESS)

2 Sophie Van De Heuvel (ESS)

1 Amy McDonald (GEEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:38 Scheer delight as Cats open afternoon Geelong's Chloe Scheer gets creative with this crumbing goal

00:28 Clarke creates some spark with ridiculous boundary goal Essendon's Amber Clarke kicks a brilliant major from the boundary after a helpful bounce

00:37 Bannister gifts Bombers lead after Morrison brain fade Daria Bannister receives a 50m penalty and kicks a crucial goal after Nina Morrison's rare error

00:42 Clarke delivers dagger as Dons look home Essendon's Amber Clarke kicks a superb goal after a brilliant team passage inside 50

06:00 AFLW full post-match, R6: Bombers Watch Essendon's press conference after round six's match against Geelong

05:09 AFLW Highlights: Essendon v Geelong The Bombers and Cats clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

07:39 AFLW full post-match, R6: Cats Watch Geelong's press conference after round six's match against Essendon

10:10 AFLW Mini-Match: Essendon v Geelong Extended highlights of the Bombers and Cats clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

RICHMOND v GOLD COAST

9 Claudia Whitfort (GCFC)

6 Kate Dempsey (RICH)

5 Vivien Saad (GCFC)

4 Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC)

2 Daisy D'Arcy (GCFC)

2 Tara Bohanna (GCFC)

1 Grace Egan (RICH)

1 Alison Drennan (GCFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:32 Greiser sinks huge siren hit to lift Tiges Caitlin Greiser drills the opener on the quarter-time siren from range

00:39 Mammoth brawl unfolds as Jones kicks one on former team Courtney Jones nails her first of the day and gets in the face of her old teammates

00:33 McLaughlin's wonderful finish a worthy response Niamh McLaughlin drills a ripper on the run for Gold Coast's first major

00:37 Reid stuns all with magic boundary bouncer Stella Reid dribbles through an outrageous GOTY contender from the pocket

00:37 Clayden chock-full of class with long-awaited major Georgia Clayden collects and breaks away to nail her first career goal in her 16th match

00:37 Danckert's massive moment sets up grandstand finish Shannon Danckert puts Richmond in front against her former side with a cool curler

02:57 Last two mins: Suns sink Tigers after the siren Gold Coast's Tara Bohanna kicks a behind after the siren to steal victory over Richmond at Ikon Park

07:36 AFLW full post-match, R6: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round six's match against Richmond

05:30 AFLW Highlights: Richmond v Gold Coast The Tigers and Suns clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

07:36 AFLW full post-match, R6: Tigers Watch Richmond's press conference after round six's match against Gold Coast

10:51 AFLW Mini-Match: Richmond v Gold Coast Extended highlights of the Tigers and Suns clash in round 6 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

FREMANTLE v NORTH MELBOURNE

8 Tahlia Randall (NMFC)

8 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)

7 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)

5 Emma O'Driscoll (FRE)

1 Kim Rennie (NMFC)

1 Jenna Bruton (NMFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:39 Tighe takes no time to land exciting opener Aine Tighe continues her hot form with this clever soccer kick earning her the first goal of the game

00:51 Super Shierlaw slotting goals for fun Kate Shierlaw snares a pair of gems in the second term after some strong kicking in front of goal

00:38 Dockers feed footy right up Lally's alley for fine finish Aine Tighe knocks the ball in the path of Orlagh Lally for this super shot

00:51 Shierlaw shows some wheels as Randall finds fourth Kate Shierlaw bursts away from the Dockers and selflessly feeds Tahlia Randall for her fourth goal of the game

05:48 AFLW Highlights: Fremantle v North Melbourne The Dockers and Kangaroos clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

01:54 Randall raises roof with five-star special Tahlia Randall produces a typically towering performance to notch five goals in her side's demolition of the Dockers

04:23 AFLW full post-match, R6: Kangaroos Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after round six's match against Fremantle

06:19 AFLW full post-match, R6: Dockers Watch Fremantle's press conference after round six's match against Nth Melbourne

10:49 AFLW Mini-Match: Fremantle v North Melbourne Extended highlights of the Dockers and Kangaroos clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

LEADERBOARD

51 Jasmine Garner NMFC

43 Laura Gardiner SYD

40 Ebony Marinoff ADEL

40 Bonnie Toogood ESS

38 Monique Conti RICH

37 Ally Anderson BL

36 Tyla Hanks MELB

36 Kate Hore MELB

35 Madison Prespakis ESS

35 Ashleigh Riddell NMFC

34 Charlie Rowbottom GCFC

34 Claudia Whitfort GCFC

33 Alyce Parker GWS

30 Emily Bates HAW

30 Anne Hatchard ADEL

27 Brittany Bonnici COLL

27 Jaimee Lambert STK

27 Ally Morphett SYD

26 Nina Morrison GEEL

25 Abbey Dowrick PORT

25 Georgie Prespakis GEEL