Adelaide midfielder Abbie Ballard will miss the remainder of the 2023 season after tearing her left ACL on Friday night

Abbie Ballard leaves the field with a knee injury during the AFLW R7 match between Adelaide and Western Bulldogs at Norwood Oval on October 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S SEASON over for Abbie Ballard, after the Adelaide midfielder ruptured her left anterior cruciate ligament during the Crows' win over the Western Bulldogs on Friday night.

Ballard was carried off the ground in obvious distress after a contest in the second quarter and sat out the remainder of the game.

The 21-year-old reappeared on crutches with ice on her left knee and sang the team song with her teammates after the win.

Scans on Saturday confirmed the injury, which will require a knee reconstruction and spells the end of her 2023 season.

"It’s obviously shattering news for Abbie and the team," the Crows' women's footy boss Phil Harper said.

"She has worked extremely hard in the off-season to improve her fitness and play more minutes in the midfield this year so to have her season cut short is disappointing.

"We know Abbie will approach her rehabilitation with a positive attitude and work hard to come back bigger and better next season."

Ballard has played every game of the Crows' 2023 season, and 24 across three seasons.