The Pies are challenging their skipper to step up in multiple roles late in the season

Brianna Davey in action during Collingwood's clash against Carlton in round seven, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD skipper Brianna Davey is flourishing in her new role as the Pies begin to build connection within their midfield group.

The Magpies captain has added another string to her bow in the past fortnight, showing plenty as a high half-forward.

BLUES v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

"We're trying to get the best out of Bri, she's obviously very good at stoppages but also can connect us across half-forward," said head coach Steve Symonds.

"She's a good player, we're trying to utilise her the best way possible for us and while we have some really good midfielders going well, it gives us a chance to play Bri in other roles and use her in the midfield when we need to."

Davey finished Sunday's 17-point win over Carlton with 21 disposals and a goal and provided a significant presence around the contest with a game-high 15 tackles.

"We are trying to get the best out of both worlds with her and it engages her as well as bringing out her best football, she's loving the challenge of playing forward and midfield," Symonds said.

Learn More 04:32

"We'll gauge how the game goes as to what sort of percentage she spends in each area.

"We've got Brittany Bonnici, (Aishling) Sheridan, Grace Campbell and Mikala Cann and they're four players who have a red-hot crack at the ball.

"Our hard balls are very strong because the four of them love getting in there. All those four players are very good at transitioning up and down the ground."

Learn More 00:33

Collingwood's onball brigade completely outplayed Carlton's, dominating in all key statistical areas including disposals (244-200), contested possessions (116-96) and clearances (33-24).

"They're starting to build a bit of chemistry. Grace has come in from North Melbourne and is starting to fit in and Bri and Brit are coming back from ACLs and are starting to get a bit of chemistry in there as well," Symonds said.

"We're just starting to see week by week they're starting to understand each other a bit better.

"It takes a little while for that chemistry to click but we're starting to see the benefits of that come through now."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:33 Davey leaves Blues for dust with bursting beauty Brianna Davey collects and charges away from the stoppage to nail the opener against her former side

00:33 James sneaks onto one as Pies dominate Eliza James soccers through a classy major from a brilliant read to extend Collingwood's lead

00:36 Dal Pos down leaves Carlton feeling blue Jess Dal Pos comes from the field with a suspected ankle injury after being tackled awkwardly

00:30 Austin's cracking clunk lights the fire Mia Austin juggles a terrific contested mark and converts for Carlton's first major

04:32 AFLW Highlights: Carlton v Collingwood The Blues and Magpies clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

05:26 AFLW full post-match, R7: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after round seven's match against Carlton

05:07 AFLW full post-match, R7: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after round seven's match against Collingwood

Symonds believes that Collingwood ruck Sabrina Frederick has added another dimension to their midfield group as well and praised her performance against the Carlton ruck duo of Jess Good and Breann Moody.

"'Sabs' is very physical and directed the ball our way a lot. She's starting to grow in confidence and see her mark around the ground and getting up and down the ground really well," he said.

Frederick has become Collingwood's No.1 ruck after starring predominantly as a forward throughout her AFLW career so far.

"We are really pleased that she's really embraced the role and we are starting to see her best footy come out of her, she's really enjoying what she's doing at the moment," Symonds said.

Sabrina Frederick celebrates Collingwood's win over Carlton in round seven, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"She has a new lease on life and as the game evolves, Sabrina is having to evolve as well and she's certainly doing that this year."

The Pies are unsure of the severity of Ash Brazill's hamstring injury at this stage, while Alana Porter suffered an ankle injury but was able to play out the game.

Collingwood will look to make it four wins in a row when it hosts Geelong at Victoria Park next weekend.