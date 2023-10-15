Gemma and Warnie discuss the Fantasy action from round seven

Ash Riddell kicks the ball during North Melbourne's clash against Yartapuulti in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IT IS no secret that Jasmine Garner is one of the competition's best midfielders, but she is staking her claim as the top Fantasy player for 2023.

While Ebony Marinoff has scored 11 more points this season, Garner's 140 on the weekend once again showed that she is a reliable captain option. The Kangaroos' engine room saw Ash Riddell score 139 and Jenna Bruton rack up 124 to be three of the top four scorers in round seven.

AFLW FANTASY Pick your team NOW

The trio are among the 11 players averaging more than 100 Fantasy points this season.

North Melbourne averages 1,217 points per game, ranking second behind Adelaide (1,230). The competition average is 1,065 per club which features Port Adelaide averaging the least points with 916.

With just three rounds to go in the home and away season, and subsequently the inaugural AFLW Fantasy season, some trade decisions could be based on upcoming fixtures. Warnie and Gemma chat through the scores and news from round seven and consider what moves to make for round eight.

Episode guide

0:50 – Gemma is copping it in the office as her workmates are having a dominant AFLW Fantasy season, gunning for a hat.

3:15 – Jasmine Garner was the top scorer of the round and a set-and-forget captain.

6:00 – Now the top averaging defender, Charlotte Thomas' 111 has made her a trade target.

8:30 – There are a few injury and suspension issues that may dictate trades ahead of round eight.

14:10 – North Melbourne has the most dominant Fantasy midfield.

18:30 – Why has Hannah Priest's scoring dropped?

21:00 – Defenders continue to cause headaches.

24:20 – Why Chloe Molloy may not be the best target this week.

26:55 – Ranking the top captain options.

31:25 – Which forward: Ella Roberts or Zarlie Goldsworthy?

34:00 – Ally Anderson is a great option as a unique midfielder.

35:00 – Why Breann Moody might be the top ruck for the last three rounds over Ally Morphett.