JASMINE Garner's stunning all-round performance against Yartapuulti has meant she's a lock for AFL.com.au's Team of the Week for round seven.

In an already highlight-filled career, Garner recorded her highest disposal tally of 39, and set an AFLW record for metres gained of 789m.

The team is selected to mirror the All-Australian side: five defenders, six midfielders (including a ruck), five forwards and five interchange players, trying to get as even a spread of playing positions on the bench as possible.

DEFENDERS

Claudia Gunjaca (Geelong), Erika O'Shea (North Melbourne), Sarah Sansonetti (Collingwood), Eilish Sheerin (Richmond), Charlie Thomas (West Coast)

Sansonetti (18 disposals, 11 intercepts, six marks) was under the pump late in the match against Carlton in an under-strength backline, but stood up well, while Sheerin (19, 11 intercepts) provided plenty of drive out of defence.

Thomas (28, 11 intercepts) was once again one of West Coast's best in another tough game, O'Shea (18 and 11) bounced out of the backline, while Gunjaca (nine and seven) stood tall under pressure.

Eilish Sheerin in action during the match between Richmond and Essendon at IKON Park in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MIDFIELDERS

Steph Wales (Essendon), Ally Anderson (Brisbane), Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne), Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide), Amy McDonald (Geelong), Ash Riddell (North Melbourne)

Young Bomber Wales is growing in confidence, controlling the ruck with 33 hitouts, 16 disposals, five clearances and a goal in a well-rounded performance.

Garner (39 disposals, eight clearances, a record 789m gained) somehow produced another career-best performance, with Riddell (35, two goals) more than handy in her 50th game.

Marinoff (32, nine tackles) controlled proceedings in the middle of the ground, McDonald (30, eight clearances) was back to her very best and Anderson (27 and two) was named QClash medallist.

Ally Anderson after the AFLW round 7 match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium on October 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FORWARDS

Alyssa Bannan (Melbourne), Zarlie Goldsworthy (GWS) Caitlin Gould (Adelaide), Alice O'Loughlin (North Melbourne), Emelia Yassir (Richmond)

Bannan produced a career-best five-goal haul (and passed off quite a few others), and Gould (three goals) proved to be a bridge too far for a stretched Dogs defence.

Small forwards O'Loughlin and Yassir kicked three goals each, and Goldsworthy's fine season continued with two goals from her 18 disposals.

INTERCHANGE

Kaitlyn Ashmore (Hawthorn), Bri Davey (Collingwood), Jac Dupuy (Gold Coast), Vivien Saad (Gold Coast), Tyanna Smith (St Kilda)

Ashmore was outstanding in the Hawks' big win, providing plenty of drive in her 23 disposals and nine marks, Davey (21, 15 tackles, eight clearances and a goal) was a bull at the contest and Smith (17, eight tackles and six clearances) was best afield in the Saints' victory.

Saad (21, 15 intercepts, nine marks) provided some defensive steel in the QClash, while teammate Dupuy (15, seven marks, two goals) was a key target in attack.