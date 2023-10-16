Mikayla Williamson has put her name forward for the 2023 AFLW Draft after an impressive Combine in Melbourne

Mikayla Williamson for the AFL Academy Girls against the Under 23 All-Stars at Marvel Stadium on June 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

DANDENONG Stingrays midfielder Mikayla Williamson has smashed the record for the 2km time trial at the AFLW Draft Combine ahead of the 2023 draft later this year.

Williamson ran 7:09, breaking a shared record of 7:14 shared by Nina Morrison (Geelong, 2018) and Tarni Evans (GWS, 2020), to finish a whopping 12 seconds ahead of Bianca Lyne in second place.

It was a particularly fast event at the state-based combine in Melbourne, with Lyne and Tasmanian Jasmyn Thompson also recording top-five all-time runs.

Mikayla Williamson at the 2023 National Draft Combine. Picture: AFL Photos

The athletic Williamson had an outstanding Combine, finishing second overall in the agility test behind East Fremantle's Mylee Leitch. Leitch's time is the second fastest in AFLW Combine history behind Brisbane's Zimmie Farquharson.

Top Victorian prospect Laura Stone took out the 20m sprint, her 3.080 seconds placing her second of all time behind Gold Coast's Maddy Levi.

Stone's midfield teammate at Eastern Ranges, Georgia Stubs, recorded the third-fastest record sprint, with Gippsland's Amber Schutte sitting fourth in Combine history.

Laura Stone at the 2023 National Draft Combine. Picture: AFL Photos

Amy Gaylor, who spent time away from the Calder Cannons due to a knee issue this year, took out the standing and running vertical jumps.

South Australian star Shineah Goody tied with Gaylor in the running vertical jump.

The date for the AFLW Draft is yet to be formally locked in, but clubs are preparing for it to be held in December.

2km time trial

Name State State League Club Community Club Result (min:sec) Mikayla Williamson VIC C Dandenong Stingrays Pines 7:09 Bianca Lyne VIC C Dandenong Stingrays Tyabb 7:21 Jasmyn Thompson TAS Tasmania Devils Ulverstone 7:23 Evie Long QLD Brisbane Lions Academy Sandgate 7:25 Lila Keck VIC C Bendigo Pioneers Strathfieldsaye 7:41 Tyla Crabtree VIC C GWV Rebels Redan 7:42 Lily Jordan VIC C GWV Rebels Redan 7:45 Bryde O’Rourke VIC C Bendigo Pioneers Strathfieldsaye 7:49 Sophie Peters QLD Brisbane Lions Academy Maroochydore 7:50 Amy Gaylor VIC M Calder Cannons Strathmore 7:52



20m sprint

Name State State League Club Community Club Result (sec) Laura Stone VIC M Eastern Ranges SBL Wolves 3.080 Georgia Stubs VIC M Eastern Ranges Olinda Ferny Creek 3.122 Amber Schutte VIC C Gippsland Power Traralgon 3.125 Isabel Bacon VIC M Sandringham Dragons Collegians 3.164 Jemma Rigoni VIC M Oakleigh Chargers Ashburton 3.179 Holly Cooper NSW/ACT Sydney Swans Academy Manly Warringah 3.203 Amy Gaylor VIC M Calder Cannons Strathmore 3.208 Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner VIC M Western Jets Sunshine Heights 3.211 Annabel Kievit NT NT Academy Waratah 3.255 Piper Window SA Glenelg Morphetville Park 3.261



Agility

Name State State League Club Community Club Result (sec) Mylee Leitch WA East Fremantle Mundijong Centrals 8.321 Mikayla Williamson VIC C Dandenong Stingrays Pines 8.328 Piper Window SA Glenelg Morphetville Park 8.450 Holly Cooper NSW/ACT Sydney Swans Academy Manly Warringah 8.491 Laura Stone VIC M Eastern Ranges SBL Wolves 8.516 Keely Fullerton VIC C Bendigo Pioneers Eaglehawk 8.532 Holly O’Flaherty QLD Brisbane Lions Academy Aspley 8.570 Elaine Grigg SA Central District Broadview 8.582 Brooke Boileau SA South Adelaide Mount Compass 8.629 Liliana Grassenis WA West Perth Joondalup Kinross 8.688



Standing vertical jump

Name State State League Club Community Club Result (cm) Amy Gaylor VIC M Calder Cannons Strathmore 62 Tamara Henry VIC M Western Jets Darley 60 Amber Schutte VIC C Gippsland Power Traralgon 60 Mikayla Williamson VIC C Dandenong Stingrays Pines 59 Alissa Brook SA South Adelaide Victor Harbor 58 Holly Cooper NSW/ACT Sydney Swans Academy Manly Warringah 58 Indiana Williams QLD Brisbane Lions Academy Maroochydore 57 Cleo Buttifant NSW/ACT GWS Giants Academy Ainslie/Turvey Park 56 Shineah Goody SA Woodville-West Torrens Henley 56 Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner VIC M Western Jets Sunshine Heights 56



Running vertical jump