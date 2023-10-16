DANDENONG Stingrays midfielder Mikayla Williamson has smashed the record for the 2km time trial at the AFLW Draft Combine ahead of the 2023 draft later this year.
Williamson ran 7:09, breaking a shared record of 7:14 shared by Nina Morrison (Geelong, 2018) and Tarni Evans (GWS, 2020), to finish a whopping 12 seconds ahead of Bianca Lyne in second place.
It was a particularly fast event at the state-based combine in Melbourne, with Lyne and Tasmanian Jasmyn Thompson also recording top-five all-time runs.
The athletic Williamson had an outstanding Combine, finishing second overall in the agility test behind East Fremantle's Mylee Leitch. Leitch's time is the second fastest in AFLW Combine history behind Brisbane's Zimmie Farquharson.
Top Victorian prospect Laura Stone took out the 20m sprint, her 3.080 seconds placing her second of all time behind Gold Coast's Maddy Levi.
Stone's midfield teammate at Eastern Ranges, Georgia Stubs, recorded the third-fastest record sprint, with Gippsland's Amber Schutte sitting fourth in Combine history.
Amy Gaylor, who spent time away from the Calder Cannons due to a knee issue this year, took out the standing and running vertical jumps.
South Australian star Shineah Goody tied with Gaylor in the running vertical jump.
The date for the AFLW Draft is yet to be formally locked in, but clubs are preparing for it to be held in December.
2km time trial
|
Name
|
State
|
State League Club
|
Community Club
|
Result (min:sec)
|
Mikayla Williamson
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Pines
|
7:09
|
Bianca Lyne
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Tyabb
|
7:21
|
Jasmyn Thompson
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Ulverstone
|
7:23
|
Evie Long
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Sandgate
|
7:25
|
Lila Keck
|
VIC C
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Strathfieldsaye
|
7:41
|
Tyla Crabtree
|
VIC C
|
GWV Rebels
|
Redan
|
7:42
|
Lily Jordan
|
VIC C
|
GWV Rebels
|
Redan
|
7:45
|
Bryde O’Rourke
|
VIC C
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Strathfieldsaye
|
7:49
|
Sophie Peters
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Maroochydore
|
7:50
|
Amy Gaylor
|
VIC M
|
Calder Cannons
|
Strathmore
|
7:52
20m sprint
|
Name
|
State
|
State League Club
|
Community Club
|
Result (sec)
|
Laura Stone
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
SBL Wolves
|
3.080
|
Georgia Stubs
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Olinda Ferny Creek
|
3.122
|
Amber Schutte
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power
|
Traralgon
|
3.125
|
Isabel Bacon
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Collegians
|
3.164
|
Jemma Rigoni
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Ashburton
|
3.179
|
Holly Cooper
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Manly Warringah
|
3.203
|
Amy Gaylor
|
VIC M
|
Calder Cannons
|
Strathmore
|
3.208
|
Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner
|
VIC M
|
Western Jets
|
Sunshine Heights
|
3.211
|
Annabel Kievit
|
NT
|
NT Academy
|
Waratah
|
3.255
|
Piper Window
|
SA
|
Glenelg
|
Morphetville Park
|
3.261
Agility
|
Name
|
State
|
State League Club
|
Community Club
|
Result (sec)
|
Mylee Leitch
|
WA
|
East Fremantle
|
Mundijong Centrals
|
8.321
|
Mikayla Williamson
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Pines
|
8.328
|
Piper Window
|
SA
|
Glenelg
|
Morphetville Park
|
8.450
|
Holly Cooper
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Manly Warringah
|
8.491
|
Laura Stone
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
SBL Wolves
|
8.516
|
Keely Fullerton
|
VIC C
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Eaglehawk
|
8.532
|
Holly O’Flaherty
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Aspley
|
8.570
|
Elaine Grigg
|
SA
|
Central District
|
Broadview
|
8.582
|
Brooke Boileau
|
SA
|
South Adelaide
|
Mount Compass
|
8.629
|
Liliana Grassenis
|
WA
|
West Perth
|
Joondalup Kinross
|
8.688
Standing vertical jump
|
Name
|
State
|
State League Club
|
Community Club
|
Result (cm)
|
Amy Gaylor
|
VIC M
|
Calder Cannons
|
Strathmore
|
62
|
Tamara Henry
|
VIC M
|
Western Jets
|
Darley
|
60
|
Amber Schutte
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power
|
Traralgon
|
60
|
Mikayla Williamson
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Pines
|
59
|
Alissa Brook
|
SA
|
South Adelaide
|
Victor Harbor
|
58
|
Holly Cooper
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Manly Warringah
|
58
|
Indiana Williams
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Maroochydore
|
57
|
Cleo Buttifant
|
NSW/ACT
|
GWS Giants Academy
|
Ainslie/Turvey Park
|
56
|
Shineah Goody
|
SA
|
Woodville-West Torrens
|
Henley
|
56
|
Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner
|
VIC M
|
Western Jets
|
Sunshine Heights
|
56
Running vertical jump
|
Name
|
State
|
State League Club
|
Community Club
|
Result (cm)
|
Amy Gaylor
|
VIC M
|
Calder Cannons
|
Strathmore
|
74
|
Shineah Goody
|
SA
|
Woodville-West Torrens
|
Henley
|
74
|
Tshinta Kendall
|
QLD
|
|
Bond University
|
73
|
Alissa Brook
|
SA
|
South Adelaide
|
Victor Harbor
|
72
|
Holly Cooper
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Manly Warringah
|
70
|
Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner
|
VIC M
|
Western Jets
|
Sunshine Heights
|
70
|
Tamara Henry
|
VIC M
|
Western Jets
|
Darley
|
69
|
Mylee Leitch
|
WA
|
East Fremantle
|
Mundijong Centrals
|
68
|
Ella Slocombe
|
WA
|
Claremont
|
Claremont
|
68
|
Meg Robertson
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Berwick
|
66