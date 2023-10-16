Mikayla Williamson for the AFL Academy Girls against the Under 23 All-Stars at Marvel Stadium on June 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

DANDENONG Stingrays midfielder Mikayla Williamson has smashed the record for the 2km time trial at the AFLW Draft Combine ahead of the 2023 draft later this year.

Williamson ran 7:09, breaking a shared record of 7:14 shared by Nina Morrison (Geelong, 2018) and Tarni Evans (GWS, 2020), to finish a whopping 12 seconds ahead of Bianca Lyne in second place.

It was a particularly fast event at the state-based combine in Melbourne, with Lyne and Tasmanian Jasmyn Thompson also recording top-five all-time runs.

Mikayla Williamson at the 2023 National Draft Combine. Picture: AFL Photos

The athletic Williamson had an outstanding Combine, finishing second overall in the agility test behind East Fremantle's Mylee Leitch. Leitch's time is the second fastest in AFLW Combine history behind Brisbane's Zimmie Farquharson.

Top Victorian prospect Laura Stone took out the 20m sprint, her 3.080 seconds placing her second of all time behind Gold Coast's Maddy Levi.

Stone's midfield teammate at Eastern Ranges, Georgia Stubs, recorded the third-fastest record sprint, with Gippsland's Amber Schutte sitting fourth in Combine history.

Laura Stone at the 2023 National Draft Combine. Picture: AFL Photos

Amy Gaylor, who spent time away from the Calder Cannons due to a knee issue this year, took out the standing and running vertical jumps.

South Australian star Shineah Goody tied with Gaylor in the running vertical jump.

The date for the AFLW Draft is yet to be formally locked in, but clubs are preparing for it to be held in December.

2km time trial

Name

State

State League Club

Community Club

Result (min:sec)

Mikayla Williamson

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Pines

7:09

Bianca Lyne

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Tyabb

7:21

Jasmyn Thompson

TAS

Tasmania Devils

Ulverstone

7:23

Evie Long

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Sandgate

7:25

Lila Keck

VIC C

Bendigo Pioneers

Strathfieldsaye

7:41

Tyla Crabtree

VIC C

GWV Rebels

Redan

7:42

Lily Jordan

VIC C

GWV Rebels

Redan

7:45

Bryde O’Rourke

VIC C

Bendigo Pioneers

Strathfieldsaye

7:49

Sophie Peters

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Maroochydore

7:50

Amy Gaylor

VIC M

Calder Cannons

Strathmore

7:52


20m sprint

Name

State

State League Club

Community Club

Result (sec)

Laura Stone

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

SBL Wolves

3.080

Georgia Stubs

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Olinda Ferny Creek

3.122

Amber Schutte

VIC C

Gippsland Power

Traralgon

3.125

Isabel Bacon

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons

Collegians

3.164

Jemma Rigoni

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

Ashburton

3.179

Holly Cooper

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Manly Warringah

3.203

Amy Gaylor

VIC M

Calder Cannons

Strathmore

3.208

Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner

VIC M

Western Jets

Sunshine Heights

3.211

Annabel Kievit

NT

NT Academy

Waratah

3.255

Piper Window

SA

Glenelg

Morphetville Park

3.261


Agility

Name

State

State League Club

Community Club

Result (sec)

Mylee Leitch

WA

East Fremantle

Mundijong Centrals

8.321

Mikayla Williamson

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Pines

8.328

Piper Window

SA

Glenelg

Morphetville Park

8.450

Holly Cooper

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Manly Warringah

8.491

Laura Stone

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

SBL Wolves

8.516

Keely Fullerton

VIC C

Bendigo Pioneers

Eaglehawk

8.532

Holly O’Flaherty

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Aspley

8.570

Elaine Grigg

SA

Central District

Broadview

8.582

Brooke Boileau

SA

South Adelaide

Mount Compass

8.629

Liliana Grassenis

WA

West Perth

Joondalup Kinross

8.688


Standing vertical jump

Name

State

State League Club

Community Club

Result (cm)

Amy Gaylor

VIC M

Calder Cannons

Strathmore

62

Tamara Henry

VIC M

Western Jets

Darley

60

Amber Schutte

VIC C

Gippsland Power

Traralgon

60

Mikayla Williamson

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Pines

59

Alissa Brook

SA

South Adelaide

Victor Harbor

58

Holly Cooper

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Manly Warringah

58

Indiana Williams

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Maroochydore

57

Cleo Buttifant

NSW/ACT

GWS Giants Academy

Ainslie/Turvey Park

56

Shineah Goody

SA

Woodville-West Torrens

Henley

56

Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner

VIC M

Western Jets

Sunshine Heights

56

 
Running vertical jump

Name

State

State League Club

Community Club

Result (cm)

Amy Gaylor

VIC M

Calder Cannons

Strathmore

74

Shineah Goody

SA

Woodville-West Torrens

Henley

74

Tshinta Kendall

QLD

 

Bond University

73

Alissa Brook

SA

South Adelaide

Victor Harbor

72

Holly Cooper

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Manly Warringah

70

Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner

VIC M

Western Jets

Sunshine Heights

70

Tamara Henry

VIC M

Western Jets

Darley

69

Mylee Leitch

WA

East Fremantle

Mundijong Centrals

68

Ella Slocombe

WA

Claremont

Claremont

68

Meg Robertson

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Berwick

66

 