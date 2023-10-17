Brianna Davey in action during Collingwood's clash against Carlton in round seven, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

NOT MANY rounds remain to assert yourself on the AFLW Fantasy winners list, but with a few tweaks to your team, you will be set up for success in the final weeks of season eight.

Jasmine Garner and Ash Riddell once again led their team - and the teams of coaches who have selected them - to success, recording respective scores of 140 and 139 as well as 44 kicks between them.

Bri Davey was back to her best with a score of 122 - her highest since round one. Starring against her old side, some may say that Ikon Park remains her home in terms of fantasy-scoring success.

Alice O'Loughlin (93) and Kaitlyn Ashmore (114) were the surprise packets of the week, while Jacqueline Dupuy (103) unleashed another great score on the back of 14 kicks to accompany two goals.

Stephanie Wales continues to rise up the ruck ranks, a great value pick at $946,000 as her dominance against the Tigers produced a season-high score of 99.

Unfortunately, fellow value pick Keely Coyne and star mid Alyce Parker have been ruled out for the season following injuries in round seven, while Kiara Bowers remains a week-by-week proposition as coaches have been left with plenty of decisions to make at the pointy end of the year.

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

1. Jenna Bruton (MID, $1.2M) + $162,000

2. Alice O'Loughlin (FWD, $767,000) + $134,000

3. Alyssa Bannan (MID, $579,000) + $127,000

4. Daria Bannister (FWD, $721,000) + $124,000

5. Georgia Nanscawen (MID, $923,000) + $114,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

1. Hannah Priest (DEF, $846,000) - $135,000

2. Emily Bates (MID, $1.1M) - $132,000

3. Keely Coyne (FWD, $472,000) - $121,000

4. Danielle Marshall (DEF, $384,000) - $116,000

5. Mimi Hill (MID, $799,000) - $113,000

THE PERFECT PODS (POINTS OF DIFFERENCE)

1. Eliza West (MID, $910,000), ownership: 0.94 per cent, round score: 98

2. Alicia Eva (MID, $865,000), ownership: 0.98 per cent, round score: 95

3. Stephanie Wales (RUC, $946,000), ownership: 1.74 per cent, round score: 99

4. Olivia Purcell (MID, $929,000), ownership: 1.38 per cent, round score: 68

5. Jenna Bruton (MID, $1.2M), ownership: 2.42 per cent, round score: 124

Eliza West kicks the ball during the AFLW R7 match between Narrm (Melbourne) and West Coast at Mineral Resources Park on October 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BUY

Ally Morphett (RUC, $1M)

Morphett recorded her lowest score of the season last week with 62. This is a great result for coaches who are yet to bring her in as her price has dropped by $96,000, making it a slightly easier feat to fit her into your side. As it stands, she remains in the top two rucks due to her consistency throughout the year.

Ash Riddell (MID, $1.4M)

Another standout performance from Riddell sees her as one of the top Fantasy players for the season, however, her ownership remains relatively low at 11.65 per cent - as opposed to Garner (36.06 per cent) or Marinoff (63.06) - making her a POD for your team.

Anne Hatchard (MID, $1.3M)

Hatchard has been a consistently strong performer despite not recording eye-watering numbers. She managed a score of 106 this week even with 20 per cent less game time than usual - she will be instrumental in the Crows' flag push and a season price change of -$35,000 leaves her slightly more gettable than other premium options.

Anne Hatchard in action during the AFLW R7 match between Adelaide and Western Bulldogs at Norwood Oval on October 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Alicia Eva (MID, $865,000)

In light of Parker's season-ending injury, more responsibility should be granted to Eva in the midfield. An average of 72.8 has seen her produce above average results, and with Parker sidelined, she is a good M5 option if you find yourself short on cash.

Vivien Saad (DEF, $647,000)

The backline has seen some up-and-down scoring this season, but Saad has been consistent since coming into the Suns' side in round four. Averaging 57.5, she recorded her highest score of 85 this week on the back of 21 possessions - with 17 of these being kicks. Her tackle count lets her down, but she is a great option for a D5 player at a reasonable price.

SELL

Alyce Parker (MID, $1.2M)

Just as she began to produce some high scores, Parker has unfortunately been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Luckily for coaches, she pushed through against the Saints and was able to score 105, leaving her price at $1.2M, meaning a straight swap to Davey, Bruton or Mon Conti is doable. Alternatively, use her as a downgrade to increase your spending money or a stepping stone to Garner or Marinoff.

Emily Bates (MID, $1.1M)

Her score of 39 has seen her price decrease by $132,000, dragging her average down to 91.3. Bates didn't record anywhere near her usual numbers against the Swans - with only six kicks and two tackles - due to a heavy tag. She was able to shake it off eventually, but other teams would have seen what Sydney was able to do and potentially copy its tactics, limiting her output in the remaining rounds.

Georgie Prespakis (MID, $1.1M)

Despite starting the year strong, Prespakis hasn't been able to record a score over 100 since round three. Her three-round average of 86 is serviceable, but with plenty of other frontrunners emerging, it is worth utilising her as a stepping stone to a high-scoring option if you're able to.

Georgie Prespakis in action during Geelong's clash against Walyalup in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Amy Smith (DEF, $527,000)

In a time of the season where clear player targets have emerged, it is the perfect time to move Smith on for a premium defender like Emma Kearney or Chantel Emonson. While producing some great scores this year, she has been inconsistent - largely due to the Roos' success up the other end of the field.

Georgia Nanscawen (MID, $923,000)

Since I suggested trading out Nanscawen prior to round five, she has recorded her best scores of the year … however, I still recommend using this cash generation to reach a high-priced premium. She is a great M5 option currently, but if you want the best possible finished team, she has fulfilled her cash generation role and then some.

TARGET

With four rounds to play in the home and away season, let's take a look at the top targets across each line (excluding bench options):

D: Belinda Smith, Eilish Sheerin, Emma Kearney, Charlotte Thomas, Chantel Emonson

M: Ebony Marinoff, Jasmine Garner, Charlie Rowbottom, Ash Riddell, Jenna Bruton

R: Ally Morphet, Breann Moody

F: Laura Gardiner, Bonnie Toogood, Kate Hore, Zarlie Goldsworthy, Ella Roberts