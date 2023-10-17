Sophie Conway, Ally Morphett and Keeley Sherar. Pictures: AFL Photos

A LONG off-season has allowed several players to thrive this year, going to a new level or making a fresh position their own.

Some are doing so at new clubs, while others have used the nine-month pre-season to improve their fitness. So, here are 12 of the biggest improvers this season.

Teah Charlton (Adelaide)

Career avg. before 2023 2023 average Disposals 11.4 14.4 Tackles 4.3 8.9 Clearances 1.8 3.0 Score Involvements 2.0 3.4



Already underrated coming into the season, Charlton has been essential to the side's forward-half game this year. A clever player, she is spending more time offering in attack, adding reliable pressure and strength at the contest, while also using her class to set up teammates for genuine scoring opportunities.

Teah Charlton during the round three AFLW match between Adelaide and Essendon at Unley Oval, September 16, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Mia King (North Melbourne)

Career avg. before 2023 2023 average Disposals 12.1 20.3 Tackles 4.8 9.4 Clearances 1.8 5.6



In a team of stars, King has become a contested beast through the middle of the ground. Her consistent, physical work in and under allows others around her to do what they do best. Often working to limit the output of her direct opponent, while also feeding the ball out from congestion, this was particularly evident against Geelong in round three where she periodically worked both Amy McDonald and Georgie Prespakis out of the contest.

Mia King in action during North Melbourne's clash against Yartapuulti in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Keeley Sherar (Carlton)

Career avg. before 2023 2023 average Disposals 10.6 20.3 Tackles 3.8 7.9 Clearances 1.2 2.6 Score Involvements 1.3 2.3 Metres Gained 125.4 253.4



In her third season, Sherar has risen through the ranks of the Blues midfield to become a regular starter at the contest this season. Although slight, Sherar is super physical and holds her own against bigger and seemingly stronger opponents. She has a knack for slowing dangerous opposition midfielders while also winning her own ball.

Keeley Sherar in action during round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Sarah Rowe (Collingwood)

Career avg. before 2023 2023 average Disposals 13.1 18.7 Tackles 2.0 4.1 Inside 50s 1.9 2.6 Intercepts 1.9 5.3 Metres Gained 189.9 311.0



After a particularly tricky 2022 for Rowe, an off-season spent back in Ireland playing soccer has given her a new lease on life back at Collingwood. With an added physicality in her game and great fitness, her ability to cover the ground both defensively and in attack has been a huge asset to the Pies this season, as their most consistent player.

Sophie Alexander (Essendon)

Career avg. before 2023 2023 average Disposals 6.4 11.4 Marks 1.8 3.1 Inside 50s 1.2 2.6 Goal Assists 0.2 1.1 Score Involvements 2.4 3.6



Buoyed by a pre-season iron infusion and a licence from head coach Natalie Wood to roam higher up the field to get involved in the play, Alexander is having a career-best season. Acting as the lynchpin of the Bombers' forward line, she has been key to setting up her team's scoring opportunities, while also offering support in the ruck.

Sophie Alexander marks the ball during Essendon's clash against Fremantle in round four, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Jess Allan (Adelaide)

Career avg. before 2023 2023 average Disposals 5.4 8.6 Hitouts 13.6 22.3 Marks 1.1 1.4 Tackles 0.9 3.4



Allan has really settled in her return to Adelaide, helped by finding stability in her work in the defence force outside of footy. Her consistent, reliable work in the ruck has allowed Caitlin Gould to become the main focus for the Crows inside 50 and, very quietly, is having her best ever season.

Lauren Pearce and Jess Allan compete in the ruck during Melbourne's clash against Adelaide in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Claudia Gunjaca (Geelong)

Career avg. before 2023 2023 average Disposals 7.3 12.3 Marks 2.6 4.4 Intercepts 3.5 7.3 Metres Gained 111.6 186.6



Finding a home in defence, Gunjaca has developed a solid partnership with captain Meghan McDonald as key backs. Generally playing as Geelong's deepest defender each week, she is relied upon to lock down the last line, allowing McDonald the freedom to play more of an intercepting role. Gunjaca's consistency has been vital for the Cats who are looking to take another step forward in finals this year.

Claudia Gunjaca during the match between Geelong and Walyalup at GMHBA Stadium in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Kate Dempsey (Richmond)

Career avg. before 2023 2023 average Disposals 11.9 20.7 Inside 50s 1.6 3.6 Intercepts 2.3 4.3 Metres Gained 188.5 383.3



Dempsey's tireless work out on the wing has become one of the most important parts of Richmond's game this season, partly thanks to Dempsey's significant improvement, and partly due to her teammates' better understanding of how to make best use of their wingers. No doubt challenging for Richmond's best and fairest, Dempsey has been crucial in linking the midfield and forward line.

Kate Dempsey in action during round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Sophie Conway (Brisbane)

Career avg. before 2023 2023 average Disposals 11.9 14.1 Goals 0.5 1.4 Intercepts 3.1 4.0 Score Involvements 2.3 3.6



Already a star at the Lions, this season Conway has added a lot more attack to her game. Pressing forward from the wing, she is punishing teams on the scoreboard with an equal-career high 10 goals only seven rounds into the season. Her running capacity often catches opponents out as she pushes forward, but importantly, her willingness to defend has remained.

Lucy Single (Gold Coast)

Career avg. before 2023 2023 average Disposals 8.3 15.3 Tackles 3.3 8.4 Inside 50s 1.7 3.1 Clearances 1.1 4.6



Well-established now as one of the premier run-with players in the competition, Single's evolution this season has been extraordinary. Regularly taking on the best midfielders in the game, her ability to win her own footy while also slowing her opponent's output has been a crucial new layer to Gold Coast's midfield unit.

Lucy Single in action during round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Ally Morphett (Sydney)

Career avg. before 2023 2023 average Disposals 7.4 17.7 Inside 50s 1.9 4.3 Hitouts 13.1 29.3 Clearances 2.5 5.1 Metres Gained 117.4 275.1



A focus on fitness over the off-season has allowed young ruck Morphett to be in All-Australian calculations in her second season at the Swans. Her strength has added an important presence at the contest for Sydney, generating attacking clearances, and in the next phase she has covered the ground better to reach more contests.

Ally Morphett and Lucy Wales during the round seven AFLW match between Sydney and Hawthorn at Henson Park, October 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Nat Exon (St Kilda)

Career avg. before 2023 2023 average Disposals 9.8 12.2 Tackles 0.2 1.2 Clearances 1.5 3.2



After a frustrating few seasons at the Saints where injury has prevented her from playing her best footy, Exon is back to her absolute best this season. Finding a home in attack, she has been able to showcase her intelligence and skill more efficiently and become one of the most reliable small forwards in the competition.