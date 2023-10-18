The Western Bulldogs are down to 19 primary listed players ahead of round eight's clash with Sydney and may need to name train-on players

Keely Coyne leaves the ground during round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs could have as few as 19 available primary-listed players for its match against Sydney this week, as the fallout from the loss to Adelaide is laid bare.

Kirsten McLeod (concussion) is listed as TBC, but the medical report submitted to the AFL Tribunal after her incident with Najwa Allen said she was expected to miss one or two matches.

Dom Carruthers (concussion) will miss 1-2 games after her collision with Eloise Jones in a marking contest, while Keely Coyne (ACL) has been ruled out for the season.

Alice Edmonds (finger), Gemma Lagioia (concussion) and Bree McFarlane (illness) are tests.

The new injuries join the already sidelined Katie Lynch (Achilles, now ruled out for the season), Celine Moody (shoulder), De Berry (leg), Eleanor Brown (personal, indefinite) and Elle Bennetts (ACL).

Last week's emergencies – Heidi Woodley, Richelle Cranston and Isabelle Pritchard – will all come into the frame to return, with the Dogs having to make at least three changes from the Adelaide game (McLeod, Coyne and Carruthers).

Teams can name train-on players as either emergencies or within the selected team of 21 when they dip below 24 available players from their squad of 30.

Richmond has been the only side so far this season to play train-on players, with both Shannon Danckert and Lauren Caruso earning games, while Collingwood named Jess Bates as an emergency for one round.

The Western Bulldogs' train-on group includes a handful of ex-AFLW players – Imahra Cameron (West Coast), Jorja Borg (Essendon), Jaimi Tabb (Adelaide), Dom Carbone (Hawthorn) and Sarah Skinner (Sydney) – but the Dogs are hopeful some of their "tests" will be passed fit to play.