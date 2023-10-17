Alyce Parker will have surgery on an ankle injury, while Keely Coyne has ruptured the ACL in her left knee

Alyce Parker and Keely Coyne. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE SEASONS of Greater Western Sydney superstar Alyce Parker and young Western Bulldogs forward Keely Coyne are over after suffering serious injuries over the weekend.

Parker, 23, will have surgery on a syndesmosis ankle injury after her foot was caught in a tackle against St Kilda.

The incident occurred in the third term, but Parker played out the match, shifting from the midfield to the goal-square and even slotting home a major.

"Alyce was having yet another exceptional season and it’s disappointing to see her 2023 campaign be cut short," GWS head of AFLW Briana Harvey said.

"I’m sure she'll attack her rehab with the same high standards we see from her week in and week out on the field.

"The team will get behind her like they do for any injured teammate, and I look forward to seeing who steps up in her absence on field."

Alyce Parker is tackled by Jaimee Lambert during the match between St Kilda and Greater Western Sydney at RSEA Park in round seven, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Parker will be a huge loss to the struggling Giants, leading the team in disposals and clearances, and sitting equal-second for goals.

Bulldog Coyne has ruptured the ACL in her left knee in an incident that occurred in the first quarter of the loss to Adelaide.

The club said that at the time she had "inconclusive" symptoms, but scans have now revealed the full extent of the injury.

"It's obviously really unfortunate for Keely, who had found her spot in the team and was impacting well," Western Bulldogs coach Nathan Burke said.

"She has undergone dramatic development over the past 12 months, working extremely hard to better herself for the team’s benefit.

"We will wrap our arms around Keely throughout her rehab journey, and look forward to seeing her back out there next season."

Learn More 01:08

The Dogs have already ruled out Elle Bennetts (ACL), Deanna Berry (broken leg) and Celine Moody (shoulder) for the season, while Eleanor Brown hasn't played yet this season due to personal reasons.