THE AFLW draft has been locked in for Monday, December 18, with the next generation of female footballing talent set to be welcomed into the competition at an in-person ceremony at Marvel Stadium.
Draft hopefuls will again be able to nominate for a national pool, meaning they can be picked up by any of the 18 AFLW clubs.
Prospects are also able to nominate their home state’s draft pool.
Before the draft is held, a trade period will run from Thursday, December 7 until Thursday, December 14, with players able to move clubs during this time. Unlike last year, there will be no priority signing period.
But before the focus turns to the 2024 season, 2023's best and brightest will be crowned at the W Awards on Monday, November 27 ahead of the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final on Sunday, December 3.
There’ll be no rest for clubs though, with the trade period opening just four days later.
Check out the full list of important AFLW dates below.
Key Dates
Monday, November 13 2023
- AFLW Draft Nominations Open
- Expansion U18 Talent Pathway Pre-Signing Period Open
Friday, November 17 2023
- Expansion U18 Talent Pathway Pre-Signing Period Close
Monday, November 27 2023
- 2023 W Awards
Sunday, December 3 2023
- 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final
Friday, December 1 2023
- AFLW Draft Nominations Close
Thursday, December 7 2023
- Trade Period Opens
- Restricted Free Agency Period Opens
- Delisted Free Agency Period (1) Opens
Wednesday, December 13 2023
- Delisted Free Agency Period (1) Closes
Thursday, December 14 2023
- Trade Period Closes (2pm AEDT)
- Restricted Free Agency Period Closes
Friday, December 15 2023
- Delisted Free Agency Period (2) Open
Saturday, December 16 2023
- Delisted Free Agency Period (2) Closes
Sunday, December 17 2023
- AFLW Draft Order confirmed
Monday, December 18 2023
- 2023 AFLW Draft
Monday, February 5 2024
- Supplemental Selection Period Open
- Rookie Signing Period Open
Friday, March 1 2024
- Supplemental Selection Period Closes
- Rookie Signing Period Closes