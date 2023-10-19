The AFLW trade period and draft details have been confirmed for 2023

Montana Ham is announced as the number one draft pick at the 2022 NAB AFLW Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFLW draft has been locked in for Monday, December 18, with the next generation of female footballing talent set to be welcomed into the competition at an in-person ceremony at Marvel Stadium.

Draft hopefuls will again be able to nominate for a national pool, meaning they can be picked up by any of the 18 AFLW clubs.

Prospects are also able to nominate their home state’s draft pool.

Before the draft is held, a trade period will run from Thursday, December 7 until Thursday, December 14, with players able to move clubs during this time. Unlike last year, there will be no priority signing period.

But before the focus turns to the 2024 season, 2023's best and brightest will be crowned at the W Awards on Monday, November 27 ahead of the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final on Sunday, December 3.

There’ll be no rest for clubs though, with the trade period opening just four days later.

Check out the full list of important AFLW dates below.

Key Dates

Monday, November 13 2023

AFLW Draft Nominations Open

Expansion U18 Talent Pathway Pre-Signing Period Open

Friday, November 17 2023

Expansion U18 Talent Pathway Pre-Signing Period Close

Monday, November 27 2023

2023 W Awards

Sunday, December 3 2023

2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final

Friday, December 1 2023

AFLW Draft Nominations Close

Thursday, December 7 2023

Trade Period Opens

Restricted Free Agency Period Opens

Delisted Free Agency Period (1) Opens

Wednesday, December 13 2023

Delisted Free Agency Period (1) Closes

Thursday, December 14 2023

Trade Period Closes (2pm AEDT)

Restricted Free Agency Period Closes

Friday, December 15 2023

Delisted Free Agency Period (2) Open

Saturday, December 16 2023

Delisted Free Agency Period (2) Closes

Sunday, December 17 2023

AFLW Draft Order confirmed

Monday, December 18 2023

2023 AFLW Draft

Monday, February 5 2024

Supplemental Selection Period Open

Rookie Signing Period Open

Friday, March 1 2024