AN INJURY-HIT Walyalup has made four changes for its clash against St Kilda, as its faint finals hopes begin to fade.
While the Dockers will be boosted by the return of Kiara Bowers after three weeks out with bone bruising in her knee, they'll be without Ebony Antonio (knee soreness), Jo Cregg (knee), Amy Mulholland (shoulder) and Sarah Verrier (injured).
Serena Gibbs will make her club debut after crossing from Carlton, while fan favourite Roxy Roux has been recalled.
Opponent St Kilda has made one change, with the in-form Nat Exon managed and replaced by Deanna Jolliffe, with Nat Plane and Maddy Boyd remaining as emergencies.
Collingwood will play Ruby Schleicher for the first time this season, the Pie having overcome a joint issue in her foot, an injury first suffered during pre-season match simulation.
Stacey Livingstone returns from suspension and Imogen Evans gets her first opportunity this season, while Ash Brazill (hamstring), Alana Porter (syndesmosis) and Jo Lin make way.
Geelong is unchanged.
Two Bombers in Ash Van Loon and Jo Doonan have been recalled, replacing Daria Bannister (ACL) and Dani Marshall (omitted). Jess Wuetschner has recovered from her calf injury and is an emergency.
West Coast has made two unforced moves, bringing in Mikayla Western and Abby Bushby for Jaide Britton and Ella Smith.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22
Collingwood v Geelong at Victoria Park, 1.05pm AEDT
COLLINGWOOD
In: S.Livingstone, R.Schleicher, I.Evans
Out: A.Brazill (hamstring), A.Porter (syndesmosis), J.Lin (omitted)
Milestone: Jordyn Allen (50 games)
GEELONG
In: Nil
Out: Nil
Milestone: Julia Crockett-Grills (50 games), Meg McDonald (50 club games)
Walyalup v St Kilda at Fremantle Oval, 12.05pm AWST
WALYALUP
In: K.Bowers, S.Gibbs, M.Tuhakaraina, R.Roux
Out: J.Cregg (knee), E.Antonio (knee soreness), A.Mulholland (shoulder), S.Verrier (injured)
Milestone: Laura Pugh (50 games)
ST KILDA
In: D.Jolliffe
Out: N.Exon (managed)
Essendon v West Coast at Windy Hill, 5.05pm AEDT
ESSENDON
In: A.Van Loon, J.Doonan
Out: D.Bannister (knee), D.Marshall (omitted)
WEST COAST
In: M.Western, A.Bushby
Out: J.Britton (omitted), E.Smith (omitted)