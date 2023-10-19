A PERFECT round of tipping has seen Nat Edwards extend her lead to two points ahead of second-placed Sarah Black in afl.com.au's expert AFLW tipping competition.

Tipping his beloved Blues proved fatal for Riley Beveridge, who has slipped down into third place.

Lucy Watkin is the only one of our tipsters to tip North Melbourne over reigning premier Narrm, while former Dog Izzy Huntington is hoping her old side can snatch its first win of the season over Sydney.

Check out all of our experts' tips below.

NAT EDWARDS

Richmond - 12 points
Sydney
Brisbane 
Carlton
Gold Coast 
Narrm
Geelong
Walyalup
Essendon

Last week: 9
Total: 50

SARAH BLACK

Richmond – seven points
Sydney
Adelaide
Carlton
Gold Coast
Narrm
Geelong
St Kilda
Essendon

Last week: 8
Total: 48

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Richmond - 28 points
Sydney
Carlton
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Narrm
Collingwood
St Kilda
Essendon

Last week: 7
Total: 47

MICHAEL WHITING

Richmond – 12 points
Sydney
Carlton
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Narrm
Collingwood
St Kilda
Essendon

Last week: 6
Total: 46

GEMMA BASTIANI

Richmond - 10 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Carlton
Gold Coast
Narrm
Collingwood
St Kilda
Essendon

Last week: 7
Total: 46

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Richmond - 12 points 
Sydney
Adelaide
Carlton
Gold Coast
Narrm
Geelong
Walyalup
Essendon

Last week: 7
Total: 45

SARAH OLLE

Richmond - eight points
Sydney
Carlton
Adelaide
Gold Coast
Narrm
Geelong 
Walyalup
Essendon

Last week: 8
Total: 43

LUCY WATKIN

Richmond - 12 points
Sydney 
Adelaide
Carlton 
Gold Coast
North Melbourne
Collingwood 
St Kilda
Essendon

Last week: 6
Total: 43

NINA MORRISON

Richmond – 13 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Giants
Gold Coast
Naarm
Geelong
Walyalup
Essendon

Last week: 7

Total: 42

ISABEL HUNTINGTON

Richmond - three points
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Narrm
Geelong
St Kilda
Essendon

Last week: 8
Total: 39

TOTALS

Hawthorn 0-10 Richmond
Western Bulldogs 1-9 Sydney
Brisbane 3-7 Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney 1-9 Carlton
Yartapuulti 0-10 Gold Coast
Narrm 9-1 North Melbourne
Collingwood 4-6 Geelong
Walyalup 4-6 St Kilda
Essendon 10-0 West Coast