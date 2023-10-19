A PERFECT round of tipping has seen Nat Edwards extend her lead to two points ahead of second-placed Sarah Black in afl.com.au's expert AFLW tipping competition.
Tipping his beloved Blues proved fatal for Riley Beveridge, who has slipped down into third place.
Lucy Watkin is the only one of our tipsters to tip North Melbourne over reigning premier Narrm, while former Dog Izzy Huntington is hoping her old side can snatch its first win of the season over Sydney.
Check out all of our experts' tips below.
NAT EDWARDS
Richmond - 12 points
Sydney
Brisbane
Carlton
Gold Coast
Narrm
Geelong
Walyalup
Essendon
Last week: 9
Total: 50
SARAH BLACK
Richmond – seven points
Sydney
Adelaide
Carlton
Gold Coast
Narrm
Geelong
St Kilda
Essendon
Last week: 8
Total: 48
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Richmond - 28 points
Sydney
Carlton
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Narrm
Collingwood
St Kilda
Essendon
Last week: 7
Total: 47
MICHAEL WHITING
Richmond – 12 points
Sydney
Carlton
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Narrm
Collingwood
St Kilda
Essendon
Last week: 6
Total: 46
GEMMA BASTIANI
Richmond - 10 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Carlton
Gold Coast
Narrm
Collingwood
St Kilda
Essendon
Last week: 7
Total: 46
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Richmond - 12 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Carlton
Gold Coast
Narrm
Geelong
Walyalup
Essendon
Last week: 7
Total: 45
SARAH OLLE
Richmond - eight points
Sydney
Carlton
Adelaide
Gold Coast
Narrm
Geelong
Walyalup
Essendon
Last week: 8
Total: 43
LUCY WATKIN
Richmond - 12 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Carlton
Gold Coast
North Melbourne
Collingwood
St Kilda
Essendon
Last week: 6
Total: 43
NINA MORRISON
Richmond – 13 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Giants
Gold Coast
Naarm
Geelong
Walyalup
Essendon
Last week: 7
Total: 42
ISABEL HUNTINGTON
Richmond - three points
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Narrm
Geelong
St Kilda
Essendon
Last week: 8
Total: 39
Hawthorn 0-10 Richmond
Western Bulldogs 1-9 Sydney
Brisbane 3-7 Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney 1-9 Carlton
Yartapuulti 0-10 Gold Coast
Narrm 9-1 North Melbourne
Collingwood 4-6 Geelong
Walyalup 4-6 St Kilda
Essendon 10-0 West Coast