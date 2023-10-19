One brave tipster has tipped against the reigning premier, but can Nat Edwards extend her lead in the tipping stakes?

A PERFECT round of tipping has seen Nat Edwards extend her lead to two points ahead of second-placed Sarah Black in afl.com.au's expert AFLW tipping competition.

>> SIGN UP NOW FOR AFLW TIPPING IN 2023

Tipping his beloved Blues proved fatal for Riley Beveridge, who has slipped down into third place.

Lucy Watkin is the only one of our tipsters to tip North Melbourne over reigning premier Narrm, while former Dog Izzy Huntington is hoping her old side can snatch its first win of the season over Sydney.

Check out all of our experts' tips below.

NAT EDWARDS

Richmond - 12 points

Sydney

Brisbane

Carlton

Gold Coast

Narrm

Geelong

Walyalup

Essendon

Last week: 9

Total: 50

SARAH BLACK

Richmond – seven points

Sydney

Adelaide

Carlton

Gold Coast

Narrm

Geelong

St Kilda

Essendon

Last week: 8

Total: 48

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Richmond - 28 points

Sydney

Carlton

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Narrm

Collingwood

St Kilda

Essendon

Last week: 7

Total: 47

MICHAEL WHITING

Richmond – 12 points

Sydney

Carlton

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Narrm

Collingwood

St Kilda

Essendon

Last week: 6

Total: 46

GEMMA BASTIANI

Richmond - 10 points

Sydney

Adelaide

Carlton

Gold Coast

Narrm

Collingwood

St Kilda

Essendon

Last week: 7

Total: 46

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Richmond - 12 points

Sydney

Adelaide

Carlton

Gold Coast

Narrm

Geelong

Walyalup

Essendon

Last week: 7

Total: 45

SARAH OLLE

Richmond - eight points

Sydney

Carlton

Adelaide

Gold Coast

Narrm

Geelong

Walyalup

Essendon

Last week: 8

Total: 43

LUCY WATKIN

Richmond - 12 points

Sydney

Adelaide

Carlton

Gold Coast

North Melbourne

Collingwood

St Kilda

Essendon

Last week: 6

Total: 43

NINA MORRISON

Richmond – 13 points

Sydney

Adelaide

Giants

Gold Coast

Naarm

Geelong

Walyalup

Essendon

Last week: 7

Total: 42

ISABEL HUNTINGTON

Richmond - three points

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Narrm

Geelong

St Kilda

Essendon Last week: 8

Total: 39

TOTALS

Hawthorn 0-10 Richmond

Western Bulldogs 1-9 Sydney

Brisbane 3-7 Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney 1-9 Carlton

Yartapuulti 0-10 Gold Coast

Narrm 9-1 North Melbourne

Collingwood 4-6 Geelong

Walyalup 4-6 St Kilda

Essendon 10-0 West Coast